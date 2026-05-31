TST Best Bets: May 31, 2026

Tonight’s MLB slate is capped off by a standalone National League Central matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis pulled off the upset as a home underdog in Friday’s series opener 6-5 after left fielder Nelson Velazquez belted a three-run homer in the first inning.

With new pitchers in the lineup tonight, the Cardinals enter as the slight favorite, looking to clinch the series over their division rival.

Meanwhile, in the WNBA, we have a standalone matchup between the visiting Las Vegas Aces and the hosting Golden State Valkyries, as two of the most formidable teams in the Western Conference face off.

The defending champion Aces have not necessarily had the most impressive start to its season, but after their late season turnaround in 2025, there’s little reason to believe they can’t flip that switch when necessary.

Will we see that tonight, against a Golden State team that looks to a potential title contender through seven games this season?

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First Pick: Chicago Cubs ML (+101) over St. Louis Cardinals

Rundown: While the spread of Cubs +1.5 (-210) is an enticing safe pick, the value lies on Chicago to win outright as a slight underdog.

St. Louis entered this series off a four-game losing streak, while the Cubs had a two-game winning streak prior to Friday’s loss.

The Cardinals have struggled to limit runs all season, losing six of their last eight, and are unlikely to wrap this series up so quickly against a superior Cubs team.

Second Pick: Golden State Valkyries +1 over Las Vegas Aces

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. David Gonzales-Imagn Images May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles against Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center.

Rundown: Because of the championship pedigree of the Aces, tonight presents an opportunity to back one of the best teams in the WNBA as a home underdog.

The Valkyries are 5-2 on the season, and rank second in the league in net rating and defensive rating.

With the offensive load led by Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams, Golden State looks like arguably the most complete team in the league through the early portion of the season, and are coming off a statement 90-88 victory over the Indiana Fever.

As the Aces are without Dana Evans and have Jewell Lloyd listed as questionable, expect Golden State to pick up another victory at home.