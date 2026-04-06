Top Milestones and MLB Records To Watch in 2026

Other Important Milestones

Kenley Jansen Chasing 500 Saves

The one thing most assumed when Jansen hit free agency this past winter was that he’d go somewhere he could rack up saves. That ended up being Detroit.

This year, he’s already gotten two opportunities, going 1-for-2 to get him up to 477 career saves.

The right-hander hasn’t saved fewer than 24 games — the amount he needs this year to reach 500 — in a full season since 2011. Barring a dramatic hit to his production, it’s hard to imagine him finishing below that mark in 2026. Thus far, he’s faced five batters, striking out four and allowing a home run.

Stuff-wise, he looks sharp, minus one homer. Playing on a good team with legitimate aspirations at a title in 2026, this could be a big year for the 38-year-old.

Aroldis Chapman Could Move Into the Top 10 All-Time in Saves

Entering 2026, the Red Sox left-hander was 13th in MLB history in saves with 366. Following an Opening Day save against his former team, the Reds, he’s tied for 12th.

Currently 10th on the list is former All-Star right-hander Joe Nathan with 377. Ninth on the list is Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, who has 390.

Barring injury, or steep regression, Chapman should cruise into the top 10, with a strong likelihood of jumping into ninth. It’s wild the difference a year can make, as last year at this time, the narrative surrounding the flamethrower was a complete 180 from where it is now.

He’s always been talented but erratic with his command. In 2025, he posted a career-best walk rate of 6.6 percent. Early returns on his velocity aren’t that of last year, but his command seems just as in check. Even though the Red Sox are just 1-5, he’ll get many chances to add to his already impressive, and borderline Hall of Fame, career.

Giancarlo Stanton‘s Outside Shot at 500 Home Runs

It would take the best power-hitting season of his Yankees career, but there’s a nonzero chance Stanton finishes the year with 500 career home runs.

Sure, the most he’s hit in a season since his 2017 MVP campaign is 38 (2018), and he would need to hit 47 total in 2026. However, he is off to a strong start.

Health is wealth for Stanton. Even though he’s susceptible to long stretches of limited contact, the contact he does make is impactful. Keeping himself on the field is paramount, though. After playing 158 games in 2018, he’s only played more than 120 once since.

The conversation surrounding his career gets really interesting once that home run tracker starts with a five, though. Being a designated hitter for as long as he has, Stanton only has 45.0 fWAR across 1,731 games. Since winning an MVP with the Marlins, he’s never had a season with more than 3.8.

That said, 19 of the 28 members of the 500-homer club are in the Hall of Fame.

Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer Continue To Climb the Ranks

The veteran right-handers entered the 2026 season eighth and 11th, respectively, on the all-time strikeout list. Verlander is less than 90 away from the top six, less than 150 away from the top five.

As for Scherzer, he’s 17 away from sole possession of 10th all-time.

Both arms are still effective and remain key pieces of postseason-hopeful pitching staffs. While Verlander’s return to Detroit gives more of a swan song vibe, there’s recent precedent that returning to old stomping grounds doesn’t necessarily mean retirement is on the horizon.

As for Scherzer, he came within one game of his second World Series title a year ago. His career is nothing if not Hall of Fame caliber, but a second ring would be a tremendous way to ride off into the sunset if this is near the end of his line in MLB.

The post Top Milestones and MLB Records To Watch in 2026 appeared first on Just Baseball.