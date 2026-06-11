Will Smith placed on IL, call up Chuckie Robinson from OKC

PITTSBURGH — The Los Angeles Dodgers made a roster move Thursday that provides some clarity behind the plate for the next week, placing catcher Will Smith on the injured list with neck inflammation and selecting the contract of catcher Chuckie Robinson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The move is retroactive to June 8 and comes after Smith missed the team’s last four games while dealing with lingering neck discomfort. The Dodgers remain optimistic that the injury will be short-lived, as there is no structural damage involved. The expectation is that Smith could return during next week's homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.

#16 Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks an umpire during an MLB baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune #16 Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers talks an umpire during an MLB baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

In the meantime, the transaction opens the door for top prospect Dalton Rushing to receive regular playing time.

Rushing, 25, has taken advantage of his increased opportunities. Since stepping into the starting role over the last four games, Rushing is 5-for-15 with three RBI and three runs scored. Overall this season, Rushing is batting .275 with eight home runs and 21 RBI.

Dave Roberts continues to show confidence in the young backstop, penciling Rushing into Thursday's lineup as the starting catcher and batting eighth.

For the Dodgers, they've spent much of the season relying on Smith's steady presence behind the plate, Rushing's recent production offers encouragement while the veteran recovers.

Smith, 31, has appeared in 52 games this season, hitting .249 with six home runs and 23 RBI. His placement on the injured list is viewed more as a precautionary measure designed to allow him to fully recover rather than risk aggravating the issue during the grind of the season.

To provide additional catching depth, the Dodgers turned to Robinson, whose journey back to the major leagues continues.

The 31-year-old catcher appeared in one game for the Dodgers last season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sept. 15. At Oklahoma City this year, Robinson has batted .260 with two home runs and 18 RBI across 21 games.

A 21st-round selection by the Houston Astros in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Southern Miss, Robinson has built a reputation throughout his professional career as a reliable defender and respected clubhouse presence.

Dalton Rushing #68 reacts against the Pirates at PNC Park on September 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh. Robert Sloter – The Sporting Tribune Dalton Rushing #68 reacts against the Pirates at PNC Park on September 04, 2025 in Pittsburgh.

While Robinson is expected to serve in a reserve role, his promotion provides the Dodgers with an experienced option behind Rushing as the team navigates Smith's brief absence.

For now, all eyes will be on Rushing, whose expanded role presents another opportunity to demonstrate he can contribute consistently at the major-league level.

The Dodgers hope Smith's stay on the injured list is minimal, but until their All-Star catcher returns, the organization appears comfortable giving its young catcher a chance to carry a larger share of the workload.