Pittsburgh Pirates Top 15 Prospects

Throughout the last few seasons, the Pittsburgh Pirates have become a model organization for player development. From successes like Konnor Griffin to the fine-tuning of a seemingly endless slew of arms, the Pirates shine in their farm system.

Despite many of their best successes reaching the majors, the Pirates still have a deep group of players capable of impacting the game in the minor leagues. With arguably a top-10 farm system in the sport, the Pirates’ future has never been brighter.

As the 2026 season progresses, it won’t be a surprise if the Pirates produce more high-octane big leaguers. Especially if the Pirates’ strong start to the season continues, many of these players could find themselves in a position to help this club return to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

1. Konnor Griffin – SS – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 222 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (9), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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After slipping to the Pirates with the ninth pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Konnor Griffin quickly molded into the consensus best prospect in the sport.

Once he entered professional baseball, Griffin reshaped his swing, added a significant amount of muscle, and became the five-tool athlete he now is. He became the first teenage position player to reach the big leagues since Juan Soto on April 3rd, likely marking the beginning of an incredible future career.

Hitting

Starting upright with his legs evenly spread apart and his bat right next to his head, Griffin possesses a violent but smooth swing that works quickly to the baseball. When he first entered the professional scene, Griffin worked hard to clean up his path, and he’s done just that early in his career.

Griffin has also begun working with his lower half much more efficiently as he’s aged, which was one of the things scouts were most concerned about prior to the 2024 MLB Draft. With the ability to stay more grounded, Griffin has been able to impact the baseball with far more authority.

Griffin’s quick hands and bulked-up physique have enabled him to post impressive exit velocities throughout his professional career. During spring training, Griffin posted exit velocities above 100 MPH ten times, including a 111.2 MPH home run against Seth Martinez that traveled 440 feet.

Not only has Griffin shown the groundwork for impressive raw power, but he’s also looked comfortable at the plate. Griffin posted an OBP of .415 with a 8.9% walk rate last season in the minor leagues, indicating his ability to reach base consistently. Although he can expand by chasing breaking balls, he makes adjustments extremely quickly and learns to lay off after seeing more of these pitches.

Defense/Speed

Coming out of high school, Griffin was seen as a long-term center fielder, with most evaluators suggesting that he didn’t have the skills to stick at shortstop in affiliated baseball. So, naturally, Griffin worked his tail off and became one of the best defenders in the minors as a teenager.

He’s a truly gifted athlete who possesses the raw skills to move smoothly across the diamond. With good footwork and range, natural instincts, and a strong arm, there’s no question about whether Griffin could be a valuable defender at both shortstop and center field. His athletic abilities have often been compared to Bobby Witt Jr. and a young Mike Trout, and his pure physicality reflects these hefty expectations quite well.

Griffin went 65 for 78 on stolen base attempts in the minor leagues last season, showing off his 70-grade speed across every level. With catchers getting better in the big leagues, Griffin may not reach this threshold again, but he’s an easy lock to steal 30-40+ bags in a full 162-game campaign.

Outlook

As a true five-tool threat with legitimate offensive upside, Griffin has shown the foundation of becoming a true superstar in the big leagues. He’s worked incredibly hard to answer some of the questions surrounding his game as an amateur, and he’s now reached a point where the final question left is “When will Griffin impact games in Pittsburgh?”

His power-speed combination reflects that of Bobby Witt Jr., giving him the genuine chance to be a consistent 30/30 threat if not better. He’s adjusted quickly when challenged, and his character is good enough to be considered his sixth tool. Despite the unbelievable expectations that have been placed on his shoulders as a teenager, he’s handled them with grace and never changed his personality.

Now in the big leagues as a teenager, Griffin is truly one of the best prospects the game has seen in recent memory. He’s a true future superstar with the potential to carry Pittsburgh to postseason prominence yet again.

2. Edward Florentino – OF/1B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $395,000, 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/55 50/60 50/50 35/50 55

After signing for just under $400,000 during the 2024 international signing period, Edward Florentino has quickly molded into a potential can’t-miss prospect. Showing off the tools to be a serious power-speed threat, he’s flown up prospect lists around the industry within the last calendar year.

Hitting

Standing upright and slightly hunched over the plate, Florentino coils into his back hip incredibly well through his leg kick. This coil allows Florentino to build the energy needed to produce the type of light-tower power he’s flashed early in his career, and he’s already hit some tape measure shots in Low-A. His swing can sometimes be lengthy, but this allows him to create easy lift when he moves efficiently.

Last season in Low-A, the underlying data loved Florentino’s game. He produced a pretty impressive EV90 of 104.1 MPH, which is impressive considering he was still just a teenager. In addition to that, Florentino produced a 28% Pull Air rate, which helped him slug double-digit homers in just 54 Low-A games.

Another thing to love about Florentino’s power is that there’s still quite a lot of room for him to grow. At his age, a frame of 6’3″, 200 lbs., still leaves plenty of room for him to put on some weight, and by extension, a few ticks to his batted balls. There’s already a strong foundation with even more room to improve as he ages.

The hit tool is fairly impressive, too. He posted a 90% in-zone contact rate in 2025, which, at his age, is a pretty absurd number. In addition to impressive in-zone numbers, Florentino posted an overall contact rate of 81.5% – an above-average metric.

The one thing to keep an eye on with Florentino’s game is his struggles against left-handers. In Low-A Bradenton, Florentino went just 9 for 46 (.196 BA) against them, with an OPS below .550 and 16 strikeouts. It’s something that he could improve upon with more reps and experience in the upper minors, but it’s worth noting.

Defense/Speed

Defensively, Florentino has looked pretty solid. In the outfield, he’s shown his athleticism through above-average reads, and his speed has allowed him to track down balls hit deeper into the gaps. He’ll likely fit into a corner outfield spot long-term, but first base is also an option for him as he continues to climb through the system.

On the base paths, Florentino has been a serious threat. In 34 Low-A stolen base attempts, he was successful 29 times, which goes to show the efficiency with which he’s able to steal bases.

Outlook

Although it’s still pretty early on in his professional career, Florentino has shown the groundwork needed to be one of the better prospects in the game. With his hit tool, plate discipline, and power all grading out with 55 FV or better, he’s a name to watch heavily as he begins his stint in High-A this year.

On Feb. 20th, 2026, Florentino was highlighted as having the potential to eventually be Just Baseball’s No. 1 overall prospect if his development continues. Especially now that he’s going to take on the launchpad that is High-A Greensboro, don’t be surprised if this comes to fruition in the near future.

3. Seth Hernandez – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2025 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

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In recent memory, few prep starting pitchers have garnered more praise than Seth Hernandez. Possessing a heater that touched triple-digits along with arguably the best changeup in the draft, Hernandez was a slam dunk for the Pirates when he fell to them at sixth overall. With how well the Pirates have developed arms, Hernandez looks like he could be the next ace-level prospect to come out of this system.

Arsenal

On the bump, Hernandez’s mechanics are as clean and repeatable as they come. He lifts his leg to gather in a manner that allows him to coil into his back hip – almost like you’d see from a hitter in their stride – and this move has allowed him to reach 102 MPH with his heater.

Aside from already touching 102 MPH, Hernandez’s fastball is special. The pitch has touched 18+ IVB with over seven feet of extension, which both work together to create a difficult look for opposing hitters. Even though he’s made just two professional outings, his control will be something to monitor, as he only threw 42.9% of heaters in the zone during his 2026 debut in Low-A.

His changeup had a legitimate argument as being the best in the Pirates’ system the moment they drafted him last year, and that statement still stands. It sits in the low-mid 80s with a good amount of arm-side movement, which has allowed it to tunnel incredibly well off his electric heater.

His curveball – although loopier – is a solid offering as well. He’s successfully thrown it to both lefties and righties early in his career, and it’s tunneled fairly well off his heater despite having more of a “pop” effect out of his hand. His slider has the chance to be an above-average offering, giving him yet another different look to righties, especially.

Outlook

We’re still incredibly early in Hernandez’s professional career, but he’s already flashed the stuff needed to be the future best pitching prospect in the minor leagues. The main question will be his command, but his stuff gives him the ability to get swings and misses outside of the strike zone to make up for this. In fact, he recorded 18 whiffs on 39 pitches in his first outing of 2026 for the Low-A Bradenton Marauders.

With such an advanced and refined mix this early in his career, he’s an arm that could move quickly despite being a prep draft pick. If he reaches his full potential, Hernandez possesses the ability to be an ace-caliber arm later in his career.

4. Jhostynxon Garcia – OF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $350,000 (BOS) | ETA: 2026

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During the offseason, the Pittsburgh Pirates hoped to dive into some of their pitching depth to acquire a few legitimate bats. They did all that and more, with the first of these moves coming when they dealt Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for gifted outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia.

Hitting

Offensively, Garcia boasts plenty of power. His swing features a leg-kick built for driving balls deep in the outfield, and he’s able to coil well into his back hip during this stride. He was able to use his power to produce 21 homers and 42 extra-base hits while in the minor leagues last season, alongside an EV90 just shy of 105 MPH.

Garcia is able to pull a serviceable amount of his fly balls (just over 20% while in Triple-A last season), which is a recipe for success if this continues to improve. There’s legitimate raw pop in his bat that could translate nicely to the major leagues.

Unfortunately, with his power comes the downside of an incredibly aggressive approach at the plate. He boasted a strikeout rate of 26.8% in Triple-A during the 2025 season, in addition to a chase rate over 35%. Garcia has turned in concerning contact rates at times while also struggling to hit breaking balls in Triple-A (44.5% whiff rate against sliders in 2025).

Despite these concerns, his pure physicality and offensive upside are something to dream on. Encouragingly, he also looked comfortable against a plethora of major league-caliber arms during spring training, nearly breaking camp with the team as a result.

Defense/Speed

As previously mentioned, Garcia has a very athletic build, which makes his average to above-average speed that much more impressive. Garcia’s arm has graded out well, which makes him a threat wherever he’s placed in the outfield. Garcia has looked serviceable in center field, but may be best fit for a move to a corner outfield position long-term.

If he finds a home in either corner outfield position, there’s a very good chance he ends up being an above-average defender. With a strong arm, potentially above-average speed, and decent instincts, he’d handle the transition with grace.

Outlook

2026 will be Garcia’s first season with the Pirates, following the trade that brought him here, and he’s already proven that he’s going to be a notable part of this team’s future. With a strong showing in spring training that almost landed him on the MLB roster, Garcia could make an impact as soon as this year.

He’ll need to rein in his approach and willingness to chase if he wants to reach his full potential, but both are certainly possible in the near future. Still just 23 years old, there’s plenty of room for Garcia to grow into an everyday major leaguer.

5. Esmerlyn Valdez – OF – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2”, 234 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $130,000 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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After struggling to develop impactful offensive talent during the early days of the Cherington era, the Pirates have begun to find their footing. Although breakouts from superstar caliber prospects like Konnor Griffin and Edward Florentino stole the show, Esmerlyn Valdez was quietly a breakout slugger.

Hitting

Beginning standing straight with his front foot slightly open and his hands near his hip, Valdez possesses a violent, yet calm swing in the box. He has a fascinating gather where he coils into his back hip decently well while wiggling his hands, and he’s able to stay on plane with the ball early.

This calm, yet violent swing has produced some impressive power numbers during his time in the minor leagues. He nearly slugged 30 homers in the minors last season across 123 games, and the exit velocity numbers suggest this wasn’t fully due to the hitter-friendly nature of High-A Greensboro. Valdez has turned in an EV90 of 109.6 MPH through his first nine Triple-A games, while reaching a max EV just shy of 114 MPH.

Unlike most slug-first hitters, Valdez isn’t just capable of hitting homers to the pull side. One of his most impressive swings came during spring training, where he hit a grand slam playing against the Phillies. Valdez hit this ball 106.7 MPH and 361 feet over the right field wall.

The main concern for Valdez’s game has been his hit tool, but he’s shown growth in this area. He’s currently running a zone-contact rate just shy of 87% in Triple-A, and he posted similarly impressive numbers while playing in the 2025 rendition of the Arizona Fall League.

While it’s still a below-average hit tool, it’s not completely unrealistic to suggest he could reach the average threshold at some point in his career.

Defense/Speed

Defensively, Valdez is going to feature a below-average glove in right field. While he made some strides during his time in the upper-minors, he’s limited by his frame, speed, and slower reactions to batted balls headed his direction.

Valdez is not the quickest player in the system, but he’s not the slowest, either. Valdez might not be capable of stealing 30 bases, but he’s surely capable of legging out extra-base hits, which is all he needs given his profile and the nature of his game.

Outlook

Despite his breakout 2025 campaign, many people were unsure of what the future held for Valdez. He did most of his hitting in an offense-friendly run environment in High-A Greensboro, and his production did step back in Double-A. However, after a phenomenal performance in the Arizona Fall League, a comfortable showing in big league camp, and an impressive start to his Triple-A career, those concerns are wavering.

Even if his hit tool never fully reaches its potential, his power is capable of producing 25-30 home runs at the big league level. Valdez is someone to keep an eye on, as he could get some playing time with the major league club later in the season.

6. Khristian Curtis – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’5″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 12th Round (347), 2023 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

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In every sense of the word, it’s a miracle that Khristian Curtis is still able to play baseball – let alone at such a high level. During his freshman year at Texas A&M, Curtis underwent Tommy John surgery. Unlike most successful operations, this surgery left Curtis with nerve damage and questions as to whether or not he’d pitch again – let alone fully heal from this injury in general.

Now, almost five years removed from the initial failed UCL reconstruction, Curtis is looking like one of the next can’t-miss pitching prospects in the Pirates’ system.

Arsenal

On the mound, Curtis stands tall with a fluid delivery. His release is more over-the-top than most arms in the system, and it actually works to his benefit because of the unfamiliarity with that release point. Another bonus of working from this arm slot is that Curtis is able to tunnel his pitches much better than most.

At the top of his arsenal is a truly electric fastball – one that grades out among the best in the entire system. He’s dialed it up to the high-90s while easily touching the 20+ IVB mark, creating a devastating mixture.

It often seems like the pitch simply hovers on its way to the plate because of the amount of ride it has, which makes it devastating at the top of the zone. Curtis has also been able to locate the pitch well on the black when needed. It’s a truly spectacular offering.

His heater isn’t the only clear plus offering he possesses, either. His low-80s changeup has a ton of arm-side movement, often seeming more like a sinker with just how much it runs inside to righties. It’s even been measured as having upwards of 18 inches of horizontal break.

Notably, his changeup plays incredibly well off his heater, as the two tunnel quite strongly.

He’s toyed around with two variations of a slider, one with more sweep and one that breaks more like a cutter. Both have proven to be sharp, effective offerings, but there’s definitely a divide in the quality of these pitches compared to his fastball and changeup. Both are capable of generating plenty of whiffs, and his ability to toy with the shape of these pitches has strengthened him even more.

As if his arsenal wasn’t deep enough already, Curtis also has the ability to flip in a loopier, 12-6 style curveball every once in a while. Admittedly, he’s struggled at times to locate this pitch consistently, but when thrown at the bottom of the zone, it’s very effective. Because of the sheer ride his heater gets up in the zone, the curveball presents the type of north-south separation the Pirates have loved – and developed well in recent memory.

Outlook

When Bubba Chandler first reached Double-A Altoona, he possessed a very similar makeup to Khristian Curtis. Both featured electric high-vertical break fastballs, a plus changeup, and a harder cutter-like slider. In nearly every single area, Curtis is following a very similar development pipeline that Chandler saw at this point during his minor league career – aka, the point where he leaped into prospect stardom.

While Curtis still has a little way to go until he fully reaches the point Chandler is currently at, the pure stuff is undeniable. His arsenal comps almost identically to Yankees right-hander Cam Sclittler, and with Curtis being in the Pirates’ system, it’s not unrealistic to be very bullish on the right-hander. This is an arm that could truly take off in 2026 and become a breakout household name.

7. Hunter Barco – LHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 229 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (42), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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A strong left-hander out of the University of Florida, Hunter Barco is the definition of a Tommy John success story. After going under the knife during the 2022 season, Barco has improved more and more every season, quickly becoming the best left-handed arm in the Pirates’ system.

Arsenal

On the bump, Barco is the definition of a solid starting pitcher. Standing at 6’4″, 229 lbs, he’s an athletic freak who might be able to handle the tight-end position if given the opportunity.

He features a fascinating pitch mix that gets a huge boost from his atypical, cross-body release. His 22° release point creates a funky angle for hitters, causing some deception due to how few pitchers in the game throw from this slot. His fastball, especially, plays up as a result, causing his 94.4 MPH heater to get on hitters much quicker than it seems.

Barco features a slider that’s been one of his go-to pitches when ahead in the count. With more of a gyro-slider shape, it can sometimes work as a cutter-type pitch, creating a unique shape when played correctly off his fastball. He’s produced a decent amount of swings and misses with it through his time in the minor leagues, but that hasn’t quite translated to the big leagues just yet.

Over the last year or so, Barco has added a splitter, and it’s been a real game-changer for him. It’s a big reason why he went 26.1 innings without allowing a run at the beginning of last season. It’s typically been thrown in the mid-80s, and it has the potential to be a great two-strike whiff offering down the road.

Outlook

Although Barco is currently working as a bulk-reliever in the big leagues, he could certainly become the team’s fifth starter in the near future. We’ve seen other pitchers in the system successfully make this transition from a bulk relief role to a starter role – like Braxton Ashcraft – and Barco could be the next example of this.

With an arsenal that projects out well across the board, he’s a name to watch in the near future. He could become yet another example of the Pirates’ pitching development coming through in a big way.

8. Wilber Dotel – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 238 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $65,000 2020 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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Originally signed for just $65k by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2020 international signing period, Wilber Dotel has really molded into a strong pitcher over the calendar year. With a pretty well-rounded arsenal, the Bucs liked him enough to protect him from the Rule-5 draft by adding him to their 40-man roster over the offseason.

Arsenal

Like most arms in the system, Wilber Dotel follows the Pirates’ ideal philosophy of having a plus fastball with at least one above-average breaking ball to pair with it. His fastball surpassed the 21 IVB mark during spring training, a number that places him among the best spinners in the system.

Dotel has been able to dial that same heater up to triple-digits, as he broke the 100 MPH barrier with regularity during his time in Double-A Altoona. He was also seen with over 6.5 feet of extension on this same pitch during spring training, which will help it play up even more by creating a far higher perceived velocity.

Dotel’s go-to breaking ball has been his gyro slider, which creates some deception when paired well with his fastball. He’s often able to backdoor left-handers with this pitch, landing called strikes on the outer corner quite often.

The one area Dotel saw the most growth in last season was with his splitter, which he began implementing into his arsenal for the first time while in Double-A. Before adding this pitch, Dotel lacked another pitch he could land consistently for strikes, as he struggled significantly with changeup location. His splitter helped bridge this gap while giving him another whiff-heavy pitch simultaneously.

The main thing Dotel will have to iron out before his MLB debut is his struggles with the long ball. He often struggles to keep the ball in the yard, allowing towering blasts with his fastball numerous times throughout the 2025 campaign. However, as his stuff improves and he learns to sequence his pitches a little bit better, this issue should work itself out.

9. Antwone Kelly – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 238 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $100,000 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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Ahead of the Rule-5 draft this winter, the Pirates had many tough decisions to make. The one decision the front office saw as the easiest was adding RHP Antwone Kelly to the 40-man roster, thus protecting him from being selected. He’s yet another exciting righty who the Pirates front office sees as potentially being a strong big leaguer.

Arsenal

Multiple starting pitchers in the Pirates’ system took sizable strides in their development during the 2025 campaign, but Kelly has a legitimate claim as the most improved arm in the organization.

His fastball is his best offering, as it was seen hitting triple digits regularly throughout the 2025 regular season. It has legitimate life – especially at the top of the zone – as he frequently throws it with 18+ IVB. He’s able to command it well, and he throws it with conviction.

In addition to his electric heater, Kelly’s mix features a slider that plays up when sequenced well off his fastball. The pitch is more of a gyro slider, and he’s been working hard to improve the pitch ahead of the 2026 campaign in hopes of making it an even stronger offering on its own.

Another big focus for Kelly over the winter was refining his changeup so that he didn’t change up his delivery as much when he threw it. Even though it’s early in the season, this new version of his changeup has played well in his first Triple-A starts, generating a whiff rate near 50%.

Outlook

Kelly is an arm that could quickly become a breakout prospect if he’s able to ride out the success his refined pitch mix has had early on over the full season. He’s an arm that the organization feels strongly can at least factor into the bullpen as early as this season, eating up bulk relief innings in a role similar to Braxton Ashcraft when he was first getting major league experience in 2025.

Outlook

With the current strength of the Pirates’ rotation, it may be hard for them to find room for Dotel in the rotation despite his encouraging stuff. If this is the case, Dotel has the arsenal to be a potential high-leverage bullpen arm in the near future, and he’ll succeed in this role.

10. Wyatt Sanford – SS – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11”, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (47), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

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Initially given first-round grades by some outlets back in the 2024 draft class, the Pirates fell in love with Wyatt Sanford’s game as a prep prospect. They handed him a signing bonus of $2.5 million to keep him from heading to Texas A&M and the talent has immediately been on display as a pro.

Hitting

Sanford sets up more spread apart than most hitters in the organization, but he’s created a smooth stroke nonetheless. With his hands cocked back in an ideal launch position, he’s able to get on plane early while loading into his back hip at the same time. He’s utilized a toe-tap to help with timing, and it’s been fairly effective in the lower minors.

Because of how early Sanford is able to get on plane with the baseball, his swing path is smooth, allowing for the hit tool to be the focus of his game. Standing at just 5’11”, 175 lbs., it’s almost certainly going to be a hit-first profile long-term, but he can still have success with this profile.

It is worth noting that the hit tool has shown some early concerns this year, though. His contact rate currently sits at just 61%, which is quite concerning. Not to mention, his zone contact rate doesn’t inspire much more confidence, as it currently sits at just 76% so far in 2026.

Sanford is still capable of generating decent power, albeit nothing super strong yet. He homered three times in his first week of Low-A play, but saw his exit velocity peak at 106.6 MPH. As he continues to grow into his body while he ages, there may be more here, but he’s likely going to peak at 15 homers in the big leagues.

Early returns have been better this yearas well, as Sanford has already slugged four home runs after an offseason spent bulking up.

Defense/Speed

Defensively, Sanford profiles as an above-average defender at both shortstop and second base. He’s been praised for having strong defensive instincts and good athletic abilities, which both translate well up the middle.

Sanford finished fourth in the system with 34 stolen bases last season, as his plus speed allows him to nab stolen bases with relative ease. He’s capable of causing mayhem as a baserunner in a positive way.

Outlook

Although he’s plenty capable of sticking at shortstop, he’ll likely see more time at second base as he continues to climb the system due to the success of Konnor Griffin. With a smooth, left-handed swing, Sanford can eventually mold into an even better hitter than we’ve seen him become thus far.

He’s currently slated to enter High-A as a 20-year-old, a feat that cannot be overlooked.

11. Brandan Bidois – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 174 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2019 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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During the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates had multiple breakout starting pitchers throughout their system. However, they also had quite a few relief pitchers follow a similar track, and no reliever shone brighter than Australian-born right-hander Brandan Bidois.

Arsenal

Although he features just three pitches, every part of Bidois’ mix is electric. He’s able to dial his heater up to the high-90s, getting elite ride in the process. During the 2026 Spring Breakout Game, Bidois threw multiple heaters that touched 23 IVB, something that hasn’t been a regular occurrence since the pre-sticky-stuff ban era. It’s an effective pitch at the top of the zone, although he can struggle with its location at times.

Bidois’ slider is his true go-to breaking ball, and it’s shown the ability to easily be a plus offering. It generated a whiff rate of roughly 40% across the minor leagues in 2025, generating over 2,700 RPM on average. It’s more of a gyro slider with sharp, late movement.

To round out his arsenal, Bidois’ changeup has flashed plus potential at every level of the minor leagues. It’s a stuff+ darling, with nearly 12 inches of arm side fade, making it devastating to both righties and lefties. Especially when sequenced correctly off his four seamer, it’s a tough pitch to square up.

Outlook

Bidois isn’t just the best relief arm in the Pirates’ minor league system, but he’s arguably one of the best relievers in the minor leagues period. With multiple of his offerings flashing plus potential, he’s someone who can succeed as a closer within the next calendar year.

It says a lot about his game that Bidois sneaks onto this list despite being a relief pitcher in a system with multiple intriguing starting pitchers. Not only is it very difficult to be a reliever ranked this highly in a system, but especially so with the impressive backlog of starting pitchers throughout the organization.

12. Termarr Johnson – 2B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’7”, 201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

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Coming out of the 2022 MLB Draft, Termarr Johnson was seen as one of the premier prep players on the board early in the first round. The Pirates were thrilled to land Johnson with the fourth overall pick, handing him a signing bonus of a little north of $7.2 million. Although he hasn’t quite lived up to that pedigree in his minor league career, he’s still shown the potential to be a decent big league hitter.

Hitting

Starting tall and a little open in the box, Johnson has one of the bigger leg-kicks in the system that allows him to gather into his back hip and produce solid power. While loading, Johnson also comes with a sizable barrel tip that often helps him stay more on plane throughout his swing.

His power has gone through stretches where it’s seemed promising, but its development has stalled as he’s moved through the minor leagues. He came close to the 112 MPH mark while in Low-A during the 2023 season, a campaign where he hit a career-best 18 homers. However, 2025 marked the first time in his professional career that he hadn’t reached double-digit homers in a full season.

Johnson tends to abandon his leg kick with two strikes and stay more grounded, attempting to adapt to the two-strike approaches that have become more common around the league. This approach, paired with his above-average plate discipline, has resulted in him often getting more jumpy as though he’s just trying to put the ball in play. As a result, he’s lost some of the power that initially made him such a gifted hitter, as he expands the zone and hits more ground balls in situations like this.

For example, Johnson’s average exit velocity sat at an atrocious 84.2 MPH last season, likely being dragged down by his swings with two strikes. His bat speed has also fallen because of these swings, as it came in at 69.1 MPH in 2025. For reference, only 29 qualified hitters in baseball posted average swing speeds of 69.1 MPH or slower last season.

His discipline is still a highlight of his game, even when taking his two-strike jumpiness into account. In 2025, Johnson was one of just three qualified hitters in the Pirates’ affiliated levels to post a strikeout rate under 20%, which isn’t something to take lightly.

Defense/Speed

As long as Johnson sticks at second base, he’s capable of being an average defender in the big leagues. His range and arm are both limited, and he doesn’t always get the best first step on grounders. However, he takes things seriously and avoids taking any pitches off.

On the base paths, Johnson has swiped 20 or more bags in each of his last two seasons. Even though he’s been effective when running, he’s not going to be a lethal runner by any means.

Outlook

Altogether, Johnson still possesses the tools to be an above-average major leaguer if all goes correctly. His loss of power, quality of contact concerns, and the brutal approach he’s implemented with two strikes are some things to keep an eye on, as they hinder his ceiling by a significant amount.

Even considering this, he still has a decent offensive profile that could translate nicely as he continues to develop. He’s still just 22 years old, meaning there’s plenty of time for growth against better arms in the upper minors.

13. Murf Gray – 3B – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-B (73), 2025 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 45/50 45/55 40/40 45/45 40

An extremely physical hitter, the Pirates wasted no time scooping up third baseman Murf Gray during last year’s MLB Draft. The club liked him enough to select him nearly 70 picks prior to when he was expected to be selected, handing him a signing bonus just shy of seven figures.

Hitting

Beginning with his feet close to evenly spread apart and more upright in the box, Gray does a good job of setting himself up so that he can best impact the baseball. With his hands back a little further and a bat tilt that fluctuates between 50-60 degrees, Gray gets on plane with regular consistency.

Although he’s played just a handful of minor league games to this point, he’s already shown off encouraging juice. On April 8th, Gray hit two singles over 104.5 MPH, peaking at 106.8 MPH. This is a reflection of how he’s able to use his leg kick to get into his back hip, producing a rubber-band-like effect when he swings.

While he coils quite well, Gray can almost turn too far in his swing, which could result in him getting beat by higher velocity later down the line. While this doesn’t appear to be a present concern, it’s something to monitor.

Gray doesn’t tend to whiff or get beaten often, but he’s willing to expand the zone far more than the average hitter. Because of this, his hit tool will be limited unless he works on refining his approach so that pitchers have to come to him, and not vice versa.

Defense/Speed

With the glove, Gray has the potential to be an average third baseman. He possesses a strong arm capable of making difficult throws across the diamond, but he’s not shown the ability to have super athletic instincts.

He’s a below-average runner, but what will matter is his ability to leg out the balls he hits in the gap, which he’ll do a fine job at.

Outlook

As it currently stands, Gray profiles as a power-over-hit third baseman capable of hitting 25 homers in the big league someday. If he’s able to shrink his chase rates and continue improving his mechanics to be more repeatable, he’s a player who could mold into one of the better hitters in the team’s system.

14. Levi Sterling – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’5″, 202 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A (37), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

Fastball slider changeup curveball command FV 50/55 40/45 45/50 45/55 45/50 40

A common theme among pitchers on this list is the projectability of these players and the potential they could hit in the near future. There’s arguably no better representation of this than Levi Sterling, as the Pirates feel that he can keep progressing with more professional innings under his belt.

Arsenal

Sitting in the lower to mid-90s last season, Sterling’s fastball possesses the potential to be an above-average pitch as he continues to grow in professional baseball. He topped out at 97.1 during the 2026 Spring Breakout game, indicating growth has already taken place. Despite not having the best shape, his lower arm slot will help the pitch play a little bit better than anticipated.

Mechanically, Sterling looks like he’s cleaned up his motion over the offseason. He’s able to use his glove hand more efficiently to guide him down the mound, and this could be a reason he’s generated more velocity. With a cleaner arm path, this uptick in velocity might not be adrenaline from the stage of the Breakout Game, but rather something that will hold up long-term.

The rest of Sterling’s arsenal is fascinating. He’s able to spin his curveball well, often getting upwards of 2,700 RPM and flashing encouraging metrics overall. His changeup has already flashed plus potential, and although his slider has lagged behind some, there’s hope in the organization that it could miss more bats with a few tweaks.

Outlook

With a grand total of just 36.1 professional innings under his belt to this point, it’s still unclear exactly how far Sterling can develop. I’m encouraged by his mechanical adjustments, increased velocity, and the fact that he’s already flashed plus potential with multiple of his secondary offerings, but only time will tell if this will create any meaningful progress in 2026.

15. Rafael Flores – C/1B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 232 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA: $75,000, 2022 (NYY) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 45/45 60/60 40/40 35/40 40

During the 2025 trade deadline, the Pirates decided it was finally time to part with their 2x all-star closer, David Bednar, sending him to the New York Yankees for a three-player package. The highlight of this deal was catcher Rafael Flores, who features electric power.

Hitting

Standing with his front foot more open and the barrel of his bat down by the last name on his jersey, Flores possesses a long, powerful swing. The staple feature of his swing is his leg kick, which brings his knee up almost evenly with his belt.

Flores’ bat comes with easy plus-pop. In Triple-A during the 2025 season, Flores ran a barrel rate barely south of 10%, alongside a max EV of 109.7 MPH. He’s had back-to-back minor league seasons with 20 or more home runs, with multiple of these homers being tape measure shots.

Unfortunately, the main downside of his offensive profile is his hit tool. Flores posted a 34% whiff rate in Triple-A last season, a number that jumped to 50% against sliders. Not only this, but Flores posted a strikeout rate above 41% during his first taste of big league action in September.

Defense/Speed

Behind the plate, Flores has steadily improved since joining the Pirates organization. While it’s still likely below league-average at best, he’s not quite forced himself into first base full-time. Although a move to first isn’t a necessity, it’s a possibility, as the Pirates have used him there often in the majors and minors during his time in the organization.

Flores won’t be a threat on the bases either, as he’s posted below-average run times that will likely project him to be no better than a 40-grade runner.

Outlook

The future is uncertain for Rafael Flores as things currently stand due to the team’s catching situation. If he’s able to find consistent big league action, the path to 2.0 fWAR is relatively clear, as he just has to hit 20-25 homers, play below-average to average defense behind the dish, and avoid surging strikeout rates against sharper secondaries.

Other Names to Watch

Thomas Harrington – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | CB-A (36), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2026

Fastball slider Splitter curveball command FV 50/50 50/55 40/45 50/50 55/55 40

Once one of the more promising arms in the Pirates’ system, Thomas Harrington has fallen out of favor due to a combination of underperformance and a lack of room. With the Pirates having such a strong group of starting pitchers, there’s simply no room for him in the rotation, and the longer he’s in limbo, the more promising arms come along to join him in waiting for a shot.

At this point last year, Harrington was a member of our top 100, possessing multiple pitches capable of at least being average in the big leagues. However, that has changed dramatically. His stuff has regressed, and the only pitch in his arsenal that’s graded out positively on stuff+ models across the industry is his slider, which has nearly 13 inches of sweep on average.

Something else that’s regressed is his control, a part of his game that graded out as a 60 on last year’s update of this list. He began catching far too much of the plate last season, no longer panting the corners with consistency as he had in the lower minors.

At his very best, he’s capable of being at least a big league five starter for multiple clubs. However, the current form we’ve seen Harrington mold into is arguably nothing more than a long-relief option when consistency waivers in the major league bullpen. He needs to get back on track in 2026, or else he risks becoming an expendable asset for a Pirates team that may need to tap into their starting pitching depth while making moves to improve.

Darell Morel – SS – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’4”, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.8m, 2025 (PIT) | ETA: 2030

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 45/50 40/55 45/50 40/45 40

Originally committed to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers before they spent their entire draft pool to ink Japanese star Roki Sasaki, the Pirates were able to scoop up Darell Morel for $1.8 million. He profiles as an athletic, toolsy, middle-infielder who has a lot of potential as he continues to grow and develop professionally.

At just 17 years old, Morel impressed in the DSL last summer, posting encouraging strikeout to walk numbers, an OBP over .400, while stealing 26 bags as well. His patience at the plate is already clear, as Morel combines it with his hit tool to work counts and avoid putting himself in compromising counts.

Albeit still young, Morel is someone the organization likes quite a bit and feels encouraged by. He faced multiple lower minor league arms during live ABs at spring training and held his own, never really looking too outmatched.

In the field, he’ll likely boast an average to below-average glove at shortstop. He’s far from a defensive liability, and with his age, he’s someone who could develop better fielding skills as he moves through the system.

Omar Alfonzo – C– (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1”, 242| Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $150,000, 2019 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 30/40 45/55 20/20 40/45 40

Returning to High-A Greensboro last season after a short stint at the level during the prior season, Alfonzo quickly turned heads. With a 141 wRC+ and 11 homers through his 67 games at the level, he began to fly up prospect rankings around the industry, showing eventual average potential at the big league level.

Alfonzo’s calling card is his raw juice, which is some of the most impressive in the minor leagues. He surpassed the 113 MPH exit velocity mark a few times during the 2025 season, while also registering a 90.7 average exit velocity. It’ll certainly be above-average juice in the big leagues, as he possesses the raw pop to potentially slug 25 or more home runs in a full 162-game campaign.

The cause for concern in his profile is his hit tool. Alfonzo turned in a contact rate below 70% during the 2025 campaign, while posting a 30% o-swing rate. He’ll need to expand the zone less often if he wants to succeed in the big leagues, focusing more on doing damage over the heart of the plate.

Alfonzo will also be limited by his size, which is reflected in his poor run times and inconsistent defense behind the plate. He could eventually transition to first base, but it’ll likely be an uphill battle to get to an average glove in the majors.

However, the sheer raw power is worth dreaming on, as it could produce positive results someday down the line. There’s work to be done, but the wait may be worth it in the long run.

Connor Wietgrefe – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 7th Round (204), 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

Fastball slider changeup command FV 40/45 40/45 45/50 60/65 40

Although he might not be nearly as flashy as the rest of the starters in the system, left-hander Connor Wietgrefe is certainly someone to keep an eye on. With a repeatable delivery, solid mix, and the ability to consistently locate the baseball, he could be an average MLB arm.

Wietgrefe’s ability to locate is so strong, in fact, that he’s often been regarded as having the best command in the entire system. He’s never posted a walk rate above 5.8% across a full minor league campaign, and his repeatable mechanics allow him to fire strikes to all sides of the plate consistently.

His primary pitch is his fastball, which gets more sinker run than anything. Sitting in the low-90s, it gets a ton of arm-side run and often plenty of swings and misses. His slider plays more like a gyro-slider in the mid-80s, but early this year, it’s been moving more like a sweeper than ever before, freezing both righties and lefties.

Where his arsenal really gets interesting is with his changeup, which is often thrown quite similarly to his sinker. It has about the same amount of arm-side run, just slower, and it kills spin. It’s a pitch that’s certainly capable of getting outs in the big leagues someday.

Reinold Navarro – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 178 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $270,000, 2024 (PIT) | ETA: 2029

Fastball slider command FV 40/65 40/45 30/35 40

When it comes to left-handed pitchers boasting high-octane stuff, there aren’t many arms in the Pirates’ system that have Reinold Navarro beat. With his primary offering being a heater that’s quite literally been off the charts, it’s easy to see why so much excitement surrounds him.

His heater is by far his true calling card. The pitch averaged 95.6 MPH with 20 IVB in 2025, and it’s currently averaging almost a full tick higher with 22.5 IVB in 2026. Not only this, but the pitch was registered as having an astounding 27 IVB during his first Low-A outing of the year, truly breaking stuff+ models and pitch movement plots alike.

Outside of that, the rest of his arsenal is questionable. He’s truly a two-pitch pitcher, although he does mix in a below-average changeup every so often. His slider produced a whiff rate over 40% in Low-A last year and has shown plus potential. However, without the ability to consistently locate it, its ceiling is currently limited.

On that same note, his overall control is simply not good. He walked batters at a rate just under 27% throughout all of last year, and he’s already following a similar trend early in 2026. This will be by far the biggest weakness for him as he climbs through the lower levels.

Navarro has been working as a starting pitcher, but he almost certainly profiles as a potential closer long-term. If he wants to be a starter in the future, he’ll need a true third pitch – if not a fourth. Despite this, with mechanics similar to Aroldis Chapman, he’s hard to ignore as at least a prospect to watch.

Jack Brannigan – SS/3B – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 201 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (83), 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 45/50 40/45 50/50 50/50 40

After getting off to a league-average offensive start in his first taste of Double-A ball in 2025, he’d suffer a shoulder injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the rest of the year. He’s the definition of a strong athlete, as he was once a two-way player during his time at Notre Dame in college.

Brannigan’s right-handed stroke is capable of lifting the ball to the pull side without completely sacrificing his hit tool in the process. He’s able to keep a significant amount of space throughout the entire swing, extending through the baseball no matter where it’s pitched.

He’s flashed above-average power at times through decent exit velocities (109.6 max EV in 2023) and slugging over 37 homers across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, respectively. His approach is good, also, as Brannigan walked over 10% of the time in the short stint he had in Double-A.

Defensively, he projects to be an average or better defender at third base and slightly below average at shortstop. Overall, he’s the definition of a sound player when he’s on the field. However, Brannigan is going to see limited time this season as well, as he’s just now beginning to work back from a freak nose fracture he faced during Spring Training.

Tony Blanco Jr. – 1B – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’7″, 243 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $900,000, 2022 (PIT) | ETA: 2029

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 35/35 70/80 30/30 40/40 40

An absolute freak of nature physically in the box, Tony Blanco Jr. is the definition of a power-over-hit profile. He boasts some of the most impressive pop in all of the minor leagues, but arguably some of the more concerning underlying numbers simultaneously.

Beginning with his power, Blanco posted an absurd max EV of 119.8 MPH in Low-A last season, alongside an equally impressive EV90 of 113.5 MPH. In addition to this, Blanco ran a barrel rate of 15.4% across the full campaign, with the ability to consistently pull the ball in the air.

The downside to this is that his contact rates and plate discipline metrics were abysmal. His zone-contact rate sat below 70%, while his whiff rate ballooned over 43%. This simply will not play as he begins to climb the lower levels of the minor leagues.

Defensively, Blanco is almost certainly going to stick at first base long-term. He’s limited by his size and speed, which both work fairly well at first but would translate to poor defense anywhere else around the diamond.

It’s an utterly fascinating profile filled with reasons to be both excited and concerned. If Blanco can improve his hit tool even the slightest, he could quickly become a feared slugger. If not, he could fizzle out just as quickly in the upper levels.

Easton Carmichael – C – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (82), 2025 (PIT) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 45/45 40/45 45/45 45/50 40

After an impressive junior season at the University of Oklahoma, where he slugged 17 homers and showed sound tools across the board, the Pirates fully bought into the skillset Easton Carmichael brought to the table. They selected him in the third round of last year’s draft, handing him a bonus just shy of seven figures.

Utilizing a decently sized leg kick to load into his lower half, Carmichael is capable of flashing encouraging power numbers. He was one of two players to homer during this year’s Spring Breakout Game, and his homer soared 408 feet at 104.5 MPH. It’s impressive raw juice that could produce 15-20 homers in the major leagues.

Carmichael is someone the Pirates like quite a bit, as multiple front office executives have touted him as a sneakily good player to keep an eye on. In fact, they liked him so much that they immediately sent him to High-A, skipping the Low-A phase of his development altogether.

He’s a true field general capable of leading a team on defense. With a solid enough arm and decent receiving skills, giving him a strong defensive foundation, he could be an average fielder at the catcher position once he reaches the major leagues.

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