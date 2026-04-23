Brandon Nimmo Could Not Be Off to a Better Start in Texas

The Texas Rangers and New York Mets shocked the baseball world in late November of last year when they announced the trade of Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo. Rarely are two established big leaguers traded for each other anymore.

As pointed out by our own Aram Leighton and Jack McMullen on The Just Baseball Show, most trades these days involve prospects and potential. This deal lacked much in the unknown category. Or did it? More on that in a bit.

Both guys were solid big leaguers who were north of 30 years old. Both contracts had some length left on them – three years for Semien and five years for Nimmo. Both guys are considered professionals in how they play the game and have a track record of success.

From the Rangers’ perspective, there was a need to shake things up. From the lack of offensive production, in which Semien played a large role, to the under-the-radar rift between him and Seager, a change of personnel was needed.

Stats updated prior to games on April 22.

Rangers Leadoff Spot Gets a Boost

Obviously, Nimmo and Semien play different positions in the field. While Semien continued to flash his exceptional leather over the last two years (earning his second Gold Glove last season), his offensive production had diminished drastically.

The one similarity that Nimmo and Semien have is where the Rangers placed them in the lineup. The leadoff spot is an important role on any team. It sets the pace for the day, and they have as many or more plate appearances as anyone else every game.

Having someone who is struggling to hit that is batting leadoff can be a real buzzkill for the entire offense. But on the flip side, having someone who is putting together great at-bats and raking can inject energy throughout the rest of the lineup.

Semien took the majority of the leadoff at-bats last season. The top spot in the batting order for the Rangers slashed a dismal .224/.305/.340 last season.

Flash forward to 2026, and with Nimmo in the leadoff spot, his numbers are dramatically better. After Tuesday night’s game, he was hitting .295/.368/.495 with 13 runs, 11 RBI, four home runs, and a 143 wRC+.

The ability and willingness of Nimmo to hit to all fields has been refreshing. His home run power is on his pull side for the most part, but he takes the ball up the middle and the other way with regularity. A quick look at the spray chart from his Baseball Savant page looks more like a shotgun pattern as opposed to that of a rifle.

Nimmo Is a Fun Leader

Smiles and excitement have been all over Nimmo since he got to Texas. Not to harp on the differences between Semien and Nimmo, but this is another area where the two differ.

Semien was the professional who said all of the right things. It was his job as a leader to do so, and he took care of business. But most of the time, it was in a cool, non-emotional manner.

Nimmo isn’t that guy. He is smiling, laughing, and having a good time. Yes, he is serious about his job as a baseball player. But it is apparent that he is having fun playing the game and being around his teammates. And they are having fun being around him.

The fact that Corey Seager dropped his bat and sprinted to first base on his first walk of spring training as a tip of the hat to Nimmo speaks volumes. Nimmo is a great teammate who is enjoying himself and getting the rest of the guys around him to relax and play well.

The Unknown Freshness Factor

It can’t be understated that Nimmo had to waive his no-trade clause to make the deal happen. He has gone on the record to talk about how he was caught off guard at first at the idea of leaving the Mets.

He was set up to leave a lasting legacy on the Mets organization. But after talking to his family and friends, including Rangers ace Jacob deGrom, Nimmo decided to leave the Big Apple and head to Texas.

Texas is a big state, and the Rangers have a large fan base. But the pressure is nowhere close to what it is in New York. Just the sheer number, or lack thereof, of Rangers beat reporters compared to that of the Mets is staggering.

Yes, there are expectations in Arlington, but the microscope isn’t as intense. And for a guy like Nimmo, who grew up in Wyoming, that has probably been a breath of fresh air.

It isn’t like Nimmo played badly in New York. In fact, he played very well and was respected by teammates and loved by fans.

But a fresh start, especially when coming to a place that clearly said “we want you to be one of our guys,” can make a big difference. And it has.

Nimmo is also getting to pick up little things from new teammates and coaches. Not that he has wholesale changed anything, but anytime great players are around each other, there are going to be some small new ideas that can make a difference.

How Does Nimmo Fit Long-Term?

The short answer to that question is batting leadoff and playing corner outfield. At some point over the next few years, and father time continues to lurk, Nimmo will likely move down in the order.

But the reality is, Nimmo is going to be a leader on and off the field in Arlington for quite some time. He is a piece that the team wanted, and they were able to make a trade to get him, even at the cost of a former leader.

Nimmo has quickly become a fan favorite in Texas. His constant hustle and infectious smile have got Rangers fans fired up. It also doesn’t hurt that he has come out of the gate raking in 2026.

It can’t go without saying that Semien was a vital part of the 2023 World Series championship season. The Rangers tried to run it back a couple of times, and it just didn’t work.

Now maybe it is Nimmo’s turn to be a key part of a deep playoff run. And who knows, maybe he will get to raise the Commissioner’s Trophy during his time in Texas.

The Semien for Nimmo trade sure is leaning in the Rangers’ favor at this point. So, any big playoff success will be the cherry on top.

The post Brandon Nimmo Could Not Be Off to a Better Start in Texas appeared first on Just Baseball.