Bradgley Rodriguez Will Be an Important Piece for the Padres

It is no secret that the San Diego Padres’ biggest strength is their bullpen. Headlined by the best closer in the league, Mason Miller, opposing teams also have to deal with Adrián Morejón, Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, and David Morgan.

But there is another name in the organization that many may not know about.

His name is Bradgley Rodriguez, and if his development continues on its current trajectory, his stuff could put him at the top of the bullpen and among the best in the league. He appeared in seven games last season, yes, small sample, but he dazzled, and there was a lot to be excited about.

Let’s dive into Rodriguez and why he could be a high-leverage arm for manager Craig Stammen.

Rodriguez Has Four Elite Pitches

His primary pitch is a four-seam fastball that sits at 98.5 mph. Rodriguez throws it at a 40% clip, primarily painting it to his glove side. The 16.5 inches of induced vertical break (iVB) it creates allows the pitch to “ride” the zone, resulting in a 36.4% strikeout rate last season (4 strikeouts).

Next is his power sinker that carries the same velocity as his four-seamer, but pours into righties with its 15 inches of induced horizontal break (iHB).

Playing off of his high-octane fastballs are his changeup and cutter.

The changeup comes in at 88 mph, a very good margin between the fastballs. It’s Rodriguez’s best swing-and-miss pitch, registering a 47% whiff rate and a 50% strikeout rate in 2025. It has more fade than his sinker, and he tunnels it from the same spot, making it nearly impossible for hitters to decipher between them.

His final offering is his great equalizer, the cutter. It is his only pitch that moves to the glove side, and at times it can have slider-like movement. Averaging 7.4 inches of iHB at 89 mph, it can either cause hitters to swing over the ball or miss barrels entirely.

Those are all of his pitches. But it’s how he attacks hitters with those pitches that makes him fun to watch.

Turning Stuff Into Outs

With his electric stuff, Rodriguez attacks hitters east to west, rather than most modern pitchers who work north and south.

He attacks right-handed hitters with his sinker, living on the inner half of the plate, while working his four-seamer to the glove side. Once a batter has seen both looks, Rodriguez will introduce the cutter, which looks identical to the away four-seamer before darting off the plate at the last moment.

Against left-handed hitters, Rodriguez leans primarily on his four-seamer and changeup.

While his four-seamer creates the “ride” mentioned earlier, it also features some arm-side movement (8.7 iHB). That allows the four-seamer and changeup to come out of the same tunnel and appear nearly identical to hitters.

The difference is the velocity gap, as the changeup arrives much slower and fades further away from left-handed bats.

While this way of attacking hitters doesn’t lead to absurd strikeout numbers, Rodriguez is a soft-contact machine. Both his 56% groundball rate and 25% hard-hit rate would be elite over a larger sample.

For a reliever, those skills are arguably even more valuable. Nothing diffuses an inning more than a well-timed double-play.

Final Thoughts

While the Padres lost Robert Suarez, Rodriguez can be his replacement. What’s most encouraging is that at age 22, he throws all of his pitches with conviction in all counts. While he has his ways of attacking hitters, he isn’t afraid to drop a right-handed hitter a changeup or a front-door sinker to a lefty.

So far this spring, Rodriguez has pitched six innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven. His mix of velocity and ability to induce soft contact leaves the sky as the limit.

If anyone in the bullpen stumbles or if Rodriguez keeps getting outs, he will insert himself as another weapon for Stammen this season.

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