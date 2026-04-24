HOLY SHEETS! Five-run ninth lifts Padres in comeback win over Rockies

DENVER — The comeback kids were at it again — and this one took a Mile High miracle.

Trailing three runs entering the ninth, the Padres erupted for five-run rally to beat the Rockies, 10–8, winning their sixth consecutive series.

Reminiscent of their emphatic comeback win over the Seattle Mariners on April 15, the Friars were down to their final three outs, but thanks to a leadoff walk issued by Colorado closer Victor Vodnik, the Brown and Gold strung together three straight hits to come within a run of tying things up.

Enter Gavin Sheets. Celebrating his 30th birthday Thursday, the slugger launched a three-run, go-ahead homer over the right field wall to send the Friar Faithful who traveled to Denver into a frenzy.

THE BIRTHDAY BOY!!! pic.twitter.com/RPYq1Bu8yN — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 23, 2026

He’s the first Padres player ever to hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning or later on his birthday.

Sheets’ blast comes almost three weeks after he walked-off these same Rockies at Petco Park with a three-run moonshot at Petco Park on April 10.

The sudden lead change set the scene for Mason Miller, who induced a game-ending double play on just the seventh pitch of his outing, securing his ninth save of the campaign.

As a result, Miller tied Cla Meridith’s franchise record of 33 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings.

He’s as untouchable as ever.

The Padres will now travel to Mexico City for another National League West showdown against the Arizona Diamondbacks.