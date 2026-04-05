Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
MLB · 5 hours ago

Mookie Betts to IL; Hyeseong Kim joins Dodgers in D.C.

Fredo Cervantes

Host · Writer

WASHINGTON — The Dodgers will be without their catalyst at the top of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Mookie Betts is headed to the injured list after an MRI revealed a right oblique strain, manager Dave Roberts said Sunday morning. While Roberts stopped short of offering a firm timetable, he acknowledged the inherent uncertainty that comes with the injury, even as the club remains optimistic Betts could return sooner than the typical 4–6 week window.

Betts exited Saturday’s game after the first inning, a development that immediately raised concern given the nature of oblique issues. He was replaced defensively by Miguel Rojas, and further evaluation the following day confirmed the strain.

In response, the Dodgers have turned to a new face. Hyeseong Kim, who did not make the Opening Day roster, has been promoted and joined the team in Washington, D.C. He’s expected to split time at shortstop with Rojas, while Alex Freeland is in line to handle the bulk of the workload at second base.

The ripple effects extend beyond the fielding alignment. Betts’ absence leaves a significant void atop the order. Roberts is still sorting through lineup configurations, though he experimented Sunday by slotting Rojas into the No. 2 spot in an effort to maximize early at-bats against a left-handed starter.

For Kim, the opportunity is immediate and meaningful. The 27-year-old arrives with a chance to prove he belongs at the major league level after narrowly missing out on a roster spot in spring. Now, with Betts sidelined, the Dodgers will lean on a combination of versatility and internal depth to weather the stretch ahead.

Still, there’s no mistaking what’s been lost, even temporarily. And until he returns, the Dodgers will be tasked with finding production, and stability, in his absence.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 5 10:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-3.5

-163

O 226.5

GSW

GSW

+3.5

+156

U 226.5

Final
Bulls covered +10.5, U 241.5
PHX

PHX

120

CHI

CHI

110

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
NBA · 3 days ago
2026 NBA Power Rankings: Thunder No. 1, Celtics & Spurs Surge
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
NBA · 6 days ago
Top 3 NBA Draft Picks: Tracking the Prediction Market Odds
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
NBA · 6 days ago
Bulls vs. Spurs Matchup: A Hefty Point Spread on Monday Night
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
NBA · 1 week ago
Eastern Conference Odds: Top 4 Teams Battle for Supremacy
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA
NBA · 1 week ago
TST Best Bets, March 23, 2026: NCAA Women's & NBA