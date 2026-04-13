Best MLB Bets Monday, April 13: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Monday’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: Pirates -1.5 (+104) vs. Nationals

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP) takes the mound for the Pirates tonight as they host the Nationals in the opener of a four-game set. Skenes has rebounded from his rough Opening Day, allowing just two earned runs over his last 11.1 innings. He’s primed to keep it rolling as current Washington hitters have managed just a combined .111 average and .197 wOBA against the star right-hander. While six of the Nationals’ seven wins this season have come on the road, this still sets up as one of the better spots on the board to back the superior frontline arm and chase plus money on the run line.

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Best Bet #2: Angels vs. Yankees OVER 9.5 Runs (+100)

The weather at Yankee Stadium is projecting 70-degree temperatures with 16 MPH winds blowing out to center field, creating an optimal run-scoring environment. Angels left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi owns a 6.75 ERA in his first three starts this season and must now navigate a Yankees lineup that crushes southpaws.

On the other side, New York’s Will Warren (1-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.30 WHIP) has been decent to open the year, but he is far from untouchable. The Angels’ lineup boasts several power threats, including Jorge Soler, who has homered in three of his past five games.

That said, the core of this play relies on the Yankees’ offense. With New York’s team total heavily favored to exceed 4.5 runs on its own, this game possesses massive shootout potential, making Over 9.5 runs an incredibly high-value proposition.

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