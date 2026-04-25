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MLB · 3 hours ago

Quakes Notebook: Alford Emerging, Jordan Learning Curve Continues

Anthony Arroyo

Host · Writer

A strong start to the season has quickly put Trey Gregory-Alford on the radar as one of the more intriguing arms on the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes staff. The Angels’ No. 9 prospect has shown clear development in his second stint at the Single-A level, particularly across his last two outings. After a solid but unspectacular debut, Gregory-Alford responded by striking out seven batters in back-to-back starts, showcasing improved command and swing-and-miss ability.

Just as encouraging has been his ability to limit baserunners. He’s kept hitters from generating consistent contact, a sign that his pitch mix is playing effectively against Low-A competition. The early success builds off a promising finish to last season, when he posted a 1.42 ERA across 25.1 innings. While that sample size was limited, the carryover into 2026 suggests real growth. At just 19 years old, Gregory-Alford is beginning to look like one of the Angels’ more polished young pitching prospects.

Jordan Navigating Early Challenges

For Dylan Jordan, the start of the season has been more about development than dominance. The Angels’ No. 10 prospect has shown flashes, particularly with his ability to generate strikeouts, recording eight punchouts across two of his three appearances. However, consistency remains a work in progress.

Jordan has struggled to pitch deep into games, often running into trouble with hittable pitches that lead to elevated contact. While his walk rate has been manageable, an encouraging sign of his ability to throw strikes, his WHIP sitting at 1.38 reflects ongoing issues with traffic on the bases. At just 20 years old, these growing pains are not unexpected, but refining his ability to limit hits and work deeper into outings will be key steps forward.

Davalillo Shows Flashes, Seeks Consistency

On the offensive side, Gabriel Davalillo remains one of the more intriguing yet raw talents on the roster. The 18-year-old, ranked No. 6 in the Angels system, has displayed flashes of both power and plate discipline, though consistency has been elusive.

Through his early games, Davalillo is hitting .235 with a .678 OPS, numbers that reflect an adjustment period after jumping from rookie ball to Low-A. Defensively, he’s split time between third base and designated hitter, though his glove remains a work in progress. Two errors in 10 games highlight the inconsistency, even as his arm strength stands out.

Despite the uneven start, the upside is evident. Davalillo’s long-term profile will likely be defined by his bat, and as he continues to adjust to higher-level pitching, the Quakes are betting that the production will follow.

Marquez Making Statement at the Plate

Another standout has been Anyelo Marquez, who is beginning to put everything together in his first taste of Single-A. Signed by the Angels in 2023, Marquez has taken a noticeable leap from rookie ball, emerging as one of the Quakes’ most productive hitters early in the season.

Through 17 games (63 plate appearances), Marquez has collected 17 hits, including five doubles, one triple, and three home runs. He’s slashing .321/.419/.623 with an OPS north of 1.000, showing a blend of contact, power, and plate discipline that has stood out within the lineup.

Defensively, Marquez remains a work in progress. Across 78 chances, he’s recorded 28 putouts and 47 assists with three errors, reflecting some inconsistency in the field. Still, it’s the offensive production that has been the biggest takeaway, as Marquez’s early-season performance is quickly turning heads within the organization.

EDITOR'S PICKS

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Apr 25 3:30 PM
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