Best MLB Bets Wednesday, April 22: Today’s Predictions, Picks & Props

The 2026 MLB season is in full swing, bringing a fresh slate of betting opportunities to the board every single day. As always, SportsGrid is here to help you navigate the 162-game marathon with our premier daily best bets. Whether you’re targeting moneylines, run lines, or player props, we have you covered.

Here are my top plays for today’s slate!

Note: All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after the publication of this article.

Best Bet #1: SD Fernando Tatis Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+370) @ Colorado Rockies

Still in search of his first home run of the season, I love Tatis to break that drought tonight in the second game of a three-game set at Coors Field. While Rockies starter Tomoyuki Sugano sports a decent 3.92 ERA, his expected ERA sits way up at 7.65, with a FIP of 5.55, making him due for major negative regression. Sugano also allows the eighth-worst BlastContact% among starters, while Tatis leads the Padres with a massive 27.5% rate in that category.

Coming off a 2-for-4 showing at the plate in last night’s series opener, “El Niño" historically rakes in the thin air of Colorado, racking up 95 total bases in 35 career road games against the Rockies. At +370, the value is too good to pass up.

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Best Bet #2: Los Angeles Angels Moneyline (-152) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

I’m laying the number here with the Angels because this matchup starts with a decisive edge on the mound. Jose Soriano has been absolutely ridiculous for LA in the early going, sitting at 5-0 with a 0.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 32.2 IP. That is the kind of form I want to back, especially against an inconsistent Toronto offense that ranks 22nd in runs scored per game (4.00).

On the other side, Eric Lauer comes in at 1-3 with a 7.13 ERA, and even if there is some positive regression baked into his profile, the deeper numbers are still not especially encouraging. Lauer’s 4.48 xERA and 5.96 FIP show that his struggles go beyond bad luck and point to real issues preventing damage. It won’t get any easier against an Angels lineup that ranks second in the majors in home runs (34).

The -152 tag is not exactly cheap, but I think this is one of those spots where the starting pitching gap is too large to ignore. Soriano gives Los Angeles a more stable path to controlling the game, and I would rather trust the Angels behind him than try to talk myself into believing Lauer will find it on the road.

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