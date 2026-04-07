5 Hitters Who Have the Most to Gain in Their Contract Year

The Wisconsin native may not have an All-Star selection to his name, and may just have one Gold Glove (2024) on his ledger, but Daulton Varsho might be the best defensive outfielder in baseball. From 2022 to 2024, Varsho’s fielding run value, per Baseball Savant, hovered between 11 and 16, which placed him in the 95th-99th percentile.
Last year, despite just appearing in 71 games, he still achieved 81st percentile defense in center field. And, oh yeah, he also clocked 20 home runs.
He consistently ranks near the top of the league in Outs Above Average and run prevention, and despite playing a lot of catcher growing up and through the early parts of his career, Varsho still manages great foot speed and defensive range. And, naturally, what comes with being able to play catcher for so long, he flexes tremendous arm strength. .
The problem is that defense alone rarely gets you paid. The hitting power has always been there, as he has clocked 18-to-27 home runs in each of the last four seasons, but the batting average and walk rate have always been low, while the strikeout rate has always been high.
If Varsho can deliver a full season with more consistency at the dish, something like 25+ home runs with league-average offensive production, he establishes himself as a premium two-way player.
Varsho turns 30 this July, so this is likely his one shot at a major payday.