5 Hitters Who Have the Most to Gain in Their Contract Year

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Who doesn’t love a high-risk, high-reward baseball player, eh?

After years of flashing tantalizing talent and having it be derailed time and again by injuries, Chisholm finally put it all together in 2025, posting a 30-30 season and a career-best 4.2 bWAR across 130 games with the Yankees. That followed a career-high 147-game campaign split between Miami and New York in 2024, marking the first time he showed sustained durability.

2026 is his final arbitration year, and he’s earning a $10.2 million base salary. Chisholm certainly isn’t shy, and he is reportedly seeking a deal in the range of eight to ten years at $35 million annually. But superstar consistency begets superstar money, and general managers everywhere are still evaluating whether Chisholm can be relied upon over the course of a long season.

Chisholm’s tools have never been in question. He brings power, speed, defensive versatility and energy that can change a game in an instant. But the injuries, streakiness and questions about whether 2025 was an outlier still linger.

If he stays healthy and produces at a similar level, another 25-30 homer, 25-30 steal season with strong overall value, he becomes one of the most coveted free agents on the market.

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