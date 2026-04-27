Angels blow six-run lead, swept by Royals in messy bullpen loss

In need of a rebound after what has been a week of rigid baseball, the Los Angeles Angels only dug their hole further on a rain-riddled Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

Up 6-0 early on after an early offensive outburst in the first two innings, things looked in order for the Angels as they held their lead throughout — until the Royals were down to their final out of the game, rallied to tie the game with their backs against the wall in the bottom of the ninth.

After a lengthy rain-delay and with Drew Pomeranz on the mound looking for the save, Jac Caglianone launched a home run just fair to tie the game at 8-8. After the Angels took the lead in the 10th, the same suit followed when Lane Thomas launched a three-run walk-off bomb to put the nail on a coffin of a disastrous bullpen effort.

Reliever Joey Lucchesi was charged with the loss for his 10th inning implosion on the day he was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. The move was correspondive to the Angels designating Jordan Romano for assignment, who served as the team’s closer in the opening weeks of the season. Reliever Shaun Anderson was also DFA’d this morning.

Following many flashes of complete baseball in the opening weeks of the season, the Angels have lacked that same look over the last week — losing their third straight series. They had a strong shot at salvaging a sweep, but instead fell deeper into their woes.

The Angels have now lost seven of their last eight games, sitting five games under .500 with a record of 12-17.

Pitching was unable to hold their own throughout the sweep, but Reid Detmers put together a solid effort in his sixth start of the year. In five innings of work, the southpaw tossed five strikeouts and allowed three runs, his ERA now sitting at 4.26 on the year.

The main positive for the day was how consistent the Angels’ offense looked in the effort.

Putting together one of their best showings yet this season, the Angels’ bats chased Royals ace Seth Lugo for seven runs, stringing a total of 14 hits against him.

Lugo had been sitting among the top of the ERA leaderboards prior to Sunday, allowing just four earned runs in his first five starts of the season.

Mike Trout blasted his eighth home run before Lugo was able to record an out. It was the start of an Angels lead that grew until it was threatened and broken up late.

The Angels held a six-run lead. They held a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, with the Royals down to their last out. In the tenth inning, they blew a one-run lead with the Royals down to their final out once again.

The bullpen struggles continue to bite them at a highly consistent rate. It’s a facet of the game that has long haunted the Angels, and one they can’t ever seem to escape.

Looking for a much-needed bounce back series, the Angels will continue their road trip on Monday with a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox.