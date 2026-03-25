Angels Weigh Platoon At Second Base With Frazier, Peraza

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Angels appear to be closing in on a solution at second base, but not in the form of a traditional everyday starter. Instead, Adam Frazier and Oswald Peraza have each made compelling cases during spring training, positioning themselves for what could become a situational platoon, at least to start the season.

Both infielders turned in strong offensive performances in camp. Frazier posted a .300 batting average with an .847 OPS, while Peraza slightly outpaced him, hitting .314 with a .901 OPS. Their production has made the decision difficult for newly hired manager Kurt Suzuki, who has yet to officially name a starter.

Peraza has long been viewed as a defense-first infielder, known for his range, arm strength, and overall reliability in the field. While his bat has shown improvement this spring, his defensive profile remains his calling card.

Frazier, on the other hand, offers a different dimension. A contact-oriented hitter with positional versatility, he is capable of moving around the diamond and even contributing in the outfield. His offensive consistency and ability to lengthen the lineup make him a valuable option, particularly against certain matchups.

Advanced metrics further illustrate the distinction between the two. According to Baseball Savant, Frazier grades slightly above average defensively with a 60 in Outs Above Average, though his arm strength (30) and sprint speed (29) fall below league norms. Peraza’s numbers paint a different picture—he boasts a 77 OAA, paired with an 81 arm strength and an elite 93 sprint speed, reinforcing his defensive upside.

Those differences could ultimately dictate usage. When run prevention and defense are the priority, Peraza stands out as the logical choice. When the Angels need offensive stability and contact at the plate, Frazier becomes the better fit.

With Opening Day approaching, Suzuki has not committed to a definitive alignment. However, all signs point toward a lefty-righty platoon that maximizes each player’s strengths while giving the Angels flexibility at a key position.