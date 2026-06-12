Baltimore gets to Canning early, Padres can't catch up in series opener

The Padres offense got off to a quick start, but the Baltimore Orioles began even better, scoring three runs in each of the first two innings to send San Diego to a 7-3 loss on Friday night at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Gavin Sheets drove in a pair of runs and Manny Machado laced a pair of doubles for the Padres (35-33), but Baltimore (34-37) was able to convert three of starter Griffin Canning’s five walks into runs while also hitting a pair of home runs — including Gunnar Henderson’s 100th of his career.

Both teams' offenses started as hot as the low 90’s temperatures that felt in the neighborhood of 100 degrees thanks to the humidity.

The Padres took advantage of an early Orioles error, as Fernando Tatis Jr. reached on a miscue by Coby Mayo in the first at bat of the game and then stole second.

With two outs, Sheets continued his hot hitting of late by cashing in with an RBI double, notching his fourth extra-base hit over the past nine games. Later in the fifth, Sheets made it his eighth multi-RBI game of the season by singling in Manny Machado after a leadoff double.

In the second, the first two Brown and Gold batters reached as Ty France worked starter Shane Baz for an eight pitch plate appearance before wearing an inside sinker and Will Wagner walked. Tatis then singled back up the middle to score France, giving him an RBI in back-to-back games for the fifth time this season.

But that would be all as Jackson Merrill grounded out and Machado was narrowly thrown out at first on a short dribbler in front of home by catcher Adley Rutschman, who powered through Baz while fielding the ball to make the play.

Meanwhile Baltimore battered Griffin Canning for three runs in each of the first two innings, forcing 56 pitches and sending 14 to the plate.

Rutschman hit a sacrifice fly for the O’s first run of the game, then Samuel Basallo hit a two-run home run to center field after Pete Alonso drew the second walk of the first. In the second, another leadoff walk was made to hurt on a Jackson Holliday sacrifice fly, then with the bases loaded and two down Alonso hit a sharp two-RBI grounder that Machado couldn’t field on a slide to his left on the edge of the outfield grass.

Canning was able to strike out the side in order in the third on 14 pitches, but then allowed a solo home run to Gunnar Henderson under an orange sky as night was falling an inning later. He allowed six or more runs in three of his eight starts with the Padres.

Canning’s final line was five innings with six hits and seven runs allowed, walking a season-high five and striking out six, taking his fifth loss and seeing his ERA bubble back over seven to 7.17. He's allowed 16 earned runs in three road starts versus 14 in five at Petco Park.

Wandy Peralta pitched 1 2/3 innings out of the pen, allowing one hit and walking two with three strikeouts, and leaving the bases loaded. David Morgan came on and was able to get the punchout against Mayo to end the threat, Then in the eighth Morgan worked through allowing the first two men on, finishing with 1 1/3 innings with one hit, two strikeouts and a hit by pitch.

Baz earned his fourth win for the Orioles, pitching five innings and allowing all three runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks and a strikeouts, while their four relievers combined to allow one hit with three strikeouts and retire the last eight Padres in order.

Prior to the game Xander Bogaerts was reinstated from the Paternity List, and in turn designated Bryce Johnson for assignment. Johnson is out of options to the minors, and hit just .178 in 49 plate appearances this season after going .324 in 84 last season.

The second game of the series will see Randy Vásquez (5-4, 3.63 ERA) get the nod against rookie righty Trey Gibson (1-1, 4.24 ERA), who will be making just his third start in the Majors. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.