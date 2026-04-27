Justin Wrobleski answers adversity, delivers for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The box score will remember it as six scoreless innings. The Dodgers clubhouse will remember it as something more revealing.

On a Sunday afternoon at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski didn’t just help secure a 6–0 win over the Chicago Cubs, he answered a question that had been quietly lingering at the edges of this rotation.

What happens when things don’t come easy?

For two innings, nothing about Wrobleski’s outing suggested dominance. It suggested survival. 51 pitches. Spotty command. Traffic. The kind of labor that can unravel a young starter before the game even settles in.

And then, just as quickly, it shifted.

Wrobleski found a rhythm, not a perfect one, but a workable one. The fastball sharpened enough. The secondary pitches landed often enough. The sequencing improved. More importantly, the heartbeat steadied. Six straight zeros, six strikeouts, and a line that reads cleaner than the path it took to get there.

That’s the part worth paying attention to.

Because this isn’t just about one start. Through his first turns in the rotation, Wrobleski now owns a 1.50 ERA, allowing just two runs across 26 innings as a starter. Those numbers jump off the page. But the growth shows up in days like Sunday, when efficiency disappears early and a pitcher has to choose between unraveling or adjusting.

Wrobleski adjusted.

Dave Roberts didn’t overcomplicate it afterward.

“He’s proven he’s a major league starter.”

Inside that statement is a shift in expectation. Not hope. Not projection. Proof.

The opportunity, as it turns out, wasn’t guaranteed. Wrobleski likely doesn’t open the season in this role if Blake Snell is healthy and on schedule. But baseball seasons rarely follow scripts, and when the door opened, Wrobleski didn’t just step through it, he claimed it.

Miguel Rojas offered a glimpse into that mindset, recalling an early-season conversation where Wrobleski wasn’t asking for anything extravagant. Just a stretch of starts, six or seven, to prove he belonged.

He might not need that many.

“He talked a lot about him wanting an opportunity to start,” Rojas said. “He just wanted to have a chance.”

The chance came and he delivered.

“Now, he’s proven that he is ready to take the ball every five days,” Rojas said. “I’m really proud of him.”

Wrobleski remembered the conversation with Rojas and with Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior during the offseason.

“If your mentality is just to get better each time out, the chips are going to fall where they’re going to. I think if that’s your mindset, you’re going to be in a good spot,” Wrobleski said when asked about the conversation he had with Rojas earlier in the year. “That’s a conversation we had but at the same time, it’s a great opportunity for me and I don’t take the opportunity lightly. There’s so many guys that would kill to be in this spot that I’m in. The opportunity to start games here at Dodger Stadium in front of these fans, just start games for this team in general, has been super super cool.”

Sunday’s performance carried the tone of someone already settling into the idea that he does belong. Not because everything clicked, but because it didn’t, and he still delivered.

The offense made sure his early stress didn’t linger on the scoreboard. Shohei Ohtani set the tone immediately, reaching base, creating chaos, and eventually finishing a near-perfect day that included his sixth home run of the season, a 382-foot drive that felt like punctuation.

Kyle Tucker and Rojas supplied early damage with doubles, and the Dodgers built a three-run cushion before Wrobleski could even fully settle in.

That matters too.

Young pitchers often need that margin, the freedom to navigate trouble without the game speeding up on them. Wrobleski used it well. He didn’t rush. He didn’t try to be perfect. He just kept competing until the outing turned in his favor.

By the time he walked off after six innings and 109 pitches, the narrative had flipped completely. What began as a grind ended as another statement in a quietly impressive opening stretch.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway.

The Dodgers didn’t just win a series. They may have found something more durable, a starter who can handle the messy innings as well as the clean ones.

For a rotation that didn’t initially plan on needing him this way, that’s not just helpful. It’s significant.