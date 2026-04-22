The Dodgers Just Showed Off a Trade Chip in Ryan Ward

Over the last few minor league seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have had multiple blue-chip prospects in their system. Players such as Zyhir Hope and Josue De Paula found themselves near the peak of Just Baseball’s Top 100 list, giving them one of the strongest farm systems around the league.

However, with the strength of this group and the Dodgers’ consistent spending in the major leagues, a few sluggers have consistently fallen under the radar for the club. Among these players is first baseman Ryan Ward, who has become one of the most feared sluggers in the minor leagues.

After coming out of the gate hot again in 2026, Ward was finally given the call to the big leagues when Freddie Freeman went on paternity leave earlier last week. The seven-year minor leaguer was finally going to get his shot in the big leagues, making this a really fun story to follow.

But as much as this moment represents a personal milestone for Ward, it could also be the beginning of something more. With the Dodgers’ deep roster and their history of making impactful moves, Ward might not just be a short-term fill-in for Freeman, but rather a potential trade candidate in the near future.

His impressive power and consistency in the minors make him a prime candidate for deals down the line. Given the Dodgers’ frequent willingness to deal from their surplus of talent to address immediate needs, Ward could eventually become the next valuable trade chip.

Let’s take a deeper look at how Ward’s promotion could be in an effort to showcase his talents for a potential trade, and what that means for both his future and the Dodgers’ strategy moving forward.

Ward’s Hot Start in the Minors

As I touched on in the introduction, Ryan Ward has quickly become one of the more feared sluggers in the minor leagues. He’s quite the intriguing player, as his last few minor league seasons have put his electric power on full display for the industry to see.

During the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Ward combined to slug an astounding 70 home runs, a truly mind-boggling metric considering he’s received little attention for this feat. In fact, since he played his first full professional campaign in 2021, Ward has never hit fewer than 21 home runs in a year.

Following the 2025 season, Ward earned Pacific Coast League MVP honors, which goes to show just how impressive he was last season in Triple-A.

Ward hit the ground running through his first 18 games this season, picking up right where he left off the year prior. Through this stretch, he hit four homers and slashed .324/.432/.588 with 14 RBI and a 166 wRC+.

All things considered, this was a tremendous start for the now 28-year-old. His underlying numbers told a similar story of elite play, as he simply tore the cover off the baseball, regardless of who he faced on the bump.

Although it was just 18 games, his power looked as good as ever. Ward turned in an average exit velocity of 93.3 MPH while in Triple-A to start the year. He maxed out at 107.1 MPH, while posting a hard-hit rate just south of 50%. On top of that, Ward also had 13 batted ball events with triple-digit exit velocities.

Notably, Ward had made strides with his contact skills in his return to Triple-A. He saw his zone-contact rate jump nearly five points, nearly reaching 90% for the first time in his Triple-A career. Improvements like these were some of the final signs the Dodgers needed to decide it was time to give him a shot, and that’s exactly what they did.

After being promoted to fill Freddie Freeman’s vacancy at first base, Ward collected two hits and an RBI in his long-awaited big-league debut, helping him to get started on the right foot.

Blocked in the Big Leagues

As promising as Ryan Ward’s big-league debut was, his path to a consistent role in the majors is far from guaranteed. Despite his explosive power and impressive minor league track record, Ward is now entering a big-league roster that is famously deep at nearly every position.

For example, the team’s stability at first base with Freddie Freeman entrenched as the everyday starter leaves Ward in a tough spot. After all, it took Freeman going on paternity leave for him to finally make his major league debut.

In addition to first base, Ward has spent some time in the outfield. Unfortunately, he’s blocked there, too, as the Dodgers’ outfield core of Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages, and Teoscar Hernandez is one of the strongest around the league. He could likely factor in every few days when one of these three needs a day off, but he still wouldn’t get consistent playing time.

As it currently stands, Ward’s best shot at any major league playing time is off the bench, and there’s a good chance he wouldn’t be their first option there, either. Between Alex Call, Miguel Rojas, and Santiago Espinal, he’d have a decent amount of competition for any open spot on the field.

Given these obstacles, Ward’s future with the Dodgers hinges not only on his performance but also on how the team might handle roster flexibility moving forward. While he certainly has the talent to contribute at the major league level, his best shot at a more regular role could come from a trade, especially if the Dodgers look to balance out their roster or acquire additional assets.

How Likely Is a Future Trade?

With no real runway for consistent playing time, even off the bench, it seems as though a trade that involves Ward is most likely coming in the near future. The Dodgers are known for pushing all of their chips in at the trade deadline, and he could be someone who could help them make their next blockbuster move.

With an impressive minor league resume and a proven ability to impact games with his power, he would likely draw interest from teams looking to bolster their lineups with a potent bat. He’s the perfect candidate to be dealt during the middle of the season for some extra bullpen help, for example, especially considering the Dodgers are seemingly always in an uphill battle to keep their relievers healthy.

A trade would be beneficial for Ward, too. With how well he’s performed in the minor leagues across the past two seasons, it’s likely that he could’ve made a major league impact for multiple teams across the league. He’s more than ready for the challenge, and he deserves a chance to finally get everyday reps in the major leagues.

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