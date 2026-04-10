Houston Astros Lineup Could Be One of Best in Baseball

Questions surrounded the Houston Astros after their first missed postseason since 2016. While they have a smattering of good young players, the main core of the roster is filled with veterans.

Jose Altuve turns 36 in May; Carlos Correa has a litany of injury concerns, especially to his lower body; Yordan Alvarez, while still one of baseball’s most feared hitters, played fewer than 50 games a year ago.

And yet, through the team’s first 13 games, the Astros entered Thursday the best offense in Major League Baseball with a 142 wRC+ and 79 runs scored.

That offensive firepower hasn’t translated to wins just yet. In fact, they’re just 6-7 and are tied for second in the American League West. That said, only three teams in the American League have a winning record: each division leader.

Be that as it may, speaking on just the Astros lineup: just how sustainable is their production? Obviously, there’s next to no chance they’ll finish the year with a 142 wRC+ — that would best the 2023 Braves for the best post-integration offense by 16 points. However, can they remain a top offense wire-to-wire?

It’s very possible, and here’s how.

Keeping Alvarez Healthy

Perhaps a hot take, but to have a good offense, you need your best players to play more.

Last year, the Astros had three players amass 50 games and a 120 wRC+. Alvarez hit neither of those thresholds, posting a 118 wRC+ across 48 games. While he still managed an xwOBA of .393 in those 199 plate appearances, he finished with just six home runs and the Astros as a whole suffered because of it.

This year, he’s played all 13 games and already has four homers and a 227 wRC+ to go with 0.9 fWAR.

Someone like Alvarez impacts the game whether he’s hitting or not. His presence alone creates opportunities for other hitters in the lineup. Pitchers need to throw more strikes to everyone else, because the last thing they need is extra baserunners aboard for the Cuban superstar.

With over 140 games remaining, the 28-year-old is just 26 homers shy of 200 for his career. For the Astros to remain a top offense this year, opposed to last year’s 15th-place finish, he’ll need to clear that with relative ease.

The only way to do that is stay healthy.

This Needs To Be a Breakout Campaign For Cam Smith

So far, so good for the headliner of the Kyle Tucker trade. Through 13 games, Smith has a 167 wRC+, a .409 wOBA, and three home runs. He’s also posted 0.9 fWAR, tying Alvarez for the team lead.

He doesn’t have to finish with numbers that impressive for this to be a top offense, but him emerging as a main contributor would do wonders.

As mentioned before, the Astros lineup is star-studded, but not the youngest in baseball. Altuve is 35, as is Christian Walker. Correa is 31, and Alvarez and Jeremy Peña are 28. The latter two aren’t exactly old, but they’ve got some mileage on their tires in MLB.

There will be ebbs and flows over 162. That’s not abnormal, but veteran teams may feel it a little more. Not just through performance, but through how the body responds to wear and tear.

Getting someone young — in his true age-23 season — emerging as a star goes a long way in sustaining a top-flight offense.

It’s hard to tell how likely that is. Especially in today’s game, with there being such an emphasis on Pull Air. Smith’s last year was just 13.1 percent, but early returns are even worse in 2026 (3.3 percent). Not only that, but he’s also expanding the zone more frequently.

That said, his barrel rate has more than doubled to open the year. He’s also hammering fastballs to the tune of a .710 slugging percentage. Last year, he slugged just .352 against fastballs.

The sample size is still small, of course. But the early-season success of Smith is putting the league on notice. Now time for the hard part, sustaining it.

Getting the Walker from Arizona

No matter who you ask, you’re not going to find someone justifying the 2025 campaign for former Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.

He posted 154 games. From a counting stats standpoint, he still managed 27 homers and 88 runs batted in. However, he posted his worst wRC+ since 2021 (99) while posting his worst on-base percentage ever.

So far, 2026 has been kinder to the first baseman. In 13 games, 55 plate appearances, he’s slashing .340/.400/.640 with three homers and 13 runs batted in. He’s also already more than halfway to his 2025 fWAR output, with 0.6 thus far.

Walker is crushing the baseball. He’s got a barrel rate of 16.3%, good for placing in the 90th percentile. He’s also not striking out, more than halving his rate from a year ago.

Like Smith, he’s also taken a hit in the pull-air department, but nowhere near as steep. He’s always been comfortably above average at pulling the ball. That much is the same this year. However, he’s hitting the ball in the air the other way a lot more. Perhaps not a recipe for success everywhere, but that’s not a bad strategy at Daikin Park at the very least.

If the Astros are to finish with a top offense in baseball, he’s got to have his fingerprints all over that. He doesn’t have to have a career year at age 35, but if he can be the player he was his final three years for the Diamondbacks, that’ll go a long way.

Fending off Father Time

This point matters specifically to two players: Altuve and Correa.

Since he was still productive for a roster that had many problems, Altuve’s 113 wRC+ didn’t catch enough attention over the winter. That mark was his worst since 2013, before he tapped into his power.

So far, he’s been fantastic, with a 204 wRC+ and two homers in 57 plate appearances. While he doesn’t have to set the world on fire or even be Hall of Fame-level Altuve, he cannot continue the downward trend he’s faced since peaking with a 164 wRC+ in 2022.

For Correa, he’s not exactly creeping up there in age. Unfortunately for him, he’s been battered with injuries which almost made him seem older. But those injuries won’t get easier to combat as he pushes deeper into his 30s.

In 2026, he’s off to a good start. Not exactly the player he was in his first go-around with the Astros, but a 116 wRC+ with nine runs batted in is nothing to scoff at.

He’s also contributed an out above average at third base and was steady at shortstop as Peña dealt with some lingering injuries.

Having Alvarez healthy, Walker producing, and Smith emerging softens the burden on Correa. That said, he’s been there and done that with the Astros. There will be a demand for him to be productive in a reasonably large way this season.

Can he do it and stay reasonably healthy? Only time will tell.

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