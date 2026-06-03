Eric Lauer delivers stability, Freeman and Ohtani power Dodgers past D-Backs

PHOENIX — For a team searching for consistency on the mound, Eric Lauer continues to provide exactly what the Dodgers need.

The left-hander won't overwhelm hitters with eye-popping velocity or gaudy strikeout totals, but on Tuesday night at Chase Field, Lauer once again gave the Dodgers a chance to win. Behind a strong outing from the veteran and another offensive showcase from Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers survived a late D-Backs rally to secure a 6-5 victory.

The win improved the Dodgers' momentum heading into Wednesday's highly anticipated matchup, when Ohtani is expected to make his next start on the mound while serving as the designated hitter.

But before the spotlight shifts to Ohtani's two-way duties, it belonged to Lauer.

Lauer continued a recent trend among Dodgers pitchers of finding extra life on their fastball.

His only significant mistake came in the third inning when Corbin Carroll launched a solo home run to right field. Arizona added another run in the fifth on Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly, but Lauer largely kept the Diamondbacks off balance throughout his 4 2/3 innings.

His final line reflected another valuable contribution:

4 2/3 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 70 pitches.

"So far, everything's been comfortable and it's been a very easy transition for me," Lauer said after the game.

That comfort level has become increasingly evident since arriving in Los Angeles.

"The comfort level and trust that I feel in myself from the team, it's big for me," Lauer said. "I think that's definitely gave me a little more success."

Lauer credited adjustments that began before his arrival with the Dodgers but have become easier to implement in his new environment.

"I think overall it's stuff I've kind of been working on," he said. "When I was DFA'd, I think I was on my way to making these adjustments and I was kind of getting to them. I think here, I've been able to implement them a little bit more."

The Dodgers' offense made sure his effort didn't go to waste.

Freeman wasted little time getting Los Angeles on the board. After Ohtani opened the game with a double, Freeman jumped on a 94 mph fastball from Michael Soroka and sent it soaring into the right-field seats for a two-run homer.

The blast was Freeman's ninth home run of the season and his third in the last six games.

Then came Ohtani.

Already riding one of his hottest stretches of the season, Ohtani struck again in the second inning. With Dalton Rushing and Alex Freeland aboard, Ohtani ripped a two-run triple into the gap, extending the lead to 4-0.

The triple was Ohtani's second of the season and continued a torrid run at the plate. Entering Tuesday, he was hitting .417 with a 1.148 OPS over the previous week.

"All of May was really good for Freddie, and I think Shohei, too," Dave Roberts said. "It is good that the guys at the top and I think also the guys at the bottom did a nice job."

Freeman sees the impact firsthand every night.

"And that's why we've been winning a lot," Freeman said. "When you have the greatest player of all time playing this game on your team, and he's hot like he is right now, it's fun to watch, fun to be a part of. When he gets on, he's creating havoc on the bases, extra-base hits, and we get to watch him do everything tomorrow."

Shohei Ohtani drives in 2 runs with a triple pic.twitter.com/lhmpNkbJCx — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2026

The Dodgers appeared in control for much of the evening, but their bullpen once again made things interesting.

After Lauer exited in the fifth, Blake Treinen entered to handle a difficult right-on-right matchup. Treinen walked his first hitter but escaped trouble thanks to a spectacular diving catch by Ryan Ward in left field.

The biggest scare came in the seventh.

Kyle Hurt struggled with his command, issuing three walks while allowing three runs in just two-thirds of an inning. Arizona capitalized when Nolan Arenado lined a two-run double off the wall, cutting the Dodgers' lead to 6-4.

The inning nearly got worse.

After inheriting a two-on, two-out jam, Will Klein appeared to strike out Geraldo Perdomo on a called third strike. Arizona challenged the call using the ABS system, and the ruling was overturned. Perdomo responded with a single on the next pitch to load the bases.

Klein escaped the threat and returned for the eighth, where he again found himself navigating danger after allowing two one-out singles. This time, he induced an inning-ending double play off Arenado's bat to preserve a one-run lead.

Despite another nerve-racking performance from the bullpen, Roberts remained measured afterward.

"I think they were just missing," Roberts said. "They're not gonna be clean every time they get out there. You gotta give those guys credit."

The Dodgers added critical insurance earlier in the seventh.

Rushing led off the inning with a double off the center-field wall, his first extra-base hit since April 20. The rookie finished 2-for-4, recording his first multi-hit game since May 6. Mookie Betts followed with an RBI single, continuing signs of life at the plate. Betts has collected five hits in his last 15 at-bats and raised his batting average to .198.

That extra cushion proved essential.

With a one-run lead in the ninth, Roberts turned to Tanner Scott, who was looking to rebound after a blown save over the weekend.

Scott responded with one of his sharper outings of the season, allowing only a soft single before closing out the victory for his sixth save.

"Obviously, there was no margin with a one-run lead," Roberts said. "I just liked the way he was going after those guys. He gave up a soft serve hit the other way, but outside of that, he was really sharp tonight."

For one more night, the Dodgers' stars supplied the offense and Lauer supplied the stability.

And while the bullpen tested everyone's blood pressure yet again, the Dodgers did just enough to leave Chase Field with another victory.