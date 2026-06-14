Sheehan shines early, Dodgers fall to White Sox

CHICAGO — For five innings Sunday afternoon, the Dodgers looked poised to head home feeling good about themselves.

Emmet Sheehan was overpowering. Freddie Freeman had supplied an early lead. The White Sox offense appeared overmatched.

Then came a sixth inning the Dodgers couldn't stop.

A game they controlled for much of the afternoon unraveled in a matter of minutes as Chicago scored six runs, sending the Dodgers to a 6-4 loss at Rate Field and handing them their first series defeat in more than a month.

The Dodgers return to Los Angeles at 45-27 after a 3-3 road trip, left to wonder how another dominant pitching performance slipped away.

With Dave Roberts in Palo Alto attending his daughter's graduation from Stanford, bench coach Danny Lehmann served as interim manager. For much of the day, it appeared Lehmann would oversee a tidy series-clinching victory.

Instead, the Dodgers watched one disastrous inning erase everything that had gone right.

Sheehan was electric from the outset.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field. David Banks-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field.

Sheehan struck out eight batters through five innings while allowing only one hit and one walk. It was the fourth start this season in which he recorded at least eight strikeouts, and he looked every bit like a pitcher settling comfortably into the Dodgers' rotation plans.

The Dodgers rewarded him immediately.

Freeman launched a solo homer to right field in the first inning, his 11th home run of the season and his first hit of the series, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

That advantage held through five innings as Sheehan carved through Chicago's lineup.

But baseball games can turn on a handful of pitches, and Sunday's turning point came on an 0-2 fastball.

Leading off the sixth, Sam Antonacci got a pitch left over the plate and crushed it for a game-tying home run. What had been a comfortable afternoon suddenly became tense.

Miguel Vargas followed with a two-strike hit, and Andrew Benintendi ripped an RBI double to right field that chased Sheehan from the game and gave Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Four-run inning for the White Sox after Colson Montgomery’s two-run homer! (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/oXCX1T85C3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 14, 2026

Sheehan's final line reflected both his dominance and his frustration: five-plus innings, four hits, three earned runs, one walk and eight strikeouts on 85 pitches.

The inning, however, was only beginning.

When Jack Dreyer entered in relief, the situation quickly spiraled. Colson Montgomery greeted him with a two-run homer, continuing a troubling stretch for the left-hander, who has now allowed four home runs in just over six innings since returning from the injured list.

Before the Dodgers could regroup, Chase Meidroth added a two-run blast of his own.

Just like that, a 1-0 Dodgers lead had become a 6-1 White Sox advantage.

The six-run inning marked the fifth time in the Dodgers' last seven games that they have surrendered four or more runs in a single inning, an alarming trend for a club that has otherwise spent most of the season sitting atop the National League standings.

To their credit, the Dodgers didn't go quietly.

Alex Freeland's sacrifice fly trimmed the deficit to 6-2 in the seventh. Mookie Betts followed with a solo home run in the eighth, his first since May 26 and seventh of the season, to make it a three-run game.

In the ninth, Freeland delivered again, battling through a nine-pitch at-bat before lining an RBI double off Seranthony Domínguez. Suddenly, the tying run was aboard and the Dodgers had life.

That brought Freeman to the plate with two runners on and a chance to salvage the afternoon.

Instead, Domínguez won the final battle, striking out Freeman to end the game and the comeback attempt.

The Dodgers nearly escaped with a victory despite one catastrophic inning. Nearly.

But six unanswered runs proved too much to overcome.

For a team that has spent the last month consistently finding ways to win series, Sunday served as a reminder of how thin the margin can be. Five brilliant innings from Sheehan, late power from Betts and Freeman, and a spirited ninth-inning rally were all overshadowed by a six-run avalanche that changed the game before the Dodgers could record a single out.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) leaves the game against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field. David Banks-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) leaves the game against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field.

Now they head home looking to reset.

The Tampa Bay Rays arrive at Dodger Stadium on Monday night for the start of a three-game series, and the Dodgers will gladly leave Chicago behind.

What they'll remember, however, is how quickly one inning changed everything.