Buehler, newcomers propel Padres over Orioles for series win

BALTIMORE — What seemed like a downward spiral just over a week ago now appears to be a "next man up" culture shift that has San Diego looking up — at least for now.

And the new kids on the block are in the thick of it.

The Padres notched a second straight win and series victory with a 5-2 triumph over the Orioles on Sunday at Camden Yards, particularly thanks to Rodolfo Durán's big day at the plate.

The 11-year minor league journeymen got the scoring going early for the Friars against O's starter Trevor Rogers in the second, and perhaps with some luck, grounded a run-scoring double that dinged off the second base bag to give the Brown and Gold a quick 1-0 lead. Fast forward to the seventh, Durán launched a 432 foot two-run homer, his third of the season, to give the Padres a 4-1 advantage at the time.

Durán does this. pic.twitter.com/fcn8KXVf96 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 14, 2026

Outfielder Samad Taylor recorded another bunt base hit, scoring a run on Durán's double in the second. Recently recalled utility man Will Wagner came around to score twice, executing an exceptional slide into home plate in the ninth that forced a replay review after he was initially ruled out on the play.

"All of that, it added up to a win today against a pretty good team," Padres manager Craig Stammen said postgame.

"They’ve got a good offense, and it’s just hard to keep them at bay. Our pitching staff did a great job, our defense made some plays, we had some timely hits, some good fortune. Overall, very positive day for us," he added.

On the mound, veteran right-hander Walker Buehler continued his trend of keeping the Friars in the ballgame when he starts. Buehler struck out five Orioles batters on Sunday, limiting them to one earned run across five innings pitched.

His day ended on a high-note, freezing Adley Rutschman with a 3-2 cutter on the outside corner of the zone after surrendering a two-out single to O's shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

"I had a few (4 2/3 inning outings) this year, and that was a big pitch for me," Buehler said of his punch out of Rutschman. "So, I feel good about this."

The former Cy Young Award winner is now 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA over his last seven outings.

Stammen deployed his bullpen in the sixth, calling upon rookie flame-thrower Bradgley Rodriguez. The righty opened his appearance by issuing a walk to first baseman Pete Alonso, followed by a first-pitch single to Samuel Basallo.

Rodriguez, however, extinguished the Baltimore rally attempt, striking out Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday with nasty breaking pitched to end the frame.

"That was the biggest part of this game," Durán said of Buehler and Rodriguez. "They executed everything at the right moment, and they shut down their game. It was pretty awesome."

The pair were followed by Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon, who collectively gave up three hits and a run.

Stammen turned to Mason Miller for a four-out save, in which, 'The Reaper' rewarded his manager. Miller struck out three of the four hitters he faced to finish the ballgame, securing his 19th save of the campaign.

Mason Miller's 2Ks in the 9th pic.twitter.com/VWA3DQxzX1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 14, 2026

"It’s just about us winning series," Stammen said. "We won the Reds series. That got us going a little bit, and then to finish this one off with two good wins is a big deal."

The Padres now head to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals for the second leg of their three-city road trip.