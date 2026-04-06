Angels Series Preview vs Atlanta Braves: Where to watch, Game details, Injury Report & Odds

Momentum is on the side of the Los Angeles Angels after being on the winning end of back-to-back thrilling endings, as they are set to host a three-game set series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Angels are fresh off a home-opening series win against the Seattle Mariners that saw the game go down to the final out in each win, including a walkoff victory on Sunday.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (5-5): Los Angeles saw each end of the spectrum in their series victory over the Mariners. They strung just one hit in Friday’s extra-innings loss, saw outfielder Jo Adell turn into modern-day Superman with three home run robberies in Saturday’s 1-0 win, and came from behind to win on a Nolan Schanuel walk-off sacrifice fly in Sunday’s rubber match.

In Sunday’s game, Mike Trout took a fastball off his left hand, suffering a left hand contusion and has been listed as day-to-day heading into the series. He was taken out of the game as a result, and his X-rays came back negative.

One strong suit of the Angels in the early parts of the season has been their starting pitching, which combined to allow just two earned runs in the three games against Seattle. On Monday, José Soriano will look to follow suit and build on his great start to the year, having not allowed a run in his first two starts.

Reid Detmers has looked sharp in his first couple of appearances, holding the Mariners scoreless in 6 ⅔ innings of work. He will take the bump on Wednesday’s day game, following Yusei Kikuchi who toes the rubber on Tuesday.

As the season is still blooming, the Angels have had a lack of players hitting for a solid average. The hitter with the highest qualified batting average is Nolan Schanuel, who has a clip of .243, which leads the team.

Shortstop Zach Neto leads the team in most offensive categories, having hit three long balls, leading the team with nine runs scored and an OPS of .875.

Braves (6-4): Atlanta is coming off a series split with the Arizona Diamondbacks, having lost the last two games of the series.

The Braves will send lefty ace Chris Sale to the mound in the series opener to oppose the Angels’ Soriano. The matchup favors the southpaw, who faces an Angels lineup that is striking out at the 2nd highest rate in the league and features the lowest wRC+ against left-handers.

As a team, the Braves’ offense has posted the lowest strikeout percentage in the league. They have also posted the sixth best wRC+ as a collective.

Matt Olson is a guy to look out for against the Angels’ pitching. He has a 47.8% hard hit rate so far this season, and has long torched the Angels, having hit 24 home runs in his career against them. The lefty slugger will be tasked with two left-handed starters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Monday, April 6, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATL: Chris Sale (2-0, 0.75 ERA, 12 IP, 9 SO)

LAA: José Soriano (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 IP, 11 SO)

Where to watch:

ATL: BravesVision

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

Where to listen:

ATL: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

LAA: KLAA 830

Game 2 Date:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Time:

6:38 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATL: Reynaldo López (1-0, 1.64 ERA, 11 IP, 6 SO)

LAA: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 6.52 ERA, 9.2 IP, 8 SO)

Where to watch:

ATL: BravesVision

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

Where to listen:

ATL: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

LAA: KLAA 830

Game 3 Date:

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Time:

1:07 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

ATL: Grant Holmes (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 11 SO, 8 SO)

LAA: Reid Detmers (0-0, 2.38 ERA, 11.1 IP, 13 SO)

Where to watch:

ATL: BravesVision

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

Where to listen:

ATL: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan

LAA: KLAA 830

INJURY REPORT

ATL: C Sean Murphy (10-day IL), SP Spencer Strider (15-day IL), SS Ha-Seong Kim (10-day IL), RP Danny Young (60-day IL), SP Hurston Waldrep (15-day IL), AJ Smith-Shawver (60-day IL), SP Joey Wentz (60-day IL), SP Spencer Schwellenbach (60-day IL), RP Joe Jiménez (60-day IL)

LAA: CF Mike Trout (Day-to-day), RP Kirby Yates (TBD), INF Vaughn Grissom (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (TBD), 3B Anthony Rendon (TBD)

ODDS (DraftKings)

Monday, April 6, 2026

Atlanta Braves:

Run Line: -1.5, +102

Money Line: -175

Total: O 7.5, -115

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -122

Money Line: +144

Total: U 7.5, -105