Best MLB Bets Friday, April 10: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for Friday’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: MIN Josh Bell to Hit a Home Run (+540) @ Toronto Blue Jays

Josh Bell continued his hot start to the season, launching his third home run in yesterday’s win over the Tigers, part of a 3-for-4 showing at the dish. The veteran first baseman is now slashing .317/.431/.634 through 13 games, and draws a favorable matchup tonight with Toronto, sending recently signed left-hander Patrick Corbin to the mound.

Bell has seen Corbin well over the course of his career, going 4-for-16 against him with three of those hits leaving the yard. Corbin’s issues over the last few seasons have been well documented, especially when it comes to giving up home runs, and pitching at the hitter-friendly Rogers Centre does him no favors. Given Bell’s current form, his history against Corbin, and the +540 value, backing the 33-year-old to go deep is compelling.

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Best Bet #2: LA Dodgers -1.5 (-111) vs. Texas Rangers

This is a spot where the run line offers far more value than laying an inflated moneyline. Tyler Glasnow gets the ball for LA after opening the year with a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and 15 strikeouts in two starts, while Texas counters with Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60 ERA).

More importantly, the Dodgers boast the league’s most explosive offense, averaging 6.25 runs per game. Conversely, the Rangers rank just 21st in that category at 3.67 runs per contest. Even though Texas’s team ERA (2.94) has been strong early, this is still a sizeable gap in lineup quality and swing-and-miss upside on the mound. Lay the 1.5 with the two-time defending champs.

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