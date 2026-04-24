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MLB · 17 minutes ago

Best MLB Bets Friday, April 24: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

Paul Connor

Host · Writer

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The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: CWS Munetaka Murakami to Hit a Home Run (+290) vs. Washington Nationals

  • Murakami (.992 OPS) has been one of baseball’s premier power bats early on, his ten home runs trailing only Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (11) for the major-league lead. That includes a recent streak of five consecutive games with a big fly, which was snapped yesterday.
  • Nationals starter Miles Mikolas has struggled mightily, posting a 9.15 ERA and a 1.98 WHIP while allowing six home runs in just 19.2 IP (2.75 HR/9).
  • In addition to Mikolas’ ineffectiveness, Washington’s bullpen has surrendered an MLB-high 22 home runs and ranks 26th in ERA (5.37), giving Murakami multiple paths to get a hittable pitch in this matchup.

Swing for the Fences with SportsGrid’s free daily MLB Game Picks and MLB Prop Picks.

Best Bet #2: KC Noah Cameron UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-104) vs. LA Angels

  • Cameron (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is coming off back-to-back rough outings against the Yankees and White Sox, the left-hander allowing a combined ten earned runs across 9.1 innings while falling below tonight’s 4.5 K prop in both of those starts.
  • While the Angels’ lineup averages the most strikeouts per game as a team (9.81), they also rank top ten in runs scored per game (4.85) and boast plenty of right-handed power in the likes of Mike Trout, Jorge Soler, and Jo Adell
  • Given Cameron’s struggles of late, I can certainly see a scenario where the Angels tee off early, potentially leading to a shorter outing and limiting strikeout opportunities.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Who Will Win the 2026 World Series?
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Apr 24 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

+2.5

-270

O 215.5

PHI

PHI

-2.5

+257

U 215.5

Apr 24 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAL

LAL

+8.5

+270

O 206.5

HOU

HOU

-8.5

-285

U 206.5

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