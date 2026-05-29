Dodgers option Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A, re-sign Santiago Espinal

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers made a flurry of roster moves Friday, reshaping both their active roster and 40-man roster as injuries and performance concerns forced another round of adjustments.

The most notable move was the optioning of Hyeseong Kim to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Kim began the season as an important piece of the Dodgers' versatile bench, but recent struggles at the plate ultimately led the club to send him back to the minors in hopes of helping him regain his form. Over the last several weeks, Kim's offensive production had dipped significantly, and the Dodgers decided that regular at-bats in Oklahoma City would provide the best opportunity for him to rediscover the swing that made him such an intriguing addition to the organization.

Kim was 14-for-62 in the month of May with zero home runs and four runs batted in.

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (6) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (6) hits a single against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

With Kim heading to Triple-A, the Dodgers brought back Santiago Espinal in a surprising twist. Just days after being designated for assignment when Kiké Hernández returned from the injured list, Espinal cleared waivers, and quickly re-signed with the Dodgers. The reunion gives the Dodgers a familiar and reliable defender capable of filling multiple infield positions while providing depth against left-handed pitching.

Dave Roberts has consistently praised Espinal's professionalism and defensive versatility, qualities that made it easy for the club to bring him back into the fold. His return comes at a time when the Dodgers are once again dealing with roster instability due to injuries.

To create space for Espinal on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred left-hander Blake Snell to the 60-day injured list. Snell recently underwent elbow surgery and was already expected to miss significant time, making the move largely procedural. The transfer does not substantially alter his recovery timeline but opens a valuable roster spot that allowed the Dodgers to officially add Espinal back.

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The roster shuffle was part of a larger series of moves prompted by Teoscar Hernández's placement on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain. Outfielder Ryan Ward was recalled from Triple-A to help cover the loss in the outfield, while Espinal's return bolstered the infield depth chart.

For now, the Dodgers are betting that Kim can benefit from everyday playing time in Oklahoma City while Espinal provides immediate flexibility for a club navigating another stretch of injuries. It's the latest example of the constant roster maneuvering required to keep a championship contender afloat through the long grind of a Major League season.