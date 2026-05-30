Merrill’s go-ahead blast lifts Padres past Nationals 7-5

WASHINGTON — Jackson Merrill delivered the decisive blow Friday night, crushing a two-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the San Diego Padres to a 7-5 victory over the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

The win capped a comeback effort by the Padres, who erased a pair of deficits and leaned on timely hitting from the middle of their lineup before turning the game over to their bullpen.

After Ty France tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning, Merrill broke the deadlock an inning later. The Padres center fielder launched a two-run shot that gave San Diego a 7-5 lead and ultimately proved to be the difference.

The Padres bullpen made the lead stand. Jeremiah Estrada (2-1) earned the victory after tossing 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit while striking out two. Closer Mason Miller recorded the final four outs for his 17th save of the season and fourth four-out save, retiring the Nationals without allowing a hit.

San Diego struck first in the opening inning when Xander Bogaerts drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Washington responded immediately as Curtis Mead connected for a two-run homer to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

The Padres reclaimed the advantage in the third inning. Manny Machado delivered a two-run single to right field, scoring two runs and putting San Diego ahead 3-2.

Washington answered again. Keibert Ruiz tied the game with a solo home run in the second, and the Nationals added RBI singles from Dylan Crews and Jacob Young to build a 5-4 lead.

San Diego refused to go away.

Freddy Fermin contributed an RBI groundout, while Fernando Tatis Jr. drove in a run with a single in the fourth inning to keep the Padres within striking distance. France then tied the contest with his sixth-inning homer before Merrill's game-winning blast in the seventh.

Tatis continued his strong offensive stretch, finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI. Gavin Sheets added two hits and scored a run, while Machado drove in two runs and Merrill finished with two RBIs.

The Nationals were unable to hold the lead after reliever Mitchell Parker (2-2) suffered the loss and blew his third save opportunity of the season. Parker allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits across two innings.

The victory improved San Diego's position as it continues a road trip that has seen the offense come alive in recent games. The Padres have now won four of their last five contests and continue to receive production throughout the lineup.

The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Michael King (4-3, 2.76 ERA) scheduled to face Nationals left-hander Foster Griffin (6-2, 3.63 ERA). King will look to help San Diego secure the series victory before Sunday's finale in Washington.