Mookie Betts to IL; Hyeseong Kim joins Dodgers in D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Dodgers will be without their catalyst at the top of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list after an MRI revealed a right oblique strain, manager Dave Roberts said Sunday morning. While Roberts stopped short of offering a firm timetable, he acknowledged the inherent uncertainty that comes with the injury, even as the club remains optimistic Betts could return sooner than the typical 4–6 week window.

Betts exited Saturday’s game after the first inning, a development that immediately raised concern given the nature of oblique issues. He was replaced defensively by Miguel Rojas, and further evaluation the following day confirmed the strain.

In response, the Dodgers have turned to a new face. Hyeseong Kim, who did not make the Opening Day roster, has been promoted and joined the team in Washington, D.C. He’s expected to split time at shortstop with Rojas, while Alex Freeland is in line to handle the bulk of the workload at second base.

The ripple effects extend beyond the fielding alignment. Betts’ absence leaves a significant void atop the order. Roberts is still sorting through lineup configurations, though he experimented Sunday by slotting Rojas into the No. 2 spot in an effort to maximize early at-bats against a left-handed starter.

For Kim, the opportunity is immediate and meaningful. The 27-year-old arrives with a chance to prove he belongs at the major league level after narrowly missing out on a roster spot in spring. Now, with Betts sidelined, the Dodgers will lean on a combination of versatility and internal depth to weather the stretch ahead.

Still, there’s no mistaking what’s been lost, even temporarily. And until he returns, the Dodgers will be tasked with finding production, and stability, in his absence.