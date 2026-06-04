Shohei Ohtani delivers another historic performance as Dodgers blank D-Backs

PHOENIX — The signs were everywhere long before first pitch.

It was Shohei Ohtani Day at Chase Field. Japanese Heritage Celebration banners decorated the ballpark. Fans packed the lower bowl hours before the game hoping to witness something special from baseball's biggest star.

By the end of Wednesday night, they got exactly what they came for.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Ohtani authored another chapter in what is becoming one of the most remarkable two-way seasons in Major League Baseball history, dominating on the mound and contributing throughout the lineup as the Dodgers rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Diamondbacks.

For six innings, Ohtani looked untouchable.

The Dodgers right-hander retired the first 11 Arizona hitters he faced and carried a no-hit bid into the fourth inning before Gabriel Moreno lined a two-out double down the right-field line. It was the first hit Ohtani had allowed in 9 2/3 innings dating back to his previous start.

Moreno's double ultimately proved insignificant against an Ohtani who never lost command of the game.

"Tonight was a lot better than last time," Ohtani said afterward.

It certainly looked that way.

Ohtani finished with six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while throwing 89 pitches. Tommy Troy drew a one-out walk in the sixth inning before Geraldo Perdomo singled, briefly putting two runners aboard. Moments later, Corbin Carroll bounced into an inning-ending double play, and Ohtani walked off the mound having once again silenced Arizona's offense.

The outing lowered Ohtani's ERA to a staggering 0.74 through his first 10 starts while earning his sixth victory of the season.

The number places him among elite company.

Among pitchers in the Live Ball Era (since 1920), only Jacob deGrom's 0.56 ERA in 2021 and Juan Marichal's 0.59 mark in 1966 were lower through a pitcher's first 10 starts of a season.

The praise from inside the Dodgers clubhouse continues to grow with each outing. Will Smith, who has caught many of Ohtani's dominant starts this season, said the secret extends far beyond velocity.

"He just has a really good feel for the game," Smith said.

That feel has allowed Ohtani to consistently keep hitters uncomfortable despite possessing some of the most overpowering stuff in baseball.

After Wednesday's performance, Smith didn't hesitate when describing what he's watching unfold.

"He's the best player that's ever walked this Earth."

Dave Roberts sees a relentless competitor every fifth day.

"He's literally trying to throw a shutout every single time he goes out there, where I don't know if every starter has that mindset," Roberts said.

The numbers continue to support that assessment.

Wednesday marked the 11th game of Ohtani's career in which he pitched at least five innings and collected as many or more hits at the plate than he allowed on the mound. The only player in the modern era with more such games is Hall of Famer Walter Johnson with 16.

On this night, Ohtani the hitter was somehow even more productive than Ohtani the pitcher.

Pitching line: 2 hits allowed, 1 walk.

Hitting line: 3 hits, 2 walks.

Batting leadoff, Ohtani reached base five times in six plate appearances. He opened the game with a single, drew walks in the third and fourth innings, added another single in the fifth, struck out chasing a curveball in the seventh, and finished his night with a ninth-inning single.

His 3-for-4 performance raised his batting average to .301 and provided a fitting complement to his work on the mound.

While Ohtani headlined the evening, the Dodgers lineup supplied plenty of support.

The scoring began in the second inning after Mookie Betts reached on an error. Kyle Tucker followed by crushing a 94-mph fastball from Zac Gallen over the swimming pool in right field for a two-run homer and a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

"It was probably the best swing and ball flight and everything that I've had all year," Tucker said.

The Dodgers broke the game open an inning later.

Ohtani drew a leadoff walk before Andy Pages doubled to put runners on second and third. Freddie Freeman lined a single to left field, scoring both runners and extending the lead to 4-0.

Tucker followed with a single before Max Muncy added an RBI knock to make it 5-0.

Tucker continued his strong night with another single in the fifth inning, finishing 3-for-4 and matching his season high for hits in a game.

For Gallen, it was a frustrating evening. The Arizona ace lasted five innings, surrendering nine hits, five runs, two walks and striking out only one batter across 90 pitches.

The Dodgers added the final blow in the seventh when Alex Freeland lined a two-run single to center field, stretching the lead to 7-0.

From there, the bullpen completed the shutout and secured the club's 40th victory of the season.

The win gives the Dodgers an opportunity to capture their fifth consecutive series Thursday behind Justin Wrobleski before returning to Los Angeles for a weekend showdown against the Angels.

As for Ohtani, he'll get a well-earned day of rest.

Roberts said that Ohtai is expected to have Thursday off, though he could be available to pinch-hit if needed. Smith will DH and Dalton Rushing will catch.

After another night in which he dominated both as a pitcher and a hitter, nobody inside the Dodgers clubhouse seemed interested in pushing him any harder.

Not when the sport's most unique player continues to make history every time he takes the field.

And on Shohei Ohtani Day in Phoenix, the main attraction once again exceeded the billing.