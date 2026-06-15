Athletics win on and off the field in successful Vegas trial run

LAS VEGAS, NV — The MLB’s return to Las Vegas after 30 years was magical.

As they await a permanent move to the ‘Sin City’ in 2028, the Athletics had a six game trial run near their future home, playing at the “Las Vegas Ballpark” in Summerlin, the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators.

It may as well have been called the “Las Vegas hitters park”, as from the first A’s swing of the first game – a 483 foot bomb from C Shea Langeliers – to 30+ runs being scored in the finale, the batter friendly layout led to the MLB seeing its two highest scoring games of the season.

In the opener on June 8th, the Brewers edged out the Athletics 15-14 in a 12 inning slugfest, featuring 11 home runs. Meanwhile in the closer on June 14th, the Rockies put up an outrageous 23 runs, a franchise record, en route to a 23-9 rout of the A’s.

These were the only two games the A’s lost, winning the other four games of the ‘homestand’ while putting up amazing offensive production, hitting 20 home runs and scoring 47 total runs.

More than just the wins, the perception of the MLB’s soft launch of the A’s playing in Vegas was largely contingent on one factor – the reception. Would fans have interest, and want to attend games? Would the players feel at home?

Six sellouts and loads of crowd support later, the answer to both of those questions is seemingly yes.

The ballpark has 8,200 fixed seats, but more fans filed in each day to the standing space, bringing the average number of spectators to 8,452. The first Las Vegas Athletics merchandise was also released, allowing the fans chances to make their support of the soon-coming team official.

Throughout the week, A’s players commented on their experience playing in Las Vegas.

“I love our fans in Sacramento, they’re great, but it is good and very nice to see these fans in Vegas and the support they have for us, it’s felt like home so far,” said Athletics’ 3B Max Muncy after their 6-4 win over the Rockies on June 12th.

“It’s been a blast, Vegas has been great so far, we’re loving playing here in front of these great fans. The ball is flying, it’s fun to hit here, so we’re having fun,” said Athletics’ LF and 1B Tyler Soderstrom after their 7-5 win over the Brewers on June 9th.

More than just playing in the games, they also made the effort to get integrated into the community. Star 1B and DH Nick Kurtz hosted a youth baseball camp, A’s players also volunteered at a Vegas food bank and hosted a story time event at a Vegas library.

On top of this, the A’s team and staff was able to tour their new $2 billion stadium, and become familiar with it ahead of their eventual relocation.

The Athletics had a fantastic week on and off the field, winning both series’ and impressing offensively, while also getting integrated into the community and giving their potential fans something to be excited for.

While they can’t play anymore games in Vegas this season because of the 75 games they’re mandated to play in Sacramento, this six-game trip was a necessary and successful beginning to the Athletics era in Las Vegas.

As for now, the young A’s find themselves just one game behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the wide open AL West. They’re playing with house money, as they have low expectations but the potential to shake up the league in the later parts of the season.