Padres drop 10th game in 11 tries after 5-0 loss to Mets

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego Padres (32-30) are not playing good baseball in any phase, and it showed in their 5-0 loss to the New York Mets (28-35) on Friday night.

San Diego has now lost 10 of its last 11 games. During that stretch, they were swept twice by the Phillies and went 1-2 against the Nationals.

“They're all disappointing,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Anytime you lose, it's disappointing, and especially when you don’t score any runs. Don't get any momentum going. Very disappointing.”

The Padres were shut out at home and failed to advance a runner past first base unless it came via a walk. They managed just three hits—all singles.

The offense continues to be non-threatening, with six of nine batters going hitless. Driving in runs has been a major issue, which was evident during the six-game stretch against Philadelphia when they went 1-for-31 with runners in scoring position while going 0-6. Closer Mason Miller also did not pitch once during that six-game stretch.

Things could get even worse offensively, as Ramón Laureano is out for the season with a hip injury. He had been one of their more productive bats. This lineup is not one move away from being fixed, it needs significant improvement.

Starting pitcher Michael King struggled through six innings, allowing six hits and four earned runs while striking out four.

“Some good, some bad,” Stammen said of his pitcher. “Couple homers kind of cost him tonight. Really finished strong that last inning, but I know he's not happy with it.”

In the second inning, Mets first baseman Jared Young sent King’s sixth pitch over the head of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field for his third home run of the season, giving New York an early 1-0 lead.

Jun 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Jared Young (29) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Denis Poroy-Imagn Images Jun 5, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Jared Young (29) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

An inning later, catcher Luis Torrens led off with a double to center and advanced to third after a flyout by Carson Benge. Shortstop Bo Bichette then drove him in with a ball to right field that Tatis Jr. misplayed, turning a potential double into a triple. Juan Soto followed with a grounder to second baseman Sung-mun Song, who fumbled the ball but still recorded the out at first. It could have been worse, but the Mets still extended the lead to 2-0.

Torrens struck again later, hitting a two-run home run to center field, his first of the season, to extend the Mets’ lead to 4-0.

“Mechanics,” King said. “Been battling all year with it, so I then mentally got into mechanic mode to try to throw strikes, try to have different feelings throughout the delivery, and that got me away from competing.”

Miller entered in the ninth inning to get some work. Notably, Friday marked just the third time he has pitched since his blown save against the Dodgers on May 19.

“We talked about doing it on the road, which is much more difficult in a losing game, having to pitch the eighth inning if you're going to pitch,” Stammen said of Miller. “So we felt back at home was probably the best chance of doing it.”

Even Miller struggled, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out one batter in 0.2 innings. He was pulled after a Brett Baty RBI single made it 5-0, with Yuki Matsui finishing the inning.

“We’re obviously grinding both sides of the ball,” King said of the recent struggles. “We just got to lean on each other, lean on the talent in this room, make the adjustments, and know that tomorrow's another day. Hopefully that's when we start to run in the positive direction.”

The Padres will look to even the series on Saturday night, with Nolan McLean (3-4) set to face Griffin Canning (0-4) at 7:10 p.m.