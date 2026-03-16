Angels’ Robert Stephenson Facing Uncertain 2026 After Elbow Setback

Right-hander Robert Stephenson entered Spring Training hoping he could build back strength in his elbow and be ready for Opening Day. Instead, the veteran reliever now faces uncertainty about whether he will pitch at all during the 2026 season.

Stephenson became emotional while discussing his latest setback before the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Seattle Mariners, 6–2, on Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Stephenson, 33, had already endured a long recovery path after missing the entire 2024 season following surgery on his right elbow. His most recent issue occurred during a live throwing session in camp when he noticed something unusual on a fastball release.

“It wasn’t like anything I’d really felt before,” Stephenson said. “It didn’t feel exactly like a torn UCL. It didn’t feel exactly like the nerve stuff at the end of last year. It’s just something different.”

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the reliever has undergone an initial round of testing, with additional examinations scheduled. Next week, he will travel to Texas for a consultation with Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Surgery, a step that could determine whether rehabilitation or another procedure will be necessary.

Robert Stephenson said there is concern of further damage to his UCL. He’s going to see Dr Meister in hopes of finding a solution that would allow him to pitch this year. “It’s heartbreaking,” Stephenson said. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 14, 2026

“There is a concern for the state of my UCL right now and my flexor,” Stephenson said. “I’m gonna see if there’s a way we can rehab this thing and be able to pitch this year. But I don’t know what it looks like.”

Injuries have unfortunately become a recurring obstacle for the veteran right-hander. While pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023, Stephenson opened the season on the injured list because of elbow inflammation. After signing with the Angels in January 2024, he never appeared in a game that season before undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery.

Despite the setbacks, Stephenson flashed some promise late last year. He returned in September and appeared in seven games, recording seven strikeouts and earning two victories over six innings of relief work.

Still, his time with the Angels has been limited overall. Stephenson has logged just 10 regular-season innings across his three Spring Trainings with the club.

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said with his eyes welling up and his voice cracking. “I’m hoping there’s a chance to rehab it and be on the field this year, but I don’t know. It doesn’t look great.”