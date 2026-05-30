Teoscar Hernández provides recovery timeline after hamstring injury

LOS ANGELES — Teoscar Hernández provided some encouraging news regarding his recovery from a hamstring strain on Saturday, saying he expects to return to the Dodgers lineup in approximately one month.

Speaking before the Dodgers' matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, Hernández revealed that the initial prognosis called for roughly a four-week absence. However, he remains optimistic that timeline could be shortened after receiving what he described as the "best-case scenario" MRI results.

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Dodger Stadium.

Hernández said the imaging showed only a Grade 1 hamstring strain, the least severe classification, giving him hope that he could return sooner than expected.

"Hopefully less than that," Hernández said when discussing his expected recovery timetable.

Still, the veteran outfielder emphasized that he has no intention of rushing back before he is fully ready. After helping power the Dodgers' offense throughout the first two months of the season, Hernández understands the risks associated with returning too quickly from a soft-tissue injury.

While he would welcome an earlier return date, Hernández said his priority is making sure the injury does not become a recurring issue that affects him throughout the remainder of the season.

Dave Roberts echoed that sentiment, making it clear the organization plans to take a cautious approach with one of its most productive hitters.

"We're going to be very mindful of the buildup," Roberts said. "Give him as much time as he needs. I think that's a fair timeline."

Roberts noted the Dodgers learned valuable lessons from last season when Hernández dealt with a groin injury. Rather than focusing on the earliest possible return date, the club wants to ensure Hernández is fully recovered and properly built up before rejoining the major league roster.

"I'm sure there will be a rehab assignment to make sure things are good for him," Roberts added.

For now, patience remains the organization's guiding principle.

With the calendar about to turn to June and more than half the season still remaining, the Dodgers can afford to take the long view. Hernández has been one of the club's most important run producers, and preserving his health for the stretch run is likely more important than squeezing out a few extra games before the All-Star break.

Hernández is batting .276 with seven home runs and 31 runs batted in this season.

In the meantime, players such as Alex Call and Ryan Ward could receive additional opportunities in the outfield while Hernández works through his recovery.

Although Hernández expressed hope that he could beat the one-month estimate, the Dodgers appear committed to a deliberate timeline. Given Roberts' comments and the club's previous experience with similar injuries, there is little reason to accelerate the process.

If Hernández ultimately requires the full four weeks plus a rehab assignment, a return sometime after the All-Star break could remain a realistic possibility. Regardless of the exact date, both Hernández and the Dodgers seem aligned on the most important objective: making sure he returns healthy enough to remain an impact player for the remainder of the season.