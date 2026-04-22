Dodgers Notebook: Freeman returns, Snell set for rehab start, Betts nearing comeback

SAN FRANCISCO — The early tone of the season hasn’t wavered for the Dodgers. At 16–6 through 22 games, the team is playing with the steady urgency of a team not chasing October, but expecting it.

The messaging inside the clubhouse has been consistent: depth now, dominance later. And that means patience with key pieces, even as reinforcements begin to arrive.

Freeman is back

That balance was on display Tuesday as the Dodgers welcomed back Freddie Freeman, reinstating their All-Star first baseman from the paternity list while optioning Ryan Ward to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Freeman had been away since Sunday for the birth of his fourth child, his first daughter, London Rosemary Joy Freeman, with his wife Chelsea.

Even a brief absence underscores how central he is to the Dodgers’ identity, professional at-bats, durability, and leadership.

Mookie Betts is inching closer

Betts, sidelined for nearly two weeks with an oblique injury, has begun the next phase of his recovery. Dave Roberts confirmed that Betts started a swing progression over the weekend, an important checkpoint, even if there are still steps ahead.

“He started swinging Saturday, in the cage,” Roberts said. “He has started his swing progression. I don’t know when he’s gonna be on a field taking batting practice, let alone live, but it’s good to know he is starting to swing the bat.”

There’s no firm timetable, but the trajectory is clear. For a team with October ambitions, the emphasis isn’t on speeding up the clock, it’s on making sure Betts is fully himself when he returns. Still, the fact that he’s swinging again signals that the wait may not be much longer.

Snell takes a step forward

On the pitching side, another key development is set to unfold. Blake Snell will take a significant step forward Wednesday, as the left-hander is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Ontario Tower Buzzers in San Jose. It marks his first game action of the season after a slow build-up this spring due to a shoulder issue.

Snell’s timeline remains flexible, likely two to three rehab outings depending on how he responds—but his return is now visible on the horizon. For a rotation that has held firm early, adding a pitcher of Snell’s caliber only raises the ceiling.

For now, the Dodgers continue to do what contenders are supposed to do in April: win games, manage workloads, and trust their depth. The returns of Freeman, Betts, and Snell aren’t being rushed, but they are coming.