Best MLB Bets Friday, April 24: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: CWS Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+290) vs. Washington Nationals

Murakami (.992 OPS) has been one of baseball’s premier power bats early on, his ten home runs trailing only Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (11) for the major-league lead . That includes a recent streak of five consecutive games with a big fly , which was snapped yesterday.

has been one of baseball’s premier power bats early on, his trailing only Houston’s for the . That includes a , which was snapped yesterday. Nationals starter Miles Mikolas has struggled mightily, posting a 9.15 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP while allowing six home runs in just 19.2 IP (2.75 HR/9) .

has struggled mightily, posting a and a while allowing . In addition to Mikolas’ ineffectiveness, Washington’s bullpen has surrendered an MLB-high 22 home runs and ranks 26th in ERA (5.37), giving Murakami multiple paths to get a hittable pitch in this matchup.

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Best Bet #2: KC Noah Cameron UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-104) vs. LA Angels

Cameron (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the Yankees and White Sox, the left-hander allowing a combined ten earned runs across 9.1 innings while falling below tonight’s 4.5 K prop in both of those starts .

is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the Yankees and White Sox, the left-hander allowing a combined while . While the Angels’ lineup averages the most strikeouts per game as a team (9.81) , they also rank top ten in runs scored per game (4.85) and boast plenty of right-handed power in the likes of Mike Trout , Jorge Soler , and Jo Adell .

, they also rank and boast plenty of right-handed power in the likes of , , and . Given Cameron’s struggles of late, I can certainly see a scenario where the Angels tee off early, potentially leading to a shorter outing and limiting strikeout opportunities.

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