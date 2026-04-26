Walbert Ureña Struggles as Angels Fall to Royals

For the Los Angeles Angels, it was a difficult night for Walbert Ureña. The right-hander lasted just 3 ⅔ innings, surrendering six hits and four earned runs while walking four and striking out three. He needed 81 pitches to get through his outing, landing only 44 for strikes.

This marked Ureña’s second start since being recalled and transitioning from the bullpen; the growing pains were evident. His command wavered throughout the outing, with walks and deep counts preventing him from settling into any sort of rhythm.

Walks Create Early Trouble

The biggest issue for Ureña was his inability to consistently throw strikes. Free passes and hitter-friendly counts allowed Kansas City to generate traffic early and often. That added pressure mounted quickly, forcing Ureña to pitch out of jams and ultimately shortening his night.

Allowing extra baserunners proved costly, as the Royals capitalized on those opportunities and built a lead the Angels could not recover from.

Defensive Miscues Add to Problems

The Angels didn’t do themselves any favors defensively, as sloppy play from the infield compounded their pitching issues.

Zach Neto and Oswald Peraza each committed errors, with Peraza charged with a fielding miscue and Neto a throwing error. Those mistakes would extend innings and create additional opportunities for Kansas City.

FINAL: Royals 12, Angels 1 pic.twitter.com/bHs22n4elt — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 26, 2026

Ragans Overpowers Angels Lineup

On the other side, Cole Ragans delivered a dominant performance for the Kansas City Royals. The left-hander worked six strong innings, striking out 11 and keeping the Angels’ offense largely in check.

Los Angeles managed just one run against Ragans, coming in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Jo Adell – his fourth of the season. Outside of that swing, the lineup struggled to generate consistent offense or apply pressure.

Bullpen Can’t Contain Damage

The Angels’ pitching troubles didn’t end with Ureña. Sean Anderson, typically a reliable multi-inning option, faltered in relief. He allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) over one inning of work, along with a walk and one strikeout.

On top of those struggles, the Angels would see a similar situation from Jordan Romano, who would let up four earned runs in the eighth, and from there, it certainly left the game out of reach for the Angels.

Series Outlook and What’s Next

With the loss, the Angels fall to 12–16 and remain in fourth place in the AL West. It also marks their second defeat in the series against Kansas City.

They’ll look to salvage the finale with Reid Detmers taking the mound against Seth Lugo. Detmers is coming off a six-inning outing in which he allowed four earned runs while striking out five against the Blue Jays. The Angels will need him to provide stability and length as they aim to avoid a sweep before heading into their next series against the Chicago White Sox.