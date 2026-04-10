Series Preview: Dodgers return home for weekend series against Rangers

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers didn’t just leave Toronto with a series win. They left with a version of their offense that looks fully intact.

Shohei Ohtani setting the tone. Freddie Freeman driving through the middle. Andy Pages, Alex Freeland, and Dalton Rushing extending innings from spots that aren’t supposed to hurt this consistently. By the end of the series, the Dodgers weren’t relying on one stretch to win games — they were building them, inning by inning.

Now they’re back home at 9–3, carrying that rhythm into a matchup with a Rangers team that’s been winning in a very different way.

Dodgers (9-3, 1st in NL West)

The difference in the Dodgers’ season can be traced to one thing: sequencing.

Early on, the pieces were there, but they weren’t connecting. Hits came without pressure. Walks didn’t compound. It felt disjointed. Over the last week, that’s flipped completely, and the result has been an offense that doesn’t just score — it sustains.

Shohei Ohtani has been central to that shift, even when he’s not the one finishing innings. He’s yet to allow a run through two starts on the mound, but it’s his presence at the plate that’s stabilized the top of the order. An on-base streak that’s pushed into the 40s has turned first innings into immediate stress points for opposing pitchers.

Behind him, Freddie Freeman has done what he usually does — control the middle of the game. He’s already up to three home runs, and more importantly, he’s hitting in spots where innings are already leaning. His production hasn’t needed volume. It’s come with timing.

The real separator, though, has been everything around them.

Andy Pages isn’t just off to a hot start — he’s forcing a lineup decision. Hitting .474 this early doesn’t happen by accident, and it’s come with consistent hard contact rather than isolated swings. Dalton Rushing added to that depth with a two-homer game that immediately put him into the conversation for more consistent at-bats, while Alex Freeland has extended innings from the bottom of the order in ways that weren’t there a week ago.

That’s what this offense looks like when it’s fully operational. It isn’t top-heavy. It’s layered, and once it starts, it doesn’t give pitchers a clean way out.

The pitching has supported it in a more understated way.

Tyler Glasnow has looked sharp without needing to overextend, carrying a 3.00 ERA and missing bats at a high rate. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has already shown the ability to take over stretches of a game, settling into outings where efficiency and command take over after quick starts. Even when the results haven’t been clean across the board, the rotation has provided enough length to keep the game in the offense’s control.

That balance has allowed the Dodgers to absorb small imperfections without it turning into losses. They’re not playing flawless baseball. They don’t need to right now.

They’re playing connected baseball, and that’s been enough to take over games in stretches rather than chasing them.

Rangers (7-5, 1st in AL West)

Texas has gotten to the same place in the standings, but the process has looked different from the start.

Where the Dodgers rely on pressure through depth, the Rangers have leaned on control of innings, of pitch counts, of game flow. Their margin has been thinner, and the way they’ve managed it has been more deliberate.

Pitching has set the tone.

Jacob deGrom’s early outings have been about progression as much as production, but even in shorter appearances, he’s dictated contact. The swing-and-miss is still there, and the ability to limit damage has kept games from getting away early. Behind him, Nathan Eovaldi has stabilized the middle of the rotation, giving them length in spots where they’ve needed it.

As a staff, the Rangers have kept opponents in check without needing dominant run support. That’s defined their early season more than anything else.

Offensively, the production has come in pockets.

Corey Seager has been the most consistent presence, not just in numbers but in situations where the game is still undecided. He’s been the one extending innings or finishing them, depending on what’s needed. Around him, the contributions have been more situational. Jake Burger has delivered extra-base power in key moments, and Kyle Higashioka has provided timely swings rather than sustained production.

It hasn’t been a lineup that overwhelms. It’s been one that capitalizes when it gets the right pitch, then relies on pitching to carry the rest.

That approach works when the game stays in a controlled range. It becomes more difficult when the pace shifts.

Against a team like the Dodgers, that’s where the pressure builds. Los Angeles doesn’t require one mistake to score. It stacks them. That forces opposing staffs to be precise deeper into games, not just through the first few innings.

The Rangers have shown they can manage close games. This series tests whether they can keep them that way.

Pitching Probables

Friday, April 10: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Kumar Rocker (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Saturday, April 11: Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 8.00 ERA) vs. Jack Leiter (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

Sunday, April 12: Roki Sasaki (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs. Jacob deGrom (0-0, 3.72 ERA)

Injury Report

Dodgers

Day-to-day: None

10-day IL: Tommy Edman, Mookie Betts

15-day IL: Blake Snell, Landon Knack, Brusdar Graterol, Brock Stewart

60-day IL: Kiké Hernández, Evan Phillips, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, Jake Cousins

Rangers

Day-to-day: None

10-day IL: None

15-day IL: Carter Baumler, Cody Bradford, Cody Freeman

60-day IL: Jordan Montgomery