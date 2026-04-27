Angels Series Preview at Chicago White Sox: Game Details, Where to Watch, Injury Report & Odds

In the midst of what has been a rather disappointing stretch, the Los Angeles Angels aim to regroup as they continue their road trip with a series in the south side of Chicago.

The Angels will take on the Chicago White Sox in a three-game set, both teams looking to bounce back from losing their weekend series.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (12-17, 3rd in AL West): After playing sufficient baseball over the course of the first three weeks of the season, the Angels have come back to reality and are in the midst of their first rough skid of the season.

Following their tough series sweep loss to the Royals, the Angels are now losers of seven of their last eight games. They have now lost three consecutive series, their biggest flaw highly evident in Sunday’s loss.

The Angels have long lacked trust in their bullpen. In attempts to shake things up, the Angels let go of Jordan Romano by way of DFA on Sunday morning — who had started the season strong in the closer role. Instead of demotion, he was let go, as was righty Shaun Anderson as well.

Later that day in the series finale, the Angels bullpen would go on to blow two saves in one game. Drew Pomeranz was not able to preserve a three-run lead in the ninth, and Joey Lucchesi, called up the same day, blew a one-run lead in extra innings.

Starting pitching faltered against a struggling Royals lineup over the weekend. No starter was able to pitch into the sixth inning, each one yielding at least three earned runs.

While the offense seems to be reviving itself against Seth Lugo on Sunday, scoring seven runs against him, they struggled to muster more in taking advantage of further opportunities on the basepaths. The Angels strung a total of 16 hits together despite the loss.

On Saturday, the Angels lost catcher Logan O’Hoppe to a left wrist injury, which was suffered on a foul ball while he was behind the plate. He was placed on the 10-day injured list as a result, and the team called up Sebastián Rivero to back up Travis d’Arnaud in his place.

The Angels will line up righties Jack Kochanowicz and Josè Soriano to open the series, pitching Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The two have had strong starts to the year, with Soriano making history in many categories as he owns the best ERA in the league by a landslide, with a clip of 0.24.

Yusei Kikuchi will follow in Wednesday’s series finale. The Angels’ lone All-Star last season has struggled mightily in April, his ERA floating over six at 6.21 through his first six starts of the year.

White Sox (11-17, 4th in AL Central): Coming off a series loss at home against the Washington Nationals, the White Sox have not played entirely poor baseball.

Though they sit six games under .500, a loud offensive midweek series has things looking bright for the young squad. As a team, they launched eight home runs over a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks, beating them and the Athletics in back-to-back series.

Japanese third baseman Munetaka Murakami has etched his name in the record books in his first month of MLB action. He became the first rookie in league history to hit 11 home runs before May, providing a heavy spark in the Southside.

Alongside Murakami, their young guys have been making the most noise. Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery are both off to solid starts in the heart of the White Sox’s order.

Offensively, the White Sox lack production from an extremely young outfield and catcher tandem. Kyle Teel, a promising former top prospect, currently sits on the injured list, along with outfielder Austin Hays.

The White Sox will send lefty Anthony Kay and righties Davis Martin and Erick Fedde to the mound against the Angels, in that respective order. Martin has excelled in his first five starts of the year, owning a 2.01 ERA.

Venue:

Rate Field

Game 1 Date:

Monday, April 27, 2026

Time:

4:40 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.10 ERA, 29 IP, 19 SO)

CWS: Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.17 ERA, 21 IP, 13 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CWS: Chicago Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CWS: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Game 2 Date:

Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time:

4:40 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Josè Soriano (5-0, 0.24 ERA, 37.2 IP, 43 SO)

CWS: Davis Martin (3-1, 2.01 ERA, 31.1 IP, 26 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CWS: Chicago Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CWS: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Game 3 Date:

Wednesday, April 29, 2026

Time:

10:10 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Yusei Kikuchi (0-3, 6.21 ERA, 29 IP, 32 SO)

CWS: Erick Fedde (0-3, 3.42 ERA, 26.1 IP, 16 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

CWS: Chicago Sports Network

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

CWS: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

INJURY REPORT

LAA: C Logan O’Hoppe (10-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), RP Kirby Yates (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), SP Ryan Johnson (15-day IL), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

CWS: IF/OF Tanner Murray (TBD), SP Jonathan Cannon (15-day IL), C Kyle Teel (10-day IL), OF Austin Hays (10-day IL), RP Chris Murphy (15-day IL), OF/IF Brooks Baldwin (60-day IL), RP Mike Vasil (60-day IL), SP Ky Bush (60-day IL), 1B Tim Elko (60-day IL), SP Drew Thorpe (15-day IL)

ODDS (DraftKings)

Monday, April 27, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: -1.5, +144

Money Line: -113

Total: O 9.5, +113

Chicago White Sox:

Run Line: +1.5, -150

Money Line: +108

Total: U 9.5, -117