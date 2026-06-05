Series Preview: Angels head crosstown to take on Dodgers

When the Los Angeles Angels played the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set at Angel Stadium earlier this year, the Dodgers stood tall in very dominant fashion, a different outcome from what had come from the matchup last season.

As the Angels head into a new set against the Dodgers shortly after dropping a series against the Colorado Rockies, their hope is that they can rediscover that same fate. But after a very poor May, those chances may be slim against baseball’s juggernaut.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (24-39, 5th in AL West): An all-around offensive effort gave the Angels a much-needed win on Wednesday, one that consisted of 16 hits and eight runs. However, it only salvaged a series sweep against the Rockies, who beat them the prior two games.

Ultimately, the Angels are looking to avoid an outcome similar to their last meeting with the Dodgers, which resulted in a 31-3 run differential in the sweep. In order to do so, their starting pitching would have to step up in a way they were unable to last time.

Though the Angels have not announced their weekend rotation as of Friday afternoon, the team would be slated to start Reid Detmers in Friday’s series opener. The southpaw has racked up his strikeout numbers significantly over his last three starts.

Jack Kochanowicz and José Soriano would likely start Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Both righties faced the Dodgers last month and struggled, both allowing six earned runs against a star-studded lineup that hits right-handers very well.

Offensively, the team has seen recent contributions from their fresher faces. Wade Meckler has stepped into an everyday role and has thrived in hitting .389 in his first 12 games with the team. Donovan Walton, who has taken over the second base position, is currently riding an eight-game hit streak.

Over the last week, Vaughn Grissom has become the team’s hottest bat and is a player to keep an eye on over the series. In his last seven games, Grissom has recorded a base knock, hitting a homer in Wednesday’s win.

Dodgers (40-23, 1st in NL West): The Dodgers have always held a steady ship as one of the league’s best, and they head into Friday’s series opener fresh off a series split against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In their last meeting against the Angels, the Dodgers put up double digit runs twice, demolishing Angels pitching. This time around, their offense comes in slightly depleted from their last meeting in mid-May.

The Dodgers are currently monitoring Max Muncy, who was involved in a scary collision with Diamondbacks infielder Ildemaro Vargas in Thursday’s game. He is considered day-to-day as he dealt with shortness of breath after the incident. The team also recently placed outfielder Teoscar Hernández on the injured list.

Unfortunately for the Angels, the Dodgers offense does not run thin whatsoever. Former Angel Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of a hot stretch, hitting .500 over the team’s last seven games. Freddie Freeman has recently found a power surge, while things have looked encouraging for Kyle Tucker, who hit a long home run on Wednesday.

Roki Sasaki will be making the start in Friday’s series opener. The big right-hander has trended upwards in his last handful of starts, as he is beginning to see his whiff rate improve. Yoshinobu will take the mound on Saturday looking to build on more of the same, as he has struck out at least eight batters in four of his last five outings. Emmet Sheehan will toe the rubber in Sunday’s series finale.

Venue:

Angel Stadium

Game 1 Date:

Friday, June 5, 2026

Time:

7:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

LAD: Roki Sasaki (3-3, 4.59 ERA, 51 IP, 50 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, KTTV

LAD: SportsNet LA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Time:

7:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

LAD: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (5-4, 2.86 ERA, 69.1 IP, 69 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, KCOP 13

LAD: SportsNet LA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Time:

1:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: TBD

LAD: Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 4.50 ERA, 58 IP, 62 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, KCOP 13

LAD: SportsNet LA

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570, KTNQ 1020

INJURY REPORT

LAA: OF Jorge Soler (Day-to-day), Zach Neto (Day-to-day), 1B Nolan Schanuel (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

LAD: 3B Max Muncy (Day-to-day), RP Evan Phillips (60-day IL), SP Gavin Stone (60-day IL), RP Brusdar Graterol (60-day IL), OF Teoscar Hernández (10-day IL), SP Tyler Glasnow (15-day IL), RP Edwin Diaz (60-day IL), SP Blake Snell (60-day IL), INF/OF Kiké Hernández (10-day IL), INF/OF Tommy Edman (60-day IL), RP Brock Stewart (15-day IL), RP Ben Casparius (60-day IL), SP Landon Knack (60-day IL), RP Jake Cousins (60-day IL), SP Bobby Miller (60-day IL)

ODDS (FanDuel)

Monday, June 1, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -127

Money Line: +169

Total: O 8, -116

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Run Line: -1.5, +105

Money Line: -207

Total: U 8, -104