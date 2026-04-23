Converse, UNDEFEATED unveil new Dodgers-inspired Chuck 70 celebrating championship run and West Coast culture

LOS ANGELES — Fresh off a limited-edition release honoring the Brooklyn era, Converse and UNDEFEATED have teamed up once again with Los Angeles Dodgers to launch a second colorway of their collaborative Chuck 70, this time rooted firmly in West Coast pride and the franchise’s current championship success.

The latest sneaker arrives as the Dodgers continue their run as back-to-back World Series champions, blending the team’s on-field dominance with Los Angeles’ influence on global fashion and street culture.

The updated Chuck 70 features a navy faux ostrich leather upper, highlighted by an embroidered “LA” logo and UNDEFEATED’s signature rubber badge. Design elements include an inverted Dodgers x UNDEFEATED tongue graphic — meant to be revealed when folded — along with custom heel plates and Dodgers-branded tongue embroidery.

The collaboration continues Converse’s longstanding connection to Los Angeles, dating back to the Chuck Taylor All Star roots in basketball and its adoption across California’s surf and skate scenes, as well as among artists who helped define West Coast style.

To bridge sport and culture, the campaign is fronted by Dodgers standout Yoshinobu Yamamoto alongside creatives Jairo and Salem Mitchell, highlighting the intersection of baseball, fashion and the broader creative identity of Los Angeles.

The release will roll out in phases, beginning Saturday, April 25 through UNDEFEATED retail stores and digital platforms. A wider drop on Converse’s website is scheduled for April 27 at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a launch on SNKRS on April 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

Retail price is set at $110.

The collaboration reflects a growing trend of sports franchises expanding their reach beyond the field and into lifestyle branding, particularly in Los Angeles, where championship success and cultural influence often go hand in hand.