Bogaerts Walk-Off Grand Slam Lifts Padres Past Rockies in Extras

Xander Bogaerts delivered a grand slam walk-off in the 12th inning to lift the Padres (7-6) to a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies (6-7).

San Diego returned to Petco Park after a six-game road trip in which it went 4-2, showcasing strong defense and improved offense—momentum it appeared to carry into Thursday night.

An interesting decision came in the 12th inning from Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer. After Fernando Tatis Jr. laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Jake Cronenworth to third, Schaeffer elected to intentionally walk Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado, setting up Bogaerts’ game-winning slam.

“I just tried to get the run in,” Bogaerts said. “Didn’t have to be the big hero. I actually didn’t have to hit it out, just try to get it to the outfield. No rollovers.”

Both teams had multiple opportunities to put the game away but failed to capitalize until Bogaerts’ decisive swing.

There was a play in the top of the 12th inning that Bogaerts felt deserved more attention.

“I think Campy deserves a lot of credit for this one, man,” Bogaerts said.

Luis Campusano made two key plays in extra innings. First, he came through offensively in the 11th, delivering a first-pitch double to left field to drive in the tying run and make it 3-3 after entering the game cold.

“Beautiful thing about baseball, everyone has a turn,” Campusano said. “I just tried to stay ready (just) in case. So, I just showed up and got in my part.”

He then helped seal the win defensively in the 12th. With a runner heading home, Cronenworth fielded a grounder and fired a strike to the plate, where Campusano applied the tag on Willi Castro to end the inning.

“Amazing play,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “Kind of a squibber hit ball, tough hop, makes a great play, throws a good throw to Campy. Campy makes an unbelievable tag and holding on to the baseball, too. That was just a good play all around.”

Before the extra-inning drama, Padres starter Randy Vásquez was the story of the night.

He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out eight—one shy of his career high. After struggling in his first two seasons with San Diego, Vásquez appears to be turning a corner, posting a 1.02 ERA with 19 strikeouts through three starts. While it’s early, it marks an encouraging start to 2026.

“Actually, I’ve improved my game plan—specifically the confidence that has come my way, both in myself and in the people around me,” Vásquez said in Spanish. “So, I’m really putting my trust in my own abilities, and I also have the results to thank for that.”

Vásquez received a standing ovation as he exited in the sixth inning after limiting Colorado to one run.

“It actually felt very, very impressive—having a fanbase supporting you, no matter what situation you’re going through—it was truly something meaningful to me,” Vásquez said in Spanish.

Colorado struck first in the third inning when Brenton Doyle launched a solo home run off a Vásquez sinker to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after, Padres catcher Freddy Fermin made a heads-up play behind the plate, challenging a called ball that was overturned to a strike via the automated ball-strike system.

Padres were happy they got to challenge this pitch pic.twitter.com/vQMIcahjuo — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 10, 2026

Fermin also contributed offensively in the bottom of the third. After reaching on an infield single, he advanced to third on Cronenworth’s base hit and later scored on Tatis’ sacrifice fly to tie the game at 1-1.

The teams remained deadlocked through nine innings before erupting for nine combined runs in extras.

Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada struggled in extra innings, allowing runs in both the 10th and 11th.

In the 10th, Tyler Freeman singled to right field to bring home Doyle and give Colorado a 2-1 lead. The Padres answered in the bottom half when Machado’s sacrifice fly scored Cronenworth to tie it at 2-2.

In the 11th, Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan doubled to right to drive in Kyle Karros and give Colorado a 3-2 lead—one that wouldn’t hold as San Diego eventually pulled out the win.

After a successful road trip, the Padres have now won three straight and six of their last eight games.

“Tomorrow we have a special day with the uniforms going on, so it’s kind of like a pre-start party for that,” Bogaerts said. “It was nice.”

The Padres return to action Friday night in their City Connect 2.0 jerseys, with Walker Buehler set to face Tomoyuki Sugano at 6:40 p.m. PT.