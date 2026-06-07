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MLB · 10 minutes ago

TST Best Bets: June 7, 2026

Timothy Hessen

Host · Writer

Today’s Sunday slate of sports provides a brief break in the action of the exhilarating NBA and NHL Finals, but there is no shortage of exciting games and intriguing betting opportunities elsewhere on the board.

In the nightcap of MLB’s doubleheader on Peacock, the Chicago Cubs host the San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of their three-game series. 

Chicago is embroiled in a logjam in the National League Central standings, making this matchup against a struggling San Francisco team a valuable opportunity to keep pace.

Meanwhile, in the WNBA, Commissioner’s Cup play continues as the Portland Fire take on the Los Angeles Sparks. 

For all of your Sunday action betting picks, here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets. 

First Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (+114) over Chicago Cubs

Rundown: The Giants’ 18-3 shellacking of the Cubs in game one of this series was matched with a narrow 3-2 victory in extra innings for Chicago on Saturday. 

However, despite the sizable gap in the standings between these two teams, the Giants are the much hotter team, so getting them priced as a slight underdog is a solid value play here. 

Saturday’s loss snapped a three-game win streak for San Francisco, while Chicago has been in somewhat of a freefall, going 5-15 in their last 20. 

Additionally, the Cubs are just 1-4 in Jameson Taillon’s last five starts, as the veteran is projected to get the start on Sunday. 

Second Pick: Los Angeles Sparks vs. Portland Fire – Over 175

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard-forward Rae Burrell (12), guard Ariel Atkins (7), forward Nneka Ogwumike (30), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Cameron Brink (22) against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard-forward Rae Burrell (12), guard Ariel Atkins (7), forward Nneka Ogwumike (30), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Cameron Brink (22) against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jun 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks guard-forward Rae Burrell (12), guard Ariel Atkins (7), forward Nneka Ogwumike (30), guard Kelsey Plum (10) and forward Cameron Brink (22) against the Dallas Wings in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Rundown: Returning from a three-game absence in the Sparks’ last outing, Kelsey Plum showed no rust, as the WNBA’s leading scorer in points per game dropped 27 in a losing effort to the Dallas Wings.

Despite their 4-6 record, Plum leads a Sparks offense that ranks near the top of the league in most metrics, averaging 88.7 points per game and shooting 47.7% from the floor. 

However, the Sparks also turn the ball over at an alarming rate, ranking first in the league at 15.9 turnovers per game. 

Their high-scoring offense paired with their poor ball security has led to the over hitting in 70% of their games, which is the second highest rate in the WNBA. 

Just two spots behind them in turnovers per game is the Fire, who give it up 15.2 times per game. 

With the Fire facing a Sparks defense that gives up the most points per game in the league, expect a high-scoring affair with tons of transition scoring opportunities, making the over an easy bet to cash. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 7 8:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

+1.5

+110

O 8

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-130

U 8

Final
Braves -152, U 8.5
PIT

PIT

2

ATL

ATL

3

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