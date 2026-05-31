Roki Sasaki's breakout night overshadowed by late Phillies rally

LOS ANGELES — For seven innings Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, the story belonged to Roki Sasaki.

The result ultimately belonged to the Phillies.

What should have been remembered as Sasaki's most complete performance in a Dodgers uniform instead became another painful reminder that no lead is safe in baseball. The Phillies erased a two-run deficit in the eighth inning, tagging Tanner Scott for three runs before handing the Dodgers a frustrating 4-3 loss and snapping their six-game winning streak.

The final score will show a blown lead. It will show Edmundo Sosa's go-ahead two-run homer. It will show Scott's first earned runs allowed since April 24.

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) is greeted by Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (right) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Ang… Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) is greeted by Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (right) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Los Ang… Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

But it should not overshadow what happened before all of that. Saturday felt like a breakthrough for Sasaki.

Facing one of the National League's most dangerous lineups in a postseason-like atmosphere against the Phillies, the 24-year-old right-hander looked every bit like the ace the Dodgers envisioned when they signed him.

His final line was excellent: 5⅓ innings, three hits, one earned run, one walk and seven strikeouts on 84 pitches.

The numbers were impressive. The stuff was even better.

Sasaki's fastball averaged 98 mph, a slight jump from his season average of 96 mph. He reached 100 mph for the first time this season and, perhaps most importantly, maintained that velocity throughout the night.

For much of the season, Sasaki's electric arm had been accompanied by inconsistent command. When he tried to reach back for extra velocity, the ball often sailed out of the strike zone.

Not Saturday. His fastball had life. His splitter was devastating. His command was sharp.

"I've been making adjustments the last couple of days," Sasaki said. "It feels like my velo ticked up a little bit but I didn't even imagine it to be this much."

The only blemish came in the second inning when Alec Bohm launched a solo homer. After that, Sasaki settled in and dominated.

He retired 13 consecutive hitters at one point and carried a one-hitter into the sixth inning.

When Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner opened the sixth with back-to-back singles, Dave Roberts made the difficult but understandable decision to go to his bullpen. Sasaki left to a standing ovation after producing his finest outing as a Dodger.

"My fastball was really good," Sasaki said. "Velo was there, and I was able to execute the catchers' calls. I was doing it at my own pace."

That phrase, at my own pace, may be the most encouraging development of all.

Early in the season, Sasaki often appeared caught between trying to overpower hitters and simply trying to survive innings. Saturday, there was none of that uncertainty.

Roberts has noticed the change.

"The month of May has been a very good month for him," Roberts said. "It seems like every outing he continues to improve, and tonight the velocity was where we were hoping it would be."

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) throws during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium.

Then came perhaps the strongest endorsement yet from Roberts.

"He doesn't look unsure of himself anymore. It's real confidence." Roberts said.

That confidence has been reflected in the results.

Over his last three starts, Sasaki has allowed just four earned runs while striking out 19 hitters. More importantly, he has looked increasingly comfortable navigating major-league lineups.

The Dodgers have spent much of this season preaching patience with their prized rookie. Saturday showed exactly why.

Unfortunately for the Dodgers, baseball games are nine innings long.

The Dodgers pieced together enough offense to support Sasaki. Alex Call delivered an RBI single in the second inning and later scored the go-ahead run in the fourth after doubling. Santiago Espinal added a sacrifice fly, while Mookie Betts continued his recent resurgence with three hits, including an RBI single in the seventh that extended the lead to 3-1.

The bullpen carried the torch from there.

Alex Vesia escaped another inherited-runner jam and continued one of the most quietly dominant relief seasons in baseball. Vesia has inherited 14 runners this season and allowed only one to score.

Kyle Hurt followed with a perfect seventh inning on his 28th birthday.

Everything lined up for another Dodgers victory. Then Scott took the mound in the eighth.

The left-hander entered carrying a 12⅓-inning scoreless streak and had not allowed an earned run in more than a month. His dominance had become one of the stabilizing forces in the Dodgers bullpen.

For one inning, it disappeared.

Justin Crawford opened the frame with a single. Bryce Harper followed later with an RBI hit to cut the lead to one. Then Sosa jumped on a two-strike pitch and launched it into the left-center-field seats.

Just like that, the Dodgers were behind.

"Well, I gave up three tonight," Scott said. "I left a pitch, I was trying to go up and I left it more on the plate and it wasn't out of the strike zone with two strikes and he got me."

Simple explanation. Costly result. The Phillies capitalized on their opportunity. The Dodgers never answered.

By night's end, what should have been remembered as Sasaki's arrival became another lesson in how quickly momentum can disappear.

Still, there was plenty for the Dodgers to take from the loss.

The Phillies may have won the game. Sasaki may have won something bigger.

For the first time in his young major-league career, he looked like more than a pitcher with elite potential. He looked like a frontline starter.