Muncy injury concern looms as Dodgers fall on Marte walk-off

PHOENIX — For seven innings on Thursday, the Dodgers looked poised to leave Arizona with another series victory and another encouraging performance from a young starter.

Instead, they left Chase Field frustrated, beaten by a familiar problem and anxiously awaiting updates on one of their most important players.

Ketel Marte launched a no-doubt, second-deck walk-off home run off Tanner Scott in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory and earning Arizona a split of the four-game series.

KETEL MARTE CALLS GAME pic.twitter.com/GZIyw8qlCm — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2026

The loss dropped the Dodgers' record to 40-23, though they still maintain a comfortable 6½-game lead over Arizona in the National League West.

The ending was particularly painful considering how well things had gone through seven innings.

Justin Wrobleski continued his impressive emergence, delivering arguably another statement outing in a season full of them. The left-hander blanked Arizona across six innings, allowing six hits while walking nobody and striking out four.

Wrobleski once again showed increased velocity, averaging 95 mph with his fastball, and lowered his ERA to 2.62. More importantly, he consistently escaped trouble against a dangerous Diamondbacks lineup.

His biggest moment came in the sixth inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Anna Carrington-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (70) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field.

The D-Backs had the tying runs in scoring position and appeared poised to break through, but Dalton Rushing played a key role in preserving the lead. Two successful ABS challenges flipped what had been a favorable 2-0 count into an 0-2 advantage, and Wrobleski eventually retired Pavin Smith on a groundout to end the threat and preserve a 2-0 lead.

At that point, the Dodgers appeared firmly in control.

The offense had provided just enough support early.

Ryan Ward delivered an RBI double to center field that scored Santiago Espinal and opened the scoring in the second inning. Moments later, Rushing lined an RBI single that brought home Ward for his first RBI since April 29, extending the lead to 2-0.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) reacts after hitting a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Anna Carrington-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) reacts after hitting a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field.

That would be all the offense the Dodgers could generate. And eventually, it wasn't enough. The game began unraveling in the eighth.

Will Klein entered having not allowed a run since May 3, but Arizona quickly changed that. Corbin Carroll crushed a 383-foot solo home run to right field, cutting the Dodgers' lead to 2-1 and injecting life into the Chase Field crowd.

Things worsened from there.

Gabriel Moreno followed with a walk and Ryan Waldschmidt singled, forcing the Dodgers to turn to Alex Vesia in an attempt to protect the lead.

Vesia nearly escaped, but Geraldo Perdomo lined a game-tying RBI single to center field, bringing home Moreno and erasing the Dodgers' two-run advantage.

Just like that, the game was tied.

Dave Roberts turned to Tanner Scott in the ninth inning hoping to push the game into extras.

Marte had other plans.

The Diamondbacks star got a pitch he could handle and absolutely demolished it to the second deck in left field. The ball left his bat with the unmistakable sound of a game-ending swing, and the Diamondbacks poured out of the dugout moments later to celebrate a 3-2 victory.

For the Dodgers, it was another bullpen collapse in a season that has featured too many of them. After Wrobleski's six scoreless innings, Dodgers relievers surrendered three runs over the final two innings.

Yet the biggest concern leaving the ballpark had little to do with the standings.

The most alarming moment of the evening occurred in the fifth inning when Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas collided violently near first base while running out a play.

Max Muncy and Ildemaro Vargas collided HARD into each other and are both leaving the game pic.twitter.com/Yzl28PS2L5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 5, 2026

Both players immediately went down in pain.

Muncy eventually exited the game with shortness of breath and was undergoing evaluation for a possible concussion. Following the game, Roberts said Muncy will not be available Friday, leaving the Dodgers waiting for additional medical updates.

Given Muncy's importance to the middle of the lineup, his status now becomes the organization's biggest storyline heading into the weekend.

The Dodgers nearly escaped Arizona with another series win behind another excellent performance from Wrobleski.

Instead, they left with a split, a bullpen meltdown, and growing concern about Muncy's health.

Those may prove far more significant than one frustrating loss in early June.