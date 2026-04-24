Lucas Ramirez Making Noise Early with Quakes

Coming into the season, Lucas Ramirez already had a layer of intrigue surrounding him after representing Team Brazil in the World Baseball Classic. While Brazil didn’t make a deep run, Ramirez made his presence felt, most notably collecting a homer off San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb. Moments like that offered a glimpse of his ability to compete against high-level pitching and helped elevate expectations within the Los Angeles Angels organization.

Expectations Despite Prospect Status

Despite not being ranked among the Angels’ Top 30 prospects, Ramirez entered the year with quiet momentum. A 17th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, his decision to sign with the Angels rather than honor a commitment to the University of Tennessee raised eyebrows. Still, given his pedigree as the son of former Boston Red Sox star Manny Ramirez, his path toward professional baseball always felt inevitable.

Production Turning Heads

Through his first 15 games with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Ramirez has done more than just hold his own; he’s been one of the most productive hitters in the California League. In 59 at-bats, he’s recorded 22 hits, including one home run and four doubles, slashing an impressive .373/.422/.593 with an OPS north of 1.000. That mark currently leads the league, reinforcing just how impactful his bat has been early on.

Lucas Ramirez has been off to a scorching start this season, hitting .360 with a 1.007 OPS. Here he adds a knock with a single. The son of Manny Ramirez, he’s quickly turning heads with his offensive production early on. pic.twitter.com/IlcO1J1D9j — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) April 19, 2026

At just 20 years old, Ramirez is showing advanced plate discipline, consistent contact ability, and a willingness to use the entire field. His approach has allowed him to get on base at a high clip while consistently putting pressure on opposing defenses.

Defensive Work in Progress

While the bat has been the headline, there are still areas for growth, particularly defensively. Over 12 games in the field, Ramirez has totaled 25 putouts but also committed three errors, with a handful of appearances coming as a designated hitter. He has the athleticism and speed to cover corner outfield spots and flashes a serviceable arm, but consistency remains a point of emphasis.

Trending Upward

Even with defensive questions, Ramirez’s early offensive production is difficult to ignore. If he continues at this pace, he could soon force his way into the Angels’ Top 30 prospect rankings. For now, his bat is doing the talking and making a strong case that his early success is far from a fluke.