Angels Series Preview at Yankees: Where to watch, Game details, Injury Report & Odds

The Los Angeles Angels found their stride in each of their wins against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, looking to translate that momentum into a lengthy four-game series on the road against the New York Yankees.

Looking to capitalize on a team in the midst of a five-game skid, the Angels will look to build on a strong weekend, but may temporarily lose one of their sluggers over the week.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (8-8): In need of an answer after dropping a series to the Atlanta Braves, the Angels seemingly recuperated with a series win over the Reds on the road, which included an offensive outburst in each of their two wins.

Pitching has paved the way in each of the Angels’ most recent wins. Jack Kochanowicz dealt in his Friday start, and José Soriano served up yet another gem.

Soriano has been historic. His stellar start to the year has him atop many pitching leaderboards, while leading the Angels to victory in each of his four starts. However, outside of Soriano’s starts, the Angels have a record of 4-8, and they will not see him pitch in New York.

The Angels have lefties Yusei Kikuchi and Reid Detmers lined up to start the first two games of the series. In the final two games of the series. Manager Kurt Suzuki said the Angels will use their No. 5 spot of the rotation on either Wednesday or Thursday, and Jack Kochanowicz will pitch the other game.

On the flip side, the offense has taken leaps that have been very encouraging. In each win against the Reds, the Angels recorded more hits and walks than strikeouts in a game, a feat they did only once all of last season.

Mike Trout has started to find some success at the plate after a slow start. Zach Neto has hit a team-high five homers, while drawing 12 walks, a significant number compared to his total of only 33 walks last season.

The Angels are bound to lose slugger Jorge Soler at some point this series to suspension as he awaits an answer on his appeal. Soler, who leads the American League in RBI with 16, was given a seven-game suspension for his role in a brawl with the Atlanta Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez on Tuesday.

Yankees (8-7): New York is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, coming off of getting swept on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. Their offense has gone cold in the process, combining for just 13 runs over that stretch.

While the offense has had its flashes, they have yet to make their statements just yet. Despite owning a lineup with multiple proven bats, the Yankees sit towards the bottom of the league in team OPS, with a tally of .653.

Ben Rice has been their most consistent bat, leading the team in homers, batting average and RBI. Outside of that, Aaron Judge has not hit his full stride just yet. As a team, the Yankees have also struggled with situational hitting, relying on the long ball.

The Angels have been fairly competitive against the Yankees in their recent matchups, going 6-7 against them over the last two seasons.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Monday, April 13, 2026

Time:

4:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Yusei Kikuchi (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 14.2 IP, 16 SO)

NYY: Will Warren (1-0, 3.07 ERA, 14.2 IP, 14 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

NYY: YES

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

NYY: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Game 2 Date:

Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time:

4:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.60 ERA, 15.2 IP, 17 SO)

NYY: Ryan Weathers (0-1, 2.81 ERA, 16 IP, 18 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

NYY: YES

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

NYY: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Game 3 Date:

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time:

4:05 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

NYY: Luis Gil (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

NYY: Amazon Prime Video

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

NYY: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Game 4 Date:

Thursday, April 16, 2026

Time:

10:35 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

NYY: Max Fried (2-0, 1.93 ERA, 28 IP, 20 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: FanDuel Sports Network West

NYY: YES

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

NYY: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

INJURY REPORT

LAA: SP Ryan Johnson (15-day IL), RP Kirby Yates (15-day IL), SP Grayson Rodriguez (15-day IL), SP Caden Dana (TBD), SP Alek Manoah (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (15-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

NYY: SS Anthony Volpe (10-day IL), Carlos Rodón (15-day IL), SP Gerrit Cole (15-day IL), SP Clarke Schmidt (60-day IL)

ODDS (DraftKings)

Monday, April 13, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -136

Money Line: +149

Total: O 9, -110

New York Yankees:

Run Line: -1.5, +113

Money Line: -181

Total: U 9, -110