Series Preview: Angels aim to keep rolling in Tampa Bay

Over the last week, the Los Angeles Angels have put together their most complete stretch of baseball yet. Now winners of back-to-back series for the first time this season, they will aim to keep their foot on the gas against the American League’s best, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Angels will be going up against the top arms of a very strong Rays rotation to wrap up their road trip, looking to capitalize on Tampa Bay’s recent skid.

Below, you can find the team previews, including where to watch, game details, injury reports, and odds.

TEAM PREVIEWS:

Angels (22-35, 5th in AL West): Despite still sitting well under .500, the Angels have been playing their best baseball this season in their stretch of winning five of their last six games. They capitalized against a Detroit Tigers team that has not been at their best shortly after doing the same against the Texas Rangers.

What has clicked most for the Angels in their stretch has been their rejuvenated timely hitting. They’ve sat towards the bottom of the league in batting with runners in scoring position, but flipped that switch in each of their wins against Detroit, providing their pitching with run support and cushion.

Conversely, their starting pitching has taken a big step forward. Walbert Ureña has taken encouraging strides since joining the rotation and will toe the rubber in Friday’s series opener. Reid Detmers will follow on Saturday, coming off one of his best career starts last Sunday in punching out 14 batters over eight innings against the Rangers.

Production from their top bats has also found consistency again. Zach Neto had a pair of multi-hit games in Detroit, heating up after a poor stretch in hitting .333 over his last seven games. Mike Trout has also rediscovered his stride, scorching the ball while walking at an exceptional rate — drawing more walks than strikeouts over his last 15 games.

Vaughn Grissom has had himself a loud series in Detroit, including a 6-RBI game in Tuesday’s victory. He has taken over at first base in place of Nolan Schanuel, who the Angels recently placed on the injured list. Donovan Walton has also been encouraging in taking over second base, recording a hit in each game of their last series.

The bullpen has also been at its best since the season began. Sam Bachman has stepped into a crucial leverage role and has excelled, posting a 0.73 ERA and tossing 13 strikeouts in his last 10 appearances.

Rays (34-19, 1st in AL East): Tampa Bay has been steamrolling their way to the best record in the American League, but suddenly find themselves losers of their last four games, getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles on the road.

Outside of that stretch, the Rays have seemingly taken a leap as legitimate threats. Junior Caminero has taken a stride into becoming the team’s superstar. First baseman Jonathan Aranda has been an integral part of the Rays’ order, with 41 RBI this season.

Pitching has always been there for the Rays, and is producing at that same rate this season. Against the Angels, Tampa Bay will send their top arms, including Nick Martinez on Friday, who has posted an ERA well under two. Shane McClanahan has had a strong start to the year in his return from injury, and Drew Rasmussen has continued to take a leap as a starter.

Rasmussen will take the mound on Saturday against Detmers. McClanahan will start the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

Some recent injuries have slowed down the Rays. Outfielder Jonny DeLuca is currently hurt, who leads the team in doubles this season. Shortstop Taylor Wells, the league leader among shortstops in defensive runs saved, remains down with a hamstring issue and is considered day-to-day. In the meantime, they reinstated infielder Ben Williamson from the injured list on Friday morning.

Venue:

Tropicana Field

Game 1 Date:

Friday, May 29, 2026

Time:

4:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Walbert Ureña (2-4, 2.58 ERA, 38.1 IP, 36 SO)

TB: Nick Martinez (4-1, 1.51 ERA, 59.2 IP, 36 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TB: Rays.TV

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TB: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Game 2 Date:

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Time:

1:10 PM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Reid Detmers (1-5, 4.57 ERA, 63 IP, 75 SO)

TB: Drew Rasmussen (4-1, 2.78 ERA, 55 IP, 51 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TB: Rays.TV

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830, Angels ES, KWKW 1330

TB: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Game 3 Date:

Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time:

10:40 AM PDT

Probable Pitchers:

LAA: Jack Kochanowicz (2-3, 4.99 ERA, 61.1 IP, 45 SO)

TB: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.52 ERA, 50 IP, 50 SO)

Where to watch:

LAA: ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

TB: Rays.TV

Where to listen:

LAA: KLAA 830

TB: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

INJURY REPORT

LAA: 1B Nolan Schanuel (10-day IL), Yoán Moncada (10-day IL), SP Yusei Kikuchi (15-day IL), RP Ben Joyce (60-day IL), C Travis d’Arnaud (10-day IL), RP Robert Stephenson (60-day IL), 3B Anthony Rendon (60-day IL)

TB: SS Taylor Wells (Day-to-day), 2B Gavin Lux (60-day IL), RP Michael Grove (60-day IL), RP Jesse Scholtens (15-day IL), OF Jonny DeLuca (10-day IL), OF Jake Fraley (10-day IL), RP Cole Sulser (15-day IL), SP Ryan Pepiot (60-day IL), RP Steven Wilson (60-day IL), RP Edwin Uceta (60-day IL), RP Manuel Rodríguez (60-day IL)

ODDS (DraftKings)

Friday, May 29, 2026

Los Angeles Angels:

Run Line: +1.5, -156

Money Line: +139

Total: O 8, -107

Tampa Bay Rays:

Run Line: -1.5, +129

Money Line: -168

Total: U 8, -112