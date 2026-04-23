Baltimore Orioles Top 15 Prospects

Six picks in the top 70 spots of the 2025 draft and a well-maneuvered trade deadline a couple of weeks after helped inject life into an Orioles farm system that boasts solid depth even after the trade for Shane Baz and graduations of Samuel Basallo and Dylan Beavers.

The Orioles’ ability to identify and develop arms outside of the first round continues to be a strength.

1. Trey Gibson – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA, 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Cutter SLIDER Sweeper Curveball COMMAND FV 55/55 55/55 55/55 50/50 60/60 50/50 50+

Gibson is looking like a major scouting success for the Orioles, signing as a non-drafted free agent after standing out on the Cape in 2023. A deep bag of pitches and command that has made a leap in 2025 has him tracking like a potential rotation piece for the Orioles at some point in 2026.

Arsenal

A five-pitch mix, Gibson can really spin it with plus extension. His fastball sits near the mid-90s, topping out at 98 MPH with sneaky run and ride that plays up from his nearly seven feet of extension. He utilizes his secondaries pretty evenly with a slight edge to his upper-80s cutter and low-80s curveball.

The cutter is an effective weak-contact inducer, generating a low average exit velocity and high ground ball rate. It tunnels off of his heater well, resulting in a plus chase rate. The depthy curveball may be Gibson’s best pitch, averaging roughly 17 inches of vertical break and 10 horizontal.

Despite the big shape, Gibson commands it well, landing it for a strike 65% of the time with a plus zone-whiff rate. He favors the pitch more to lefties, who have struggled to do anything against it across multiple levels, but will still mix it in to righties.

The sweeper is utilized more against righties, with plenty of movement in the mid-80s. He has the tendency to miss over the heart of the plate more frequently with the sweeper than his slider, exemplified by the slug numbers yielded, but the underlying data points towards it being at least an average pitch.

The slider is not far off in velocity from the cutter, though its slurvy shape distinguishes it with more downward action and an even higher ground ball rate. It’s his least used pitch, but not due to lack of effectiveness, generating some of the most gaudy whiff and chase numbers of his entire arsenal at just north of 10% usage.

Outlook

Gibson has all of the ingredients to be a reliable big league starter, and his leap from fringy command to above-average only helps his case.

It’s a clean, repeatable delivery from a 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame with an arsenal that should give him consistent platoon splits and the ability to pitch deep into ball games with the way he can vary his looks.

There’s middle-rotation upside, but he did struggle to get acclimated to the Triple-A ball at the end of the 2025 season and will need to clear that final hurdle before contributing to the Orioles at some point in 2026.

Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (19), 2025 (BAL) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 45/50 40/55 45/45 40/45 50

Irish offers the potential for an enticing blend of hit and power that transcended his lack of defensive home enough to make him a sure-fire first-round pick, albeit with some pressure on the bat.

Hitting

Starting upright and open with his hands just in front of his back shoulder, Irish gathers into his back side as he pulls his hands back. His mobility with his lower half really stands out, showcasing the ability to hold his backside even as he goes down to get balls.

A limitation for Irish has been his flatter bat path, potentially capping his above-average raw power from translating into game power. He is able to cover four seamers at the top with ease relative to his peers, but he also had the tendency to roll over the top of sharper secondary stuff.

Between his adjustability and a path that gives him a bigger contact window, Irish produces good contact rates inside the zone and great outside of the zone, making him difficult to punch out as an amateur and in the early going of his pro career.

Irish will likely need to make some tweaks to reach his offensive potential, given the downhill and sometimes swatty nature of his swing. He flashes the potential for above-average power, especially with the way he utilizes the ground, but until he can elevate stuff at the bottom half of the zone at even just a respectable clip, there will likely be slug left on the table.

Defense/Speed

Irish mostly played in the outfield in his draft year at Auburn, where he looked closer to average as the year progressed. He still has the tendency to float to the spot, but his jumps have improved with enough speed to close in on the balls he needs to. His plus arm helps his case as well in a corner.

The Orioles have not shut the door on Irish catching, though his receiving and blocking are far off. He has the athleticism and arm strength to give himself a shot at becoming a fringe-average defensive catcher with instruction and reps.

Outlook

Irish has the foundation to provide above-average hit and power, but he’s likely a swing adjustment away from getting there. While he is not position-less per se, Irish is unlikely to provide much value beyond the bat, placing more pressure on his ability to slug.

If he can’t catch in even a part-time capacity, the outlook starts to slip closer to an Alec Burleson type in the respect that his advanced blend of hit and power gives him a good chance to stick in a big league lineup, but it’s likely going to require peak offensive seasons or more defensive value than anticipated to eclipse three WAR.

3. Luis De Leon – LHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $30,000, 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup Splitter COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 50/60 40/50 30/40 50

A very upright thrower, De Leon still creates a unique angle with an arsenal that features a ton of horizontal movement at a high velocity from the left side.

Arsenal

An intriguing four-pitch mix from the left side that is highlighted by a sinker, slider combination, De Leon has the stuff to rack up whiffs in droves when he is harnessing it. The fastball sits 95-97 MPH with variance in shape based on his inconsistent release. He will frequently flash north of 17 inches of horizontal, but also others that creep closer to the dead zone.

There is also a fair degree of variance in De Leon’s mid-80s slider shape. The glove-side action plays up from his release point, also flashing a slurvier shape when he tends to get over the top of it a bit more. Even with the somewhat wide distribution of pitch shapes, De Leon lands his slider for a strike as consistently as any pitch in his arsenal.

The changeup flashes what could be a third-plus offering for De Leon, averaging roughly 17 inches of horizontal and 9 MPH of separation from his fastball. Given that both pitches are heavy to the arm side, velo separation and execution will be important for the pitch to play to its plus potential.

De Leon will also mix in a splitter, which looks like a decent fourth offering if he can find a more consistent feel for it. The shape is distinct from the changeup and two ticks slower, sitting closer to the Y-axis with more vertical separation from the fastball.

Outlook

De Leon boasts middle-rotation stuff, exemplified by his 28.5% strikeout rate in 2025 across Low-A, High-A, and Double-A. Command is the most significant variable for De Leon, as his variance in release point affects both his ability to locate and pitch shape, both of which go hand-in-hand.

With two variations of changeups and a slider that plays well against opposite-handed hitters, De Leon should not struggle with platoon splits, but lefties in particular often look lost against him. Being more athletic with his lower half in his delivery could help De Leon find more consistency with his arm timing and delivery.

If the command can just reach 40 grade territory, De Leon should be a volatile No. 4 starter who provides flashes of much more.

4. Enrique Bradfield Jr. – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (17), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2025

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 60/70 20/30 80/80 70/70 45+

Elite wheels and defense with minimal slug, Bradfield is a throwback center fielder with a high floor, but repetitive hamstring issues have become a cause for concern.

Offense

Bradfield has tweaked his setup since being drafted by the Orioles, flattening his barrel in his setup while starting slightly open and a bit more in his base. Even with the adjustments, Bradfield still struggles to keep his weight back as long as he needs to, often drifting onto his front foot, creating too many weak and armsy swings.

Where Bradfield stands out is his elite feel for the strike zone and good feel for the barrel. He has been one of the more selective hitters in the minor leagues since he debuted, while posting strong contact rates.

Between his ability to draw free passes and be a pest in the box, Bradfield should ride his 80-grade speed into a high on-base percentage, but he would benefit from spraying more line drives than just beating most of his hard-hit baseballs into the ground, which ties back into the drifting point earlier.

Ultimately, Bradfield is likely to be a slash-and-dash bat, dependent on grinding out free passes and stealing hits on the infield to push the OPS north of .700.

Defense/Speed

80-grade wheels and the instincts of a veteran center fielder, Bradfield is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball at any level. He seems to always know where he is on the field, finding the wall consistently with comfort, even at full speed.

He will take his eyes off the ball to sprint to a spot and pick the ball back up in stride when it’s hit straight over his head or if he has to make an adjustment. His arm is fringy, but accurate.

Stealing 130 bags in less than 200 collegiate games, it was more of the same for Bradfield in his first pro season, swiping 74 bags in 106 games, albeit with 13 caught stealings. The output has been subdued as he has battled hamstring issues in 2025, but swiped 18 bags on his first 20 tries.

Outlook

The hamstring issues are a cause for concern given how dependent Bradfield’s game is on his legs. Even with the inconsistent offensive results, Bradfield is a high-probability big leaguer given his elite defense and wheels with the ability to get on base.

He’ll have to find a way to get his lower half more properly involved in his swing to reach closer to his everyday centerfield upside as his current operation in the box is unlikely to produce the production needed to be a first division regular, which would likely only require something near a .700 OPS, assuming he can leave the hamstring issues in the dust.

Bradfield is more likely to land as a second division regular in center field, but the glove may just be so good that he exceeds that value from a WAR perspective.

5. Nate George – OF – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 16th Round (489), 2024 (BAL) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 40/50 30/40 60/60 45/55 45+

A standout athlete who also played football and ran track in high school, George’s game is raw, but he has still turned in strong results at the complex and Low-A, earning a promotion to High-A shortly after his 19th birthday.

Hitting

George has great hand-eye coordination with the twitch and athleticism to make turns in strong results at the lower levels despite a raw operation in the box. He starts crouched and will sink further into his backside in his load, but he will tend to push out of it as he gets ready to fire the barrel with the tendency to leak open with his front side.

He’s strong with quick hands and good barrel accuracy, which helps circumvent his raw mechanics, though his armsy swing and lack of cohesion between his torso and lower half could turn into shakier results at the upper levels.

The flip side of that argument is that with better mechanics and a more properly involved lower half, George could potentially tap into more power and offensive upside.

Most of the balls he hits in the air are inside-out swings, while most of the batted balls to the pull side are on the ground. Regardless, he has posted above-average contact rates in his first pro season while holding his own against all pitch types, making him an exciting prospect to follow heading into 2026.

Defense/Speed

An easy plus runner, George can cover plenty of ground in the outfield and has the skill set to develop into an above-average centerfielder. His jumps are a work in progress, as the first step can be delayed before showing off the closing speed to compensate.

He does a pretty good job already of tracking the ball down once he is underway. George has the speed to be a good base stealer, but has been incredibly inefficient in his first season, being caught 19 times in his first 58 tries in 2025.

Outlook

George is a difficult player to assess, as the lower-level results and athleticism are impossible to deny, but the swing mechanics and overall feel for the game will need to come along further to project as an everyday centerfielder. The feel for the barrel definitely helps his case and has played a big part in the strong offensive output at the complex and Low-A.

It will be interesting to monitor how George handles High-A as higher quality fastballs could expose the armsy nature of his swing. Regardless, the start of his career has been impressive given his multi-sport background as an amateur.

How he follows up his first full pro season will be fascinating to monitor as his ability to compete right away will likely allow him to move more quickly through the Minor Leagues than expected, potentially putting his unorthodox hitting mechanics to the test, or validating that he can make them work at more challenging levels.

6. Esteban Mejia – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $150,000, 2024 (BAL) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 60/65 50/60 40/50 30/40 45+

An electrifying teenage arm who is still learning to harness his stuff, Mejia offers as much upside as any pitcher in the Orioles organization.

Arsenal

A three-pitch mix, Mejia’s arsenal is headlined by a fastball that can exceed triple digits and averages just north of 98 MPH. He’s slender and long levered, which creates a whippy arm action from a cross-fire delivery that can be difficult for hitters to pick up. With that same notion, those components to his delivery make both his shapes and command inconsistent.

The fastball has more run than ride, but the latter plays up from his below-average release height. That said, it can hover near the dead zone shape-wise, at times, and he will tend to miss badly arm-side.

His swing and miss pitch is a gyro slider that averages 90 MPH. It plays up from his crossfire release, tunneling well off of his heater. He will favor it more in right-on-right matchups, though the action it features at such a high velocity makes it an effective pitch darting under left-handed barrels as well.

Mejia’s changeup is the furthest off, though it flashes above average. It’s a power changeup in the low 90s, somewhat reminiscent of Edward Cabrera‘s, but he tends to spray it with inconsistent shape.

Outlook

Mejia won’t turn 19 years old until the start of the 2026 season and already pitched his way off the complex and into Low-A in 2025. While he has plenty of time and the raw stuff to inspire all the patience needed, Mejia will need to make some serious command gains to stick as a starter.

Tightening up his arm action could benefit him, as he has a long arm swing that he struggles to repeat, paired with lower-half timing that can be inconsistent from that cross-fire delivery.

Mejia has the stuff to be great, potentially boasting three plus pitches and a fastball that can sit near triple digits. The focus will be on becoming more of a pitcher than a thrower in full-season ball to fend off a move to the bullpen.

7. Braxton Bragg – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 8th Round, (241) 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL SLIDER Sweeper Splitter COMMAND FV 60/60 55/55 50/50 45/55 55/55 45+

Another impressive scouting success by the Orioles, Bragg went from sitting in the low 90s at Dallas Baptist to sitting in the mid-90s with good life on both a four-seamer and sinker. Tommy John surgery put a halt to what looked like his breakout season in 2025, likely keeping him out until 2027.

Arsenal

Prior to going down with a torn UCL, Bragg’s fastball was sitting in the mid-90s, utilizing both a four-seamer and sinker that averaged a tick slower at 94 MPH. The run and ride on the four-seamer is exacerbated by his low release, generating plenty of whiffs at the top of the zone.

His sinker averages more than 18 inches of horizontal break and six inches less of vertical break, resulting in plenty of ground balls and challenges for hitters to differentiate the two iterations of the fastball until it’s too late.

His best secondary pitch is a gyro slider in the mid-80s. He will mix it in to righties and lefties evenly with success, but lefties particularly struggle against the offering. Bragg’s sweeper is a good equalizer against same-handed hitters in the low 80s, though he still shows the willingness to mix it in to lefties as well.

Bragg adjusted his changeup in favor of a splitter heading into the 2025 season, with the pitch looking much more effective.

Flashing above average in the mid 80s, Bragg struggled to command it with the same success as the rest of his offerings, but when it was around the zone, it generated plus whiff and chase.

Outlook

Had Bragg not gone down with Tommy John surgery in the middle of the 2025 season, his blend of improved stuff and above-average command could have easily seen him climbing into the 50 future value tier, as the results were there at Double-A as well.

Now set to be out until his age 26 season with only 12 starts above Low-A, Bragg’s value is hampered a bit. The good news is, if his stuff and command are anywhere near where it was in his nine starts with Double-A Chesapeake, he won’t need much more time in the minor leagues once he is built back up.

Bragg’s ability to blend whiff and ground balls gives him a chance to be a quality No. 4 starter, assuming he returns in the same form.

8. Joseph Dzierwa – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’8″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round, (58) 2025 (BAL) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL Changeup SLIDER Cutter COMMAND FV 50/50 50/60 45/50 45/45 50/60 45

A second round selection by the Orioles in the 2025 draft, Dzierwa sat mostly 91-93 MPH for Michigan State, but from a unique angle with plenty of projection within his 6-foot-8 frame.

Dzierwa dropped his release point a bit, flowing down the mound more athletically while adding some strength. The result has been louder stuff with an arrow pointing upwards heading into his first pro season.

Arsenal

Previously sitting 90-92 MPH, Dzierwa ticked up after his first pro offseason, now hovering around 92-95 MPH with arm-side run. Exclusively working out of the stretch, he comes set with his back facing the hitter, hiding the ball well through his delivery.

That helps his best pitch–the changeup–play up with hitters really struggling to pick it up. Dzierwa gets 10 MPH of separation velocity-wise and 10 inches of vertical separation from the fastball, garnering plenty of swings over the cambio.

The increase in velocity has also helped Dzierwa more effectively utilize a bridge cutter in the mid 80s. His slider will range anywhere from the upper 70s to low 80s velocity-wise with variance in shape as well. At times, it can lack the teeth necessary to be an above-average pitch, but flashes average, especially from his slot in lefty matchups.

Outlook

Dzierwa left his first Spring Training with as much helium as any prospect in the Orioles organization, showcasing an uptick in stuff and a sharpened arsenal.

Given his ability to pound the zone with his entire arsenal and built-in deception, Dzierwa is a candidate to get the most out of his mostly average stuff. He could push his ceiling higher with another uptick, but Dzierwa projects as a quality No. 5 starter.

9. Wehiwa Aloy – SS – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round-CB (31), 2025 (BAL) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 35/45 50/55 50/50 45/50 45

The 2025 Golden Spikes Winner, Aloy has big power potential with a great chance of sticking on the left side of the infield, but there’s legitimate concern that he may not hit enough.

Hitting

Starting upright and closed off, Aloy utilizes an early toe tap that starts when the pitcher breaks his hands, then he strides out from there. There’s a small hand pump in tandem with the initial toe tap, and as he strides forward, he pulls his hands back up and behind him further.

Though it’s not the loudest move, it can contribute to some timing issues as he is not always in the same spot as the pitcher’s release.

Aloy is sturdy and powerful, not getting cheated on his swings, with the capability of doing major damage to all fields. Both the approach and whiff improved somewhat in his draft year, but contact and chase rates were still somewhat concerning. Aloy’s ability to do damage on pitches outside of the zone hedges some of that concern, though it will be harder to do so with much consistency against more challenging competition.

The exit velocities are easily plus thanks to standout bat speed that helps him turn around velocity and crush pitches to the pull side. His slight gains against sliders in 2025 were a good sign, but his ability to both consistently hit and recognize spin is a potential deficiency.

While Aloy has the power to hit 30 homers, his hit tool and plate discipline may hold him back from doing so. The most realistic gain for Aloy will be in the plate discipline department, where, if he can lean into a three true outcome approach, he may be able to walk and slug his way to an everyday role.

Defense/Speed

Aloy has arguably made the most gains on the defensive side of things in college, giving himself a chance to stick at shortstop with footwork that improved in his draft year, reliable hands, and a strong enough arm.

You wouldn’t know he’s just a fringy runner by the way he moves in the infield, showcasing the range required at short. If he slows some, he could make the move over to third base, where he’d potentially project as an above-average defender.

Outlook

If Aloy can even be a fringy hitter with average plate discipline, he has the tools to be an above-average regular, but he enters pro ball closer to below average in those departments. The 21-year-old has time to shore things up, and the Orioles are likely to move him a bit slower than his peers.

As he stands now, Aloy looks the part of a lefty masher who can move around the infield. Defense likely needs to be closer to plus.

10. Levi Wells – RHP – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round, (118) 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER Curveball Cutter COMMAND FV 60/60 55/55 50/55 50/50 40/45 45

Wells struggled to harness his stuff in his pro debut, picking up plenty of whiffs, but hard contact and free passes with it. 2025 was much improved in both departments, looking sharp in Double-A before finishing the year at Triple-A.

Arsenal

A five pitch mix, Wells’ arsenal is headlined by a 95-97 MPH four seamer with good carry and a two seamer that he will mix in off of it. Wells generates above-average whiff numbers on his fastball and chase at the top.

Wells will mix in his curveball, cutter, and slider evenly, with the mid-80s slider being his best swing and miss pitch. The low 80s curveball is not far behind and is Wells’ preferred secondary against left-handed hitters.

The cutter is a quality fourth offering in the low 90s and is utilized more than the slider to try to keep lefties in check. Execution of the pitch will help determine whether it can be a viable enough offering to help ease his platoon splits at the highest level, given the lack of changeup. Wells cutter is a great fourth look against righties.

Outlook

If Wells can reach average territory with his command, there’s the upside for a No. 4 starter, but his fastball and pair of breaking balls give him the floor of a swingman who can potentially generate enough whiff to get outs later in games as well.

His ability to keep lefties in check will be important as it pertains to sticking as a rotation piece, though there’s little doubt that Wells can be a contributory big league arm in some capacity.

11. Anthony Nuñez – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 29th Round (863), 2019 (SD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Sweeper Changeup COMMAND FV 60/60 60/60 55/60 50/50 45

Nuñez has as unique a path to the big leagues as there is. Drafted by the Padres in the 29th round of the 2019 draft, Nuñez struggled for two years before being released. Based on NCAA rules, Nuñez–a former professional–could not play at a Division I program, but could play at a Division II, III or NAIA school.

He elected to play at the University of Tampa, a D-II powerhouse, where he both hit and pitched, but it was the flashes on the mound that caught the attention of MLB teams, eventually signing with the Mets.

The right-hander looked like an arm that was quickly on the rise in his first full pro season in 2025, dominating at High-A and Double-A before being identified by the Orioles as one of the prospects in the return for Cedric Mullins. Nuñez jumped to Triple-A and continued to look solid there, finishing his season with a 2.06 ERA in 56 2/3 innings across three levels, striking out 83.

Arsenal

The arsenal is incredibly advanced for a pitcher with so few innings under his belt, boasting a 95-98 MPH four-seam fastball with improved life, picking up more than two inches of IVB in 2026, helping create more separation from his two-seamer off of it. Nuñez’s sweeper is his best pitch, decimating righties with 15 inches of horizontal on average at 85-87 MPH.

His kick change in the upper 80s is his go-to against lefties, developing into what looks like a plus offering that falls off the table at roughly 20 inches of vertical separation from his four-seamer.

Outlook

With two plus secondaries paired with two iterations of a fastball that contrast well–averaging 20 inches of total separation–Nuñez looks the part of a pitcher who could turn lineups over multiple times if given the opportunity.

Given his lack of experience on the mound and the Orioles’ immediate need for him out of the bullpen, Nuñez fits the bill of a quality setup arm. There’s room for more upside as he gains more experience on the mound, whether that be ultimately in a more consistently high-leverage role or eventually being stretched out.

12. JT Quinn – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’6″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | Comp-B (69), 2025 (BAL) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL CurvebalL Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 50/55 50/55 40/50 40/50 45

A Comp-B pick by the Orioles in the 2025 draft out of the University of Georgia, Quinn split time between the rotation and bullpen for the Bulldogs as he struggled to stay in the strike zone. Quinn is another up-arrow arm for the Orioles who seems to be finding the zone with much more consistency as a pro.

Arsenal

Quinn boasts a heavy fastball that averages just north of 96 MPH. Being a lower spin heater, it will likely play best at the bottom of the zone, especially from his high release, but the sheer velocity of the pitch should still allow for whiff at the top. He is somewhat caught in between a more traditional four-seamer and a cutter; if Quinn can eliminate some of the arm-side run, the fastball will likely play better at the top of the zone.

Quinn’s best pitch is his 78-81 MPH curveball with two plane break that really dives off of the table from his 6.7 foot release height. He utilizes it predominantly against left-handed hitters, going to his 85-87 MPH slurvy slider more frequently against righties. Both breaking balls flash above average.

The biggest development for Quinn heading into his first pro season has been the kick changeup he has honed in on more since joining the Orioles organization. It flashes average or better with good arm-side fade, but can also get firm.

Outlook

After battling some command issues through his collegiate career, Quinn took a step in the right direction in his junior year at Georgia, but he enjoyed the best stretch of his collegiate career on the Cape leading into the draft, striking out 25 while walking just two in 14 innings.

Early returns in Quinn’s first taste of pro ball have reinforced the idea that something clicked from a strike-throwing perspective at the end of his collegiate career.

His fastball shape will be something to monitor, but it helps that Quinn sits 95-97 MPH. If the command trend can continue, there’s a quality four-pitch mix that could have Quinn heading towards a quality No. 4 starter’s outlook.

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $150,000, 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2027

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 30/40 40/50 55/55 45/50 40+

A switch-hitter with good bat speed from both sides of the plate, Estrada provides an intriguing offensive skill set that is undercut by inefficient mechanics and an aggressive approach (the two likely go hand-in-hand).

Hitting

Estrada starts upright in his stance, but as he strides, he drops his hands down and tips his barrel pretty significantly from both sides of the plate. The move forces him to have to fight to turn the barrel back on plane as there is more distance for it to get there as well as the momentum taking the bat in the opposite direction.

As a result, Estrada has to decide whether he is going to swing sooner, causing him to be aggressive in the box, often swinging at bad pitches.

Estrada has the bat speed to get away with the inefficient move more often than not at the lower levels, but it’s likely something that will rear its head against better competition and higher quality secondaries.

Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2026 season, Estrada has plenty of time to try to simplify his pre-swing moves, but for some whippy swingers, that tipped load is something that can be pretty deeply ingrained.

When everything is on time (usually against heaters), the quality of contact is impressive. Estrada’s bat speed is already above the big league average and translated into an average exit velocity of 90 MPH in 2025.

His barrel tip can also affect his swing path as the body will push ahead as the barrel gets stuck behind, making him steeper through the zone.

If Estrada can find more lift, there’s potential for at least average power given the raw bat speed he boasts. Improved mechanics will likely help his fringy hit tool outlook. It’s encouraging that Estrada moves the bat equally as quick from both sides of the plate.

Defense/Speed

An above-average runner, Estrada is a good athlete who is a steady defender at second base with an above-average arm for the position. He has seen some action in the outfield as well, where he has looked capable given the limited reps. Estrada has become more efficient on the base paths with more games under his belt, going 34 for 40 on stolen base attempts in 2025.

Outlook

Estrada has the upside to be an average regular with his switch-hitting ability and defensive versatility, helping solidify his more likely outcome of a bench piece. To reach his everyday player potential, Estrada will likely need to clean up his mechanics and improve his swing decisions.

If it all comes together, Estrada can offer 15-20 homers and stolen bases with average defense at 2B and potentially corner outfield. He most likely lands as a second-division regular or a flashy bench piece.

14. Nestor German – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (331), 2023 (BAL) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER Splitter Curveball COMMAND FV 50/50 45/50 60/60 40/45 45/50 40+

Another late-round find by the Orioles on the bump, German is a sturdy righty with a high release that works well with his arsenal. His fastball sits 93-95 MPH with good carry at the top of the zone. His high release can make it hittable when he tugs it down to the middle or lower third, but he picks up plenty of chase at the top.

His best pitch is his plus splitter, which parachutes off of his fastball at a 10 MPH deficit. It’s difficult for hitters to pick up from his over-the-top release with a late drop that misses barrels within the zone and picks up chase beneath it.

The slider looks like it can be an average third pitch, especially to righties, thanks to his feel to locate it, and he will mix in a taste-breaking curveball as well. If German’s command can improve to above average, he has the stuff to be a No. 5 starter, but even with average command, he is likely a quality depth option.

15. Boston Bateman – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’7″, 245 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (52), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 55/60 45/55 40/50 40/50 40+

A towering, hard-throwing lefty, Bateman is more of a thrower than a pitcher in the early going of his professional career, but the stuff is plenty projectable. Bateman was one of the key prospects acquired in the Laureano/O’Hearn return.

Arsenal

Bateman twists inward with a high leg kick, but a moderate stride down the mound, resulting in a more upright delivery despite his low-three-quarters arm slot. He has a live arm, sitting in the mid mid-90s90s with his fastball, running it up to 98 MPH.

It lacks some desired life, but the whip he generates from a position where his front shoulder is closed off from home plate helps the ball get on hitters more quickly despite the below-average extension.

He leans on the fastball heavily, throwing it roughly two-thirds of the time in the early going of his pro career, blending decent whiff rates with a high ground ball rate. The most used secondary pitch for Bateman is a slider at 85-87 MPH.

The shape plays up a bit thanks to his horizontal release. His command of the pitch has progressed with each pro start in the early going, with it looking like it could be an above-average offering.

Rounding things out is a changeup that flashes decent fade, but has an inconsistent feel for it. The pitch has come along as the season has progressed, looking like a potential average third pitch.

Outlook

There’s a fair amount of reliever risk with Bateman, but a prep southpaw touching the upper 90s right away as a pro makes it easy to dream on a high-leverage arm if things do go in that direction. That said, his progress as a strike thrower and improved feel for the changeup as he has settled into pro ball at least has helped earn him more runway as he looks to prove that he can stick as a starter.

16. Tyson Neighbors – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (118), 2024 (SD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Slider Curveball COMMAND FV 55/60 60/60 55/55 40/45 40+

After a lights-out Sophomore season at Kansas State, where Neighbors was one of the best relievers in the country, he took a bit of a step backwards in his draft year, seeing his ERA balloon from 1.85 to 3.96. With such impressive fastball characteristics and solid command, the Padres nabbed Neighbors in the fourth round, and he has made a smooth transition into pro ball.

Neighbors’ fastball sits in the mid-90s, averaging more than 20 inches of induced vertical break from a slightly above average release height, giving it an impressive ride. Working off of it is a gyro slider at 88-91 MPH that tunnels well off of his hoppy fastball from an over-the-top release.

Neighbors’ curveball looks like a second potential plus pitch for him as well. Neighbors looks the part of a late-relief arm who could close ballgames out if the command continues to come along.

Eight Names to Watch

Jose Luis Acevedo – SS – (DSL): At $2.3 million, Acevedo signed for the largest IFA bonus in franchise history for the Orioles. Nothing jumps off the page with Acevedo, but some of his parts could result in a well-rounded shortstop. He will make his pro debut at the DSL.

Ethan Anderson – C – (Double-A): A second-round pick in 2024, Anderson turned in a decent 2025 campaign, posting above-average numbers at High-A before undergoing an adjustment period in his 20 games at Double-A to finish the season. He made some subtle adjustments in the Arizona Fall League that helped him utilize his base more effectively, hitting the ball harder with more loft. Anderson’s plate discipline has rapidly

Wilfiri De La Cruz – SS – (CPX): Signed for $2.3 million as the headliner of the 2025 IFA class for the Cubs, De La Cruz was traded to the Orioles in exchange for Andrew Kittredge. The switch-hitting teenager turned in a solid pro debut in the DSL, showcasing impressive patience and solid bat-to-ball skills.

There’s plenty of room to add strength to De La Cruz’s wiry frame, and his advanced swing allows for optimal angles off of the bat already. De La Cruz has the tools to stick on the left side of the infield as well, making him an exciting name to watch as he prepares for his first season stateside.

Raimon Gomez – RHP – (High-A): Acquired in a three-prospect package for Cedric Mullins, Gomez is a flame-throwing right-hander who has touched 104 MPH with his fastball. The command is well below average, and his slider is inconsistent, but when you average 100.5 MPH on your four-seamer, you’re going to be worth monitoring.

Andri Hidalgo – LHP – (DSL): Signed for $700,000 out of the 2026 IFA class. Hidalgo enjoyed plenty of helium as the signing date approached, and the buzz only continued as the southpaw joined the Orioles organization. Standing at 6-foot-4, Hidalgo is already reaching the mid-90s with a slider that looks like it could eventually be a plus pitch as well. Hidalgo offers huge upside and will make his pro debut in the DSL in 2026.

Thomas Sosa – OF – (Double-A): Standout bat speed from the left side makes Sosa an intriguing prospect as he looks to convert it into more production. Swing and miss has limited Sosa, as has an aggressive approach, but when combining the plus raw power with above-average speed, the 21-year-old encourages patience. Already popping exit velocities of 114 MPH, Sosa provides plenty to dream on offensively, but the defense lags behind a bit as well. There are some shades of Jesus Sanchez.

Andrew Tess – C – (Low-A): A 12th-round pick in the 2024 draft out of the Florida prep ranks, Tess looks like another potentially savvy scouting find alongside Nate George. He has the skill set to stick behind the dish and potentially even be above average back there with more power in the tank and a patient approach. The Orioles challenged Tess with a Low-A promotion prior to his 19th birthday after he tore up the FCL. An injury cut his 2025 short and delayed the start of 2026.

Juaron Watts-Brown – RHP – (High-A): A third-round pick in 2023, Watts-Brown has missed plenty of bats as a pro thanks to his pair of impressive breaking balls (31% strikeout rate), but he has also struggled in the run-prevention department above Low-A due to a poor fastball (6.35 ERA in 45 1/3 High-A innings in 2024).

Watts-Brown has developed his changeup to be a solid fourth offering, which has helped him turn in better results in the early going of 2025. Between the elevated walk rate and OPS allowed north of 1.000 against his fastball as a pro, Watts-Brown will likely be challenged to produce consistent results, if the command can improve, he could mask the fastball enough to stick as a No. 5 starter.

The post Baltimore Orioles Top 15 Prospects appeared first on Just Baseball.