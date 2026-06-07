Angels' Jack Kochanowicz is headed to the 15-day IL

LOS ANGELES — The Angels' starting rotation has an open spot available.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Kochanowicz is headed to the 15-day injured list for right elbow inflammation after recording only one out in Saturday night's 9-1 loss against the Dodgers. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Jack Kochanowicz is headed to the 15 day IL for right elbow inflammation. Sam Aldegheri has been recalled. — Thomas Murray (@Thomas_L_Murray) June 7, 2026

"I've been dealing with some inflammation the last few weeks," Kochanowicz said. "Yesterday, my changeup specifically has been bothering me."

Kochanowicz struggled to locate his changeup against the Dodgers and was even taken deep when he left one in the middle of the strike zone against Andy Pages. Pages took him deep on a two-run homer, to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. The Dodgers continued to pummel Kochanowicz by scoring 5 more against him before he was taken out for Brent Suter.

This year, hitters are slugging .417 against his changeup despite him having a higher WHIFF percentage (31.3) compared to last season (29.4).

Kochanowicz said his elbow has been bothering him through his last three starts.

Over this stretch, he's given up 14 earned runs, putting him at an 18.90 ERA, while having 3 strikeouts and 7 walks.

"I've been trying to push through and stay positive," Kochanowicz said.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but Kochanowicz had an X-ray following Saturday's game and is expected to get an MRI done on Monday when the Angels return home for a three game series against the Houston Astros.

"Anytime you have to get an MRI, it's not exciting," Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said. "Hopefully the tests come back, and it's nothing serious."

Suzuki said he's been aware that Kochanowicz's elbow has been bothering him in the past, but it never reached the point that it did in Saturday night's game, where he needed to leave so early in the game.

"Last night was to the point where he was like 'Okay, so let's see (if something's wrong)." Suzuki said.

With Kochanowicz out of the rotation for the near future, the Angels will need to figure out who will take his spot.

Aldegheri is listed as a starter and has started in games for the Angels in the past but the team said they are planning to use him out of the bullpen, for now.

"We'll see how the games kind of go and see how he'll be used," Suzuki said.

Aldegheri has bounced back and forth between the Angels and the minors this season. In 11 innings of work, he's given up 10 hits as a reliever but has also given up only 3 runs with 7 strikeouts.

Kochanowicz's next scheduled start was supposed to be next Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team could look at a few options. They could bring George Klassen up, who's made two starts for the team in April but was sent back down, after giving up 7 runs, on 7 hits and 10 walks.

They could also look to call up Caden Dana from Salt Lake. This year, Dana struggled early on, in the minor pitching a 6.38 ERA in his first five starts.

But through his last two, he's started to showcase why he's considered a top pitcher in the Angels Minor League system, by giving up 3 hits in his last two starts and not giving up a run through 12 innings.