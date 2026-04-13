Carter Stewart Jr.’s Unorthodox Path Is Finally Paying Off

If the name Carter Stewart Jr. sounds familiar, it’s probably because he was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Braves in the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft.

However, Stewart never signed.

The Braves offered him a below-slot signing bonus due to concerns about a wrist injury, prompting the right-handed pitcher to walk away and enroll at Eastern Florida State College.

Atlanta later used the compensation pick they received on Shea Langeliers in 2019.

The Decision

Rather than re-entering the draft in 2019, as many expected he would following a strong showing in JUCO, Stewart took a completely different path.

In a groundbreaking decision guided by super agent Scott Boras, the Florida native signed a six-year deal with Nippon Professional Baseball’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks worth a guaranteed $7 million.

“He had no opportunity to get true value in the American system,” Boras told Bob Nightengale in May 2019.

At the time of Stewart’s signing, SoftBank was in the midst of a historic dynasty, capturing six Japan Series titles in a seven-year span. Backed by billionaire owner Masayoshi Son — the richest man in Japan — the Hawks built a baseball empire comparable to the Los Angeles Dodgers, boasting the league’s largest budget, top-tier facilities, and a powerhouse farm system.

Landing a top American prospect just one year removed from being an early first-round pick in the MLB draft was simply another display of the organization’s financial muscle.

The Ups and Downs

The right-hander’s development roadmap was never going to be easy. Adjusting to life as an athlete in a foreign country is challenging enough, and Stewart was doing so as a 19-year-old joining his first professional team.

Then came an even greater obstacle, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit just as he was preparing for his first full minor league season, leaving him isolated in an already unfamiliar environment.

Still, Stewart remained focused as he split time between the Hawks’ third team, pitching against teams from the Shikoku Island League Plus (the top independent league in Japan), and the second team, facing NPB-affiliate squads.

He initially struggled to adapt to the Japanese game in 2019 and 2020 but took a clear step forward early in 2021, earning his first NPB call-up. He debuted out of the bullpen on April 17, striking out two in a scoreless inning.

He was quickly demoted after allowing six runs across his next two appearances, but found his rhythm back on the farm. Stewart finished the minor league season with a 1.84 ERA and a 24% strikeout rate over 53 ⅔ innings.

When he returned to the top team on August 15, he etched his name in the history books.

In his first career NPB start, Stewart threw five hitless innings with nine strikeouts, greatly contributing to a combined no-hitter.

Many hoped Stewart would fully break out in 2022, but an abdominal injury delayed his start to the season. When he returned, he struggled with command, issuing 42 walks over 53 ⅔ innings on the farm.

He didn’t appear at the NPB level that year, but found some success while playing winter ball in Puerto Rico.

The Breakthrough

2023 marked Stewart’s first extended period of big league action, as he made 14 starts for the top team and logged a 3.38 ERA (95 ERA+) with a 20% strikeout rate against a 12% walk rate.

With their early investment finally yielding results at the NPB level, SoftBank rewarded him with a two-year extension running through 2026.

Then, he took a giant step forward in 2024, posting a 1.95 ERA (156 ERA+) with a 22% strikeout rate and 11% walk rate across 120 innings, including a career-best 13 strikeouts across seven innings of one-run ball on June 28.

While his underlying metrics suggested some degree of overperformance (99 FIP-, 101 kwERA-), he still played a key role in the team’s pennant run and firmly established himself as a pillar of the rotation. His season ended on a tough note, however, as he entered in relief in Game 6 of the Japan Series and allowed five earned runs, sealing the team’s elimination.

Unfortunately, 2025 became a lost season for Stewart, as he missed the entire year with another abdominal injury and was sidelined while his teammates returned to the Japan Series and took home the championship without him.

The Return

Determined to reestablish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the final year of his contract, Stewart impressed in spring training this year, flashing his plus stuff. He fired two shutout innings against Samurai Japan in a pre–World Baseball Classic exhibition and went on to deliver a healthy preseason, securing a spot in the Opening Day rotation.

Through his first two regular season starts, Stewart has picked up wins in both outings while posting a 23% strikeout rate and 6% walk rate, ranking in the 97th percentile in NPB in called strike plus whiff rate.

“I’m just happy to be back here,” Stewart said after his first start. “I didn’t throw last year, but I’m home,” he added in Japanese.

The SoftBank starter is sitting 94 mph on his fastball (touching 97) and locating it effectively at the top of the zone to set up his high-70s curveball, which is averaging over 3,100 RPM and has been his calling card since high school.

What stands out most, however, is his increased comfort with a mid-80s splitter as a true putaway weapon. He’s boosted the usage on it from 22% versus righties and 25% versus lefties in 2024 to 35% against both, generating a 59% whiff rate overall.

He’s also continuing to mix in a cutter, especially when behind in counts.

Indeed, despite towering over most of his NPB peers at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, Stewart’s gradual progression toward the Japanese mold is increasingly evident, with more polished mechanics and a splitter-heavy arsenal.

With improved consistency and keeping the home run ball in check, he can easily finish the year as a top-20 starter in the league.

Now, the 26-year-old’s focus will be on staying healthy and eclipsing the 120-inning mark for the first time in his career. Whether he remains in Japan long-term or eventually returns stateside, every step of Stewart’s journey reflects that of an international baseball trailblazer.

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