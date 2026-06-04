Lucas Ramirez emerging as one of Angels’ most intriguing young bats

When discussing 20-year-old outfielder Lucas Ramirez, the first thing many people immediately connect him to is his father, Manny Ramirez. But through the first half of the season with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Ramirez has steadily started building an identity of his own inside the Angels organization.

The Angels selected Ramirez in the 17th round of the MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. While the family name naturally carried attention, Ramirez entered pro ball viewed more as a long-term developmental project than an immediate high-profile prospect. Many expected him to honor his commitment to the University of Tennessee before the Angels convinced him to sign professionally.

Two years later, that decision is beginning to look like a worthwhile gamble.

Ramirez first grabbed national attention earlier this year during the 2026 World Baseball Classic qualifiers while representing Team Brazil. He launched two home runs against Team USA on March 6, including one off Giants ace Logan Webb and another against Mariners reliever Gabe Speier.

Now with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Ramirez has carried that momentum into the California League season.

Across 46 games and 181 at-bats entering this week, Ramirez has posted a .271 batting average with 49 hits, 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, five stolen bases, a .333 on-base percentage, and an .786 OPS. The production has been a noticeable jump from 2025, when he struggled during a brief stint with High-A Tri-City after dominating rookie ball.

Lucas Ramirez connects on his third homer of the season for the @RCQuakes. pic.twitter.com/FZF9mvTaB2 — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 20, 2026

For Quakes manager Dave Stapleton, the biggest development has not simply been the numbers, but the maturity Ramirez has shown on a daily basis.

“It’s his maturity, how he comes into meetings and has a plan,” Stapleton said. “You see that kind of maturity out of somebody this young and it’s good.”

Stapleton also pointed to the work ethic Ramirez brings every day, noting that the young outfielder consistently pushes himself both in the cages and during defensive drills.

“His work ethic is off the charts,” Stapleton said. “He comes to work, he does the things he’s supposed to do. He’s always the one pushing himself.”

That maturity became especially important earlier this season after Ramirez missed time while battling illness. Stapleton believes the outfielder is only now beginning to fully regain his rhythm.

“I think now he’s just starting to feel comfortable again,” Stapleton said. “There’s still a lot of growth he has to do, but that’s part of the process.”

Ramirez himself credited a calmer mindset and improved discipline at the plate for his recent success.

“Honestly, just staying more relaxed and leaving it all in the hands of God,” Ramirez said. “I was struggling after I got sick, but I just started being more relaxed at the plate and having faith.”

Not pretty, but it certainly gets the job done. Lucas Ramirez reaches first base on an error from the second baseman, steals immediately on the first pitch after this AB, certainly making an impact on the field. pic.twitter.com/ErHByoEvrF — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) May 3, 2026

The young outfielder also emphasized that simplifying his approach has helped him settle in offensively.

“I feel like just waiting for my pitch and sticking to my zone,” Ramirez said. “I feel like I’m a fastball hitter, so just not missing the pitches I should hit.”

One of the biggest adjustments the organization has worked on involves attacking pitches higher in the zone and using the entire field rather than trying to pull everything. Stapleton believes Ramirez is beginning to make those changes.

“He’s starting to think about not trying to pull everything,” Stapleton said. “If they pitch him away, he can go the other way instead of forcing something.”

While Ramirez is still not ranked among the Angels’ Top 30 prospects, his offensive growth has forced evaluators to pay closer attention. His ability to consistently drive the baseball, particularly for doubles and triples, has become one of the more encouraging developments within the organization’s lower levels.

Lucas Ramirez has been off to a scorching start this season, hitting .360 with a 1.007 OPS. Here he adds a knock with a single. The son of Manny Ramirez, he’s quickly turning heads with his offensive production early on. pic.twitter.com/IlcO1J1D9j — Anthony Arroyo (@AnthonyArroyo23) April 19, 2026

There are still questions defensively, especially regarding his long-term fit in the outfield. Although he has spent time in center field during his career, left field may ultimately become the best fit at higher levels. Still, the offensive progression has clearly become the main story.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Ramirez’s season is that teammates and coaches do not appear focused on the name attached to the back of his jersey.

“He’s here in Low-A, and that’s who he is,” Stapleton said. “It’s about trying to get the max out of him this first full season.”

For now, Ramirez continues proving he belongs on his own merits, and if the offensive production continues throughout the summer, it would not be surprising to see him enter the Angels’ Top 30 prospect conversation by the end of the year.