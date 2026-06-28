Angels updates: Trout, d'Arnaud working their ways back, how's the team handling Minasian's dismissal?

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Travis d'Arnaud hasn't played in a game since May 6 due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, an injury blow that has left the Los Angeles thin at the catching position with Logan O'Hoppe having to carry the majority of the load, but d'Arnaud is making his way back.

On June 28, d'Arnaud said that he's "back to doing baseball activities," including throwing, running and catching off of a machine, but he added that since the issue is with his foot, it's the running that's the biggest thing for him to look out for.

For d'Arnaud, the pain that went into the injury was a unique issue for him as well and while that's since dwindled, it was a process that made him rethink things.

#25 Travis d’Arnaud of the Los Angeles Angels slides home against the Texas Rangers on July 9, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune #25 Travis d'Arnaud of the Los Angeles Angels slides home against the Texas Rangers on July 9, 2025 in Anaheim, CA.

"That was interesting, because I had to relearn how to use my foot. So that was more challenging," d'Arnaid said. "Relearning how to use, like, my big toe… the inside of my foot, outside of my foot, big toe knuckle, big toe pointer… that was probably the hardest thing to come back from."

d'Arnaud is coming back though, and while there isn't an exact timeline for his return, he said he's progressing well and now it's just a matter of working through the fatigue that comes with his recovery work.

Los Angeles Angels catcher #25 Travis d’Arnaud runs the bases during an MLB game against the Pittsburg Pirates on April 23, 2025 in Anaheim, CA. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Angels catcher #25 Travis d'Arnaud runs the bases during an MLB game against the Pittsburg Pirates on April 23, 2025 in Anaheim, CA.

He also gave credit to his use of an AlterG treadmill, a specialized treadmill designed to reduce the weight that someone has to bear while running meant to aid in leg injury recovery, for his progress.

More updates on Trout

Mike Trout has been slowly ramping back up since heading to the injured list with a right hamstring strain, but after progressing to jogging earlier in the week, Trout moved on to hitting on Saturday, according to Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, though Suzuki added that Trout will likely have a "lighter day" with the Angels' day game on Sunday.

Suzuki also added that Trout will be traveling with the team on their road trip to face the Seattle Mariners.

The Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout #27 bats during an MLB game against The Athletics on May 21st, 2026 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California. Jon Bryan – The Sporting Tribune The Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout #27 bats during an MLB game against The Athletics on May 21st, 2026 at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Reacting to shakeups in the front office

The Angels made waves on Friday when they announced that general manager Perry Minasian had been fired and that John Mozeliak will be brought in as the club's baseball operations consultant and assume interim general manager duties.

It's a huge shakeup that has been a longtime coming after five-straight full losing seasons with Minasian at the helm of the front office, but such a move can still do a lot to change the atmosphere inside the clubhouse.

John Mozeliak said he already has a shortlist of potential GM candidates to hire, but will wait until post-trade deadline to formally begin the process of the GM search. — Jack Janes (@JackJanes_) June 27, 2026

When it comes to how he clubhouse is handling it, Suzuki and the team are doing their best to focus on the task they have on the field each game.

"Obviously, it was a shock to everybody," Suzuki said. "We talked about it in the clubhouse… We're pros, we've got to come out here, we've got to prepare, we've got to go out there and do a job. I think they really know what they have to do and they handle it well."