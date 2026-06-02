Emmet Sheehan shines, but enough to overcome D-Backs

PHOENIX — For six innings Monday night at Chase Field, Emmet Sheehan looked every bit like the latest Dodgers starter ready to carry the rotation.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, his brilliance wasn't enough.

Despite another dominant outing from the right-hander, the Dodgers managed just one run and watched the Arizona Diamondbacks launch three home runs in a 4-1 victory to open a four-game series.

The loss wasted what was largely an excellent performance from Sheehan, who continued his impressive performance by keeping Arizona's lineup quiet for most of the night.

"There are definitely some positives to take," Sheehan said after the game.

There were plenty.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

After allowing a one-out double to Corbin Carroll in the first inning, Sheehan settled in and completely controlled the Diamondbacks' offense. At one point he retired 11 consecutive hitters and needed only 56 pitches to get through four innings. Even more impressive, he retired 15 of the next 16 Arizona batters he faced and sent down 14 straight hitters after Carroll's double.

His command was sharp. His tempo was excellent. His confidence was evident.

"Keeping them off balance and Will Smith did a good job back there," Sheehan said when asked what was working against Arizona's lineup.

Through five innings, it looked as if another Dodgers starter was on his way to a signature outing.

Then the game changed with a pair of swings.

In the sixth inning, rookie Tommy Troy connected for the first home run of his major league career, sending a 392-foot drive into the left-field seats to tie the game at 1-1.

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Chase Field.

An inning later, Nolan Arenado delivered another solo shot, his eighth home run of the season, giving Arizona a 2-1 lead and ending Sheehan's night after 6 1/3 innings.

His final line was strong: 6 1/3 innings, three hits, two runs, no walks, three strikeouts and 92 pitches.

It was another outing that deserved a better outcome.

"I thought he was really good," Dave Roberts said. "I thought he deserved better."

Roberts' decision to leave Sheehan in for the seventh inning was a noteworthy one. Given how effectively he had navigated Arizona's lineup through six innings and with the bullpen rested, there was a case to be made for turning the game over to the relievers before Arenado stepped to the plate.

Instead, Roberts trusted his starter to continue what had been an outstanding night.

One pitch later, the Diamondbacks had the lead.

Alex Vesia relieved Sheehan and escaped the seventh inning without damage, but Arizona put the game away in the eighth. Recently activated reliever Jack Dreyer surrendered a two-run homer to Ketel Marte, his 10th of the season, extending the Diamondbacks' lead to 4-1.

For an Arizona club that entered June having hit the fewest home runs in Major League Baseball during May with just 18, Monday's power display was a surprising development.

The Dodgers simply had no response offensively.

Their lone run came in the third inning after Shohei Ohtani led off with a double and Andy Pages followed with another double to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Freddie Freeman later brought Ohtani home on a fielder's choice, but that would be the extent of the Dodgers' offense.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The opportunities never materialized after that.

The Dodgers finished with six hits, and Ohtani accounted for half of them. The superstar went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double and a walk, raising his batting average to .289. No other Dodger recorded more than one hit.

Meanwhile, the heart of the lineup disappeared. Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Will Smith and Max Muncy combined to go 0-for-14.

Against a division rival, that's simply not enough.

"They just got hits when they needed to," Roberts said of Arizona's offense.

The Dodgers didn't.

And that's what made Monday's loss so frustrating.

Sheehan gave the Dodgers exactly what they needed from their starting pitcher. He attacked the strike zone, avoided free passes, worked efficiently and kept a dangerous lineup quiet for most of the evening.

On most nights, that formula leads to a win.

On this night, it resulted in a hard-luck loss and another reminder that even dominant pitching performances can be wasted when the offense goes silent.

The Dodgers will have little time to dwell on it. They'll turn the page Tuesday night when Eric Lauer makes his second start for the Dodgers as they look to even the series.

But for one night in Arizona, the story belonged to Sheehan. Unfortunately for him, the scoreboard told a different one.